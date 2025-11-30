Pusley sweeps weekend of sprint cars at Ventua

Ventura,Ca. (November 29,2025)- Daison Pursley swept the weekend of Ultimate Sprint Car Series features after winning the 30 lap feature after a spirited lead swapping battle with Kaleb Montgomery Saturday night at Ventura Raceway. Chasing Pursley and Montgomery was Cole Macedo, David Gasper and Ricky Lewis.

Ultimate Sprint Car Series

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 86-Daison Pursley[3]; 2. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[1]; 3. 21T-Cole Macedo[8]; 4. 18-David Gasper[9]; 5. 41-Ricky Lewis[5]; 6. 21B-AJ Bender[7]; 7. 17X-Jake Swanson[13]; 8. 6-Logan Calderwood[11]; 9. 8M-Jake Andreotti[10]; 10. 72C-Cody Majors[22]; 11. 87P-Jacob Tuttle[14]; 12. 2-Austin Wood[17]; 13. 22S-Grant Sexton[18]; 14. 22-Bryan Whitley[12]; 15. 87-Hunter Maddox[16]; 16. 1-Nate Schank[20]; 17. 29T-Ryan Timmons[19]; 18. 71-Brent Owens[21]; 19. 21-Carson Macedo[4]; 20. 10M-Mitchel Moles[6]; 21. 28K-Bryant Bell[15]; 22. 17-Kevin Thomas Jr[2]; 23. 63D-Jon DeWees[23]

LCQ 1 (12 Laps): 1. 18-David Gasper[1]; 2. 6-Logan Calderwood[4]; 3. 17X-Jake Swanson[6]; 4. 28K-Bryant Bell[8]; 5. 2-Austin Wood[3]; 6. 29T-Ryan Timmons[10]; 7. 71-Brent Owens[5]; 8. 17J-Jeff Fillingame[14]; 9. 04-Brody Sim[12]; 10. 8J-Justen McConville[9]; 11. 13M-McGarren Butler[19]; 12. 58-Mark Henry[15]; 13. 73-Brent Sexton[18]; 14. 63D-Jon DeWees[20]; 15. 18J-Josh Gillis[21]; 16. 78-Brody Wake[11]; 17. 36-Bob Newberry[2]; 18. 11C-Austin Cato[23]; 19. 72-Jeff Shelton[16]; 20. 29-Brent Yarnal[22]; 21. 11-Tyler Cato[13]; 22. 17V-Danny Faria Jr[7]; 23. 86E-TJ Smith[17]

LCQ 2 (12 Laps): 1. 8M-Jake Andreotti[1]; 2. 22-Bryan Whitley[2]; 3. 87P-Jacob Tuttle[4]; 4. 87-Hunter Maddox[8]; 5. 22S-Grant Sexton[7]; 6. 1-Nate Schank[6]; 7. 72C-Cody Majors[12]; 8. 5K-Blaine Cory[3]; 9. 3FF-Kyle Shipley[15]; 10. 2STX-Brent Steck[10]; 11. 39-Kyle Edwards[13]; 12. 75-Josh Young[20]; 13. 86JR-Logan Mitchell[16]; 14. 10-Jeremy Stout[14]; 15. 21P-Daylin Perreira[22]; 16. 41H-Blake Hendricks[21]; 17. 6M-Matt Meredith[19]; 18. 9C-Connor Wakim[5]; 19. 3F-Blake Bower[9]; 20. 29C-Camie Bell[18]; 21. 72T-Trenten Shelton[11]; 22. 5E-Elexa Herrera[17]