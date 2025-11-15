𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲/ 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐩

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Placerville Speedway is pleased to announce that tonight’s much anticipated Hangtown 100 is set to take place. As noted last night, the start time has been moved up to beat the possible threat of rain.

The grandstands will open at 1pm. The pit meeting will be held at 1:15pm with cars on track at 2pm. Hot laps, qualifying and racing to follow.

After losing opening night, the Hangtown 100 transitions to a one-day program featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and BCRA Lightning Sprints.

Online tickets can be acquired via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr111425 or by purchasing at the gate. Seating in the covered grandstand is reserved, while the uncovered bleachers are general admission.

Plenty of pit passes will also be available to take advantage of the extra seating in the pit area and get a bird’s eye view of all the teams competing.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com