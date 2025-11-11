Huset’s Speedway Showcasing World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Eight Times in 2026

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Nov. 11, 2025) – Eight nights featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series highlights the 2026 racing schedule at Huset’s Speedway.

That is the second most dates for any track on the 2026 World of Outlaws schedule.

The track’s marquee event is the 5th annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals. The four-day spectacle showcases the $150,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle June 17-18 followed by the $300,000-to-win event finale June 19-20. That will be a World of Outlaws record payout for a race winner.

The first visit of the season for ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ is May 24 for the $20,000-to-win Stars & Stripes Salute. A tripleheader during Labor Day Weekend is the final stop at Huset’s Speedway for the Outlaws next season with the Huset’s Shootout running Sept. 4-6.

Each of the track’s three premier divisions – the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – will have double digit points races beginning with the Mother’s Day Opener on Sunday, May 10.

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series have 10 scheduled points shows. The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks is slated for a dozen points races, including serving as the support class during the World of Outlaws races on May 24 and Sept. 4.

The Gopher Midget Racing Series is a support class for the World of Outlaws race on Sept. 5.

Additionally, sponsored nights currently include: Frankman Motor Company Night on June 7, Hall of Fame Night on July 12, Royal River Casino Night on July 19, Nordstrom’s Automotive Night on July 26 and Heiman Fire Equipment Night on Aug. 30.

Visit http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com for the full 2026 racing schedule.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

