Photo Gallery: 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals Monday Night Program _Top Features, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Michael Pickens (Serena Dalhamer photo) Landon Brooks (57W), Cannon McIntosh (71K) and Justin Grant (87) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Seavey (39) and Spencer Bayston (1S) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Christopher Bell (Serena Dalhamer photo) Christopher Bell (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tanner Thorson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Christian Miller (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Justin Peck (3P) and Kameron Key (9U) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jake Boxell (44K), Emilio Hoover (9) and Dave Collins Jr (40J) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jakeb Boxell (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jesse Sclotfeldt (31K), Blaine Baxter (25) and Drake Edwards (83) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Christopher Bell (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ricky Thornton Jr (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daniel Adler (50) and Blaine Baxter (25) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Emerson Axsom (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ryder McCutcheon (93), Nathan Crane (31C) and Matt Lux (5L) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jesse Sclotfeldt (Serena Dalhamer photo) Garrett Benson (7B) and Emilio Hoover (9) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cannon McIntosh, Kyle Larson and Briggs Danner (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cannon McIntosh (71K) and Trey Marcham (32T) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chili Bowl NationalsPhoto Gallery