Great Lakes Edition: Darin Naida Teams Up With Ed Neumeister Racing for 2026

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(February 9, 2026) – The uncertainty over where Darin Naida would end up for the 2026 season ended on Monday when the news was released that Naida would drive for Ed Neumeister Racing.

Naida, from Adrian, Michigan, did not have a full-time ride lined up for the 2026 season after his standout performance on Saturday at the Chili Bowl Nationals at the Tulsa Expo Raceway when he tied the record for transferring through the most features during the finale of the event, participating in nine features and passing 69 cars in the process.

The conversation about Naida getting in the Neumeister car started out just after Naida returned from Tulsa.

“It started to come together just after I got back from Chili Bowl,” said Naida. I gave Kent Karhoff a call and I expressed my interest in with working with him and Ed to go racing with them,” said Naida. “I had heard that Kasey Jedrzejek might be moving to the Bill Rose car. Through a series of four or five phone calls to both Ed and Kent put together some of the details, some are still being put together, but we know we’re racing together.”

Naida’s uncle Steve Irwin quickly introduced him to Jon Karhoff, who also works with the Neumeister team, while in Tulsa to help get the ball rolling on a possible deal. After those conversations things came together quickly over the past few weeks with final word of the decision getting to Naida much sooner than expected.

“I called Ed about 1:30 today and talked to him for a while, and he said that he was going to give Kent a call and talk things over with him and he’d get back to me,” said Naida. “Then he called me back 15 minutes later and gave me the news we’re going to move forward with this thing. I was thrilled just to get to racing a lot more this year.”

For the fourth generation driver Naida, having a car to drive full time in 2026 was a mix of both happiness and relief for the 19-year-old driver.

“A little bit of both, to be honest with you,” said Naida on if he was more happy or relieved to find an opportunity. “I’m just happy and excited to get the opportunity and go racing with a good group of people. I’m excited to get to work.”

Where Neumeister and Naida will race in 2026 is still being worked out as the team has participated in a variety of different tracks and series in past seasons.