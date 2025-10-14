OVER 40! 2025 WESTERN WORLD USAC SPRINT ﻿ENTRY LIST RISES FOR OCT 24-25

From USAC

Casa Grande, Arizona (October 13, 2025)………The entry list has surpassed 40 drivers and car for the 58th annual edition of the Western World Championships.

Two-straight nights of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car racing awaits on October 24-25, 2025, at Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande.

Forty-one drivers and cars are entered to date, including past Western World winners Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Daison Pursley, Jake Swanson and Logan Seavey.

USAC national champions J.J. Yeley, Justin Grant and C.J. Leary have entered as have fellow USAC national feature winners Kevin Thomas Jr., Hayden Reinbold, Mitchel Moles, Briggs Danner and Chase Stockon.

Late model racing star Ricky Thornton Jr. has filed his entry to compete as has reigning USAC CRA Sprint Car champion and current point leader R.J. Johnson, plus top USAC National Sprint Car Rookie Gunnar Setser.

Driver and car registration is now officially open for the 58th annual edition of Western World Championships. Teams can file their entry for the event now at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/58th-annual-western-world-championships.

The event at the 3/8-mile dirt oval will pay $7,500 to Friday night’s winner while Saturday’s finale will offer $35,000 to the winner, plus $15,000 in lap leader money and a minimum of $1,000 to start the feature.

Also on the event card for both nights is the Sands Chevrolet Wild West 360 Non Wing Sprint Cars.

The Western World Championships are one of the most famed and longest-running sprint car events in the world. The tradition of the event dates back to Bob Cleberg’s victory in 1968. Kyle Cummins enters as the defending Western World champion after winning the main event in 2024.

Tickets for the Western World Championships and Camping spots are available now. Visit https://www.centralazraceway.com/press/article/180179 for more information.

WESTERN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRY LIST

(41 cars & drivers as of October 13, 2025)

0G KYLE SHIPLEY/Phoenix, AZ (Black Gold Racing)

2 J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Yeley Racing)

2J (R) JAMES TURNBULL II/Indio, CA (James Turnbull II)

2x JOSHUA SHIPLEY/Surprise, AZ (Joshua Shipley Racing)

3m MARTY HAWKINS/Santa Rosa, CA (Marty Hawkins)

3p KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Petty Performance Racing)

3R KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Rock Steady Racing)

3v JIM VANZANT/Prescott, AZ (Jim & Bonnie Vanzant)

4 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports)

4c BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Calderwood Racing)

4D DAYTON SHELTON/Prescott, AZ (Johnny Shelton)

5 TYE MIHOCKO/Peoria, AZ (Tim Mihocko)

5E ELEXA HERRERA/New Cuyama, CA (Elexa Herrera)

5G (R) GUNNAR SETSER/Columbus, IN (KO Motorsports)

5T JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Daming Swanson Motorsports)

6 LOGAN CALDERWOOD/Goodyear, AZ (Calderwood Racing)

6w ISAAC CHAPPLE/Willow Branch, IN (Chapple-Hall Racing)

7 WAYNE SIDDLE/Tucson, AZ (Wayne Siddle)

11c MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (DAR Motorsports)

14 HARLEY BURNS/Brazil, IN (Tom Hendricks)

17 RYAN BERNAL/Hollister, CA (Dunkel-Calderwood)

17GP STEVIE SUSSEX/Tempe, AZ (Michael Dutcher Motorsports)

17w AUSTIN WILLIAMS/Yorba Linda, CA (Tom & Christy Dunkel)

17x BLAKE BOWER/Brentwood, CA (Tom & Christy Dunkel)

19 (R) HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20RT RICKY THORNTON JR./Chandler, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

21 A.J. BENDER/Ramona, CA (Richard Bender)

21AZ C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian Racing)

22 GRANT SEXTON/Lakeside, CA (Grant Sexton)

33p R.J. JOHNSON/Laveen, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

39 BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Hogue Racing Enterprises)

42 MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (Cheney Racing)

44 BRENT SEXTON/Lakeside, CA (Brent Sexton)

51T EDDIE TAFOYA JR./Chino Hills, CA (Eddie Tafoya)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

57x CONNOR SPEIR/Fillmore, CA (Keith Speir)

73 COLE WAKIM/Simi Valley, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports)

86 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (CB Industries)

92 CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Tom & Laurie Sertich)

97 CONNOR LUNDY/Peoria, AZ (Connor Lundy)

(R) represents a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie