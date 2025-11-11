Season Finale Brings Two Big Nights at Creek County, Championship Honors

By Jordan DeLucia

SAPULPA, OK (Nov. 11, 2025) — The final race weekend of the 34th American Sprint Car Series season has arrived, featuring a clash of national touring stars and Oklahoma’s best in the 10th running of Fuzzy’s Fall Fling at Creek County Speedway.

The two-day program begins with a $4,000-to-win opener on Friday, Nov. 14, followed by the $10,000-to-win finale on Saturday, Nov. 15. At the conclusion of Saturday’s program is the championship celebration, complete with the presentation of the Emmett Hahn Trophy.

Both nights of racing will be supported by the local Factory Stock and Dwarf Car divisions. Pits are set to open each day at 2 p.m. with spectator gates at 4 p.m. and Hot Laps at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the gate on race day — $25 for adult GA, $20 for seniors/military, $10 for kids 11–14, and kids 10-and-under are free. Pit passes are $40 per day.

If you can’t be at the track, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

Here are the drivers to watch and storylines to follow this weekend:

JOB’S NEARLY DONE — This weekend, Sam Hafertepe Jr. looks to make ASCS history in locking up a sixth national Series championship.

The 40-year-old from Sunnyvale, TX, takes a 166-point lead into the final two races of the season, spurred by a total of 11 Feature wins, 21 top-fives and 26 top-10s in 30 starts. Clinching a sixth national championship would give him the most of any driver and break the tie between he and the late Jason Johnson for most all-time. His team at Hill’s Racing would also hoist the Emmett Hahn Trophy for the second consecutive season, giving them five total national ASCS owner’s titles with Hafertepe as the driver.

Historically, Creek County Speedway has been one of Hafertepe’s best tracks in ASCS competition. In 20 career ASCS starts there, he’s amassed eight wins, 12 podium finishes and 16 top-10s. Three of those wins have come within the last two seasons, including the 2024 ASCS Speedweek race, the Fall Fling finale last November, and the most recent national ASCS event there this past July.

YOUNGEST GUN — At only 15 years of age, Garrett Benson is on track to make some ASCS history of his own in capping his first full-time season in a 360 Sprint Car.

The native of Concordia, MO, is the current Brodix Rookie of the Year points leader by 147 over Brady Baker. Should Benson clinch over the weekend, he’ll become the youngest Rookie of the Year in Series history, besting Cole Wood, who was 17 years old when he won the honor in 2013.

Benson has had a strong first season on the national circuit, collecting four top-fives and 18 top-10 finishes in 27 main event starts, ranking him fifth in the overall championship points standings. Creek County is one of the tracks he’s most familiar with in his budding career, having made 24 recorded starts at the track in Micro Sprint competition, including one Feature win in 2020. His first ASCS appearance came in July, when he recorded a sixth-place finish in the main event.

HOME TRACK ADVANTAGE — Few know their way around Creek County like Blake Hahn.

The two-time Series champion from Sapulpa, OK, has won a total of 12 Features in his career at his home track, including his signature yellow Winged 360 Sprint Car, a Non-Wing Sprint Car with the USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series Freedom Tour, and twice in POWRi-sanctioned Midget competition. Six of those wins have come in ASCS Sooner Region competition; the latest of which came on opening night of the Fall Fling one year ago.

With two Feature wins, 16 top-fives and 23 top-10s in 31 starts to his name this season, Hahn currently sits third in the championship points standings, looking to make up 64 points on Matt Covington to take to the runner-up spot in final points. In June, Hahn ran second to Hafertepe in the Don Swope Classic and won the Sooner Region event at the track in April.

SIX FOR SEAN — With a 166-point lead in the points standings, Sean McClelland is on track to clinch his sixth ASCS Sooner Region championship, which would extend his record of most championships all-time for the region.

The 51-year-old from Tulsa, OK, has won eight Sooner Region races at Creek County in his career. But his biggest triumph at the local track came in 2023, when he topped the national Series field for only the second time in his career and first in 17 years after taking his first career national ASCS checkered flag at Texas’ Royal Purple Raceway in 2006.

McClelland was the most recent ASCS winner at Creek County, topping the Sooner Region event on Sept. 5 to compliment his fourth-place run in the season opener in March.

FROM WAY OUT WEST — California native Kaleb Montgomery will make his first American Sprint Car Series appearance in over five years this weekend behind the wheel of the No. 11A for Lane Goodman and Thomas McElroy.

Montgomery, 25, of Templeton, CA, made his ASCS debut at Merced Speedway in 2020 but has not seen the national 360 Sprint Car series since. However, he’s been a regular of both the 410 and 360 Sprint Car ranks around The Golden State over the past several years, picking up four Feature wins in 2025 between the two varieties, plus a win in Non-Winged competition.

Goodman, of Broken Arrow, OK, has made two national Series starts in his career, and in recent seasons has been a winner of local 305 Sprint Car and Champ Sprint races at Creek County. McElroy has some Micro Sprint starts in his career but has not made any recorded starts since 2019.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

• Friday–Saturday, Nov. 14–15 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, OK

TRACK FACTS

• Semi-banked, 1/4-mile oval

• Track Record — 11.057 seconds set by Wayne Johnson Oct. 18, 2022

ON THE INTERNET

X — @ASCSRacing

Instagram — @ascs_racing

Facebook — @AmericanSprintCarSeries

YouTube — @AmericanSprintCarSeries

DIRTVision — DIRTVision.com (Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (31/33 Races)

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (3605pts)

Matt Covington 3439pts (–166)

Blake Hahn 3375pts (–230)

Jason Martin 3318pts (–287)

Garrett Benson 3020pts (–585)

Kyler Johnson 2994pts (–611)

Zach Blurton 2922pts (–683)

Brady Baker 2873pts (–732)

Austyn Gossel 2797pts (–808)

Ryder Laplante 2702pts (–903)