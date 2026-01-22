Jedrzejek Teams with Rose for World of Outlaws Effort for 2026

(January 22, 2026) — Kasey Jedrzejek will take a big step forward in his racing career in 2026 taking on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for Bill Rose Racing.

Jedrzejek’s effort to win the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year will be directed by Rose himself.

Bill Rose Racing had two entries on the World of Outlaws tour during the 2025 season driven by Zach Hampton and Connor Morrell that finished 12th and 14th in the standings respectively with no feature wins and three top five finishes.

The 20-year-old driver from LaGrange, Ohio had six feature victories in 2025 along with earning the pole position for the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway. During the 2025 season Jedrzejek had four starts with the World of Outlaws with one top 10 finish.