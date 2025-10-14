Big Money On The Line in ESS Finale at Outlaw Speedway

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | For one final time in 2025, the Empire Super Sprints are set to take the track on Friday at the Outlaw Speedway. As part of the annual Hoag Memorial weekend, Fridays main event will pay $4,000 to win and $400 to start, with $100 of tow money offered to drivers that don’t make the show.

Fridays event is also part of a two day challenge. Saturday, the CRSA 305 sprints will take the track in another $4,000 to win affair, and a $5,000 bonus has been put up for any driver that wins on Friday in 360 competition with the Empire Super Sprints and Saturday in 305 competition with the CRSA Sprints. If successful, one driver could leave the weekend with $13,000. Two separate point funds have been set aside this weekend as well, one for any driver that competes Friday in a 360 and Saturday in a 305, along with one for any driver that competes in a 305 both nights.

As Fridays event is an Empire Super Sprints sanctioned event, all cars competing will need to adhere to the ESS rulebook, including having front axle tethers and running an HTC plated Medium 1 tire. Cars competing in the Saturday portion will similarly need to adhere to the CRSA rulebook.

Leading the charge into the weekend is Jordan Thomas, who picked up the Empire Super Sprints win back in September at the Outlaw Speedway. Thomas is expected to have a 305 under the hood Saturday as well, in hopes of taking home the $13,000 if he can complete the weekend sweep.

As the 2025 points season concluded two weeks ago at the Fulton Speedway where Jordan Poirier was crowned the champion, Friday’s event at Outlaw will not award points and the standings are considered final.

Gate times, prices, a schedule of events and any other pertinent information for this weekend’s activities can be found on the Empire Super Sprints, CRSA Sprints and Outlaw Speedway social media pages, along with each organizations web pages.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, October 17 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win)

Saturday, November 15 – Vernon Downs – Annual ESS Rules Meeting & Banquet