Seavey Holds off Bacon to Open USAC Sprint Car Season With Volusia Victory

By T.J. Buffenbarger

BARBERVILLE, FL (February 9, 2026) – Logan Seavey took advantage of Brady Bacon being held up in slower traffic to win the feature on the opening night of the 2026 season for the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series at Volusia Speedway Park during DIRTcar Nationals and Winter Dirt Games.

Seavey, from Sutter, California, took the lead from Brady Bacon after he was held up in slower traffic on lap 20, then fended off a final lap challenge where Seavey and Bacon swapped the lead through turns one and two.

The win was Seavey’s first sprint car win of the season, second during the 2026 calendar year, and fourth out of the last five features for non-wing sprint car contested at Volusia.

“I was a little bit better off of two and then into three, and (Bacon) could get into one a little bit harder,” said Seavey after the feature event. “I could pick up the throttle a little bit and just inching up on him. I wasn’t expecting to run the top of one and two, honestly, the track had just enough dirt packed up against the wall that we could lean on it.”

This setup the final four laps where Bacon was able to close back in and mount one last challenge for the lead, which Seavey was able to counter.

I just kind of stalked (Bacon, and he kind of slowly slid across the track with a lap car. I knew I had to get down and cut across and then get back in line. I kind of squeezed in there. I’m not sure how close it was, I kind of jammed it in there. Then I started struggling there those last four or five laps to get down the front stretch and couldn’t get off at four as good as I wanted to and I could just kind of hear and feel that he was close. Then I did the same thing. I slowly slid across three and four and he blew it back by me coming to the white, so I felt okay about getting slid in one or two because I was already turning down off of two. He picked up the cushion and got going, but there was just enough grip on the bottom and a lap car in his way, so just kind of set up perfect for me.”

Seavey and Bacon started on the front row for the 25-lap feature event. Three wide into turn one with Bacon leading the field off turn four on the opening lap with Seavey and Leary in tow.

Behind them there was an intense five-car race for third position on back with Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr, C.J. Leary, and Jake Swanson that allowed the lead duo to pull away from the rest of the field.

Up front though Seavey managed to reduce Bacon’s lead from 1.728 second to 0.327 second in seven laps. With a large group of slower cars racing side by side in front of the lead trio, Bacon ended up getting sideways off turn two trying to overtake traffic and allowed Seavey closed on his back bumper on lap 14. This set up Seavey to try a slide job in turn two, but Bacon was able to counter the move by crossing lines with Seavey to maintain the lead.

Bacon quickly extended his lead back to one second over Seavey on lap 16, but Seavey searched the racetrack for different lines and after starting to diamond off turns one and two quickly closed in on Seavey while Grant was able to close on the lead duo.

At lap 20 Seavey found an opportunity after Bacon held up by a lapped car off turn four to take the lead down the frontstretch. Bacon was able to build his momentum up over the closing laps and threw a slide job on Seavey in turn one to take the lead, but Seavey was able to counter the move and retake the lead off turn two. From there Seavey pulled away to a 0.646 second advantage at the finish over Bacon.

Grant was able to hold on for the third position while C.J. Leary and Briggs Danner rounded out the top five.

USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series

DIRTcar Nationals/Winter Dirt Games

Volusia Speedway Park

Barberville, Florida

Monday, February 9, 2026

LearnLab Qualifying

1. 5T-Jake Swanson, 16.489[3]

2. 6T-Trey Osborne, 16.560[10]

3. 30-CJ Leary, 16.566[25]

4. 4-Justin Grant, 16.676[9]

5. 20-Brady Bacon, 16.701[6]

6. 57-Logan Seavey, 16.721[28]

7. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr, 16.757[13]

8. 63-Cale Coons, 16.762[7]

9. 39-Briggs Danner, 16.797[11]

10. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 16.922[14]

11. 3P-Kyle Cummins, 16.970[22]

12. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 16.985[4]

13. 5G-Gunnar Setser, 16.987[19]

14. 41-Ricky Lewis, 16.993[16]

15. 14-Jadon Rogers, 16.994[27]

16. 19-Hayden Reinbold, 17.011[8]

17. 6-Logan Calderwood, 17.035[2]

18. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 17.036[26]

19. 16-Harley Burns, 17.038[12]

20. 97UK-Ryan Harrison, 17.048[18]

21. 92-Chase Stockon, 17.145[20]

22. 84-Tom Harris, 17.247[21]

23. 6R-Bill Rose, 17.261[1]

24. 98-Saban Bibent, 17.320[17]

25. 12-Robert Ballou, 17.405[15]

26. 13-Chase Howard, 17.456[23]

27. 2B-Chelby Hinton, 17.746[5]

28. 51-Mike Haggenbottom, 18.322[24]

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]

2. 5T-Jake Swanson[6]

3. 5G-Gunnar Setser[2]

4. 4-Justin Grant[5]

5. 19-Hayden Reinbold[1]

6. 12-Robert Ballou[9]

7. 16-Harley Burns[7]

8. 84-Tom Harris[8]

9. 49-Brian Ruhlman[3]

10. 51-Mike Haggenbottom[10]

TJ Forged Heat Race #Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3P-Kyle Cummins[3]

2. 20-Brady Bacon[5]

3. 63-Cale Coons[4]

4. 6-Logan Calderwood[1]

5. 97UK-Ryan Harrison[7]

6. 6T-Trey Osborne[6]

7. 13-Chase Howard[9]

8. 6R-Bill Rose[8]

9. 41-Ricky Lewis[2]

KN Filters Heat Race #Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 39-Briggs Danner[4]

2. 30-CJ Leary[6]

3. 92-Chase Stockon[7]

4. 57-Logan Seavey[5]

5. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[3]

6. 21K-Kobe Simpson[1]

7. 2B-Chelby Hinton[9]

8. 98-Saban Bibent[8]

9. 14-Jadon Rogers[2]

Five Star Bodies Race Semi-Feature (10 Laps)

1. 41-Ricky Lewis[2]

2. 2B-Chelby Hinton[5]

3. 14-Jadon Rogers[9]

4. 16-Harley Burns[3]

5. 84-Tom Harris[6]

6. 98-Saban Bibent[8]

7. 49-Brian Ruhlman[1]

8. 13-Chase Howard[4]

9. 6R-Bill Rose[7]

10. 51-Mike Haggenbottom[10]

Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals RacE-Main (25 Laps)

1. 57-Logan Seavey[1]

2. 20-Brady Bacon[2]

3. 4-Justin Grant[3]

4. 30-CJ Leary[4]

5. 39-Briggs Danner[8]

6. 5T-Jake Swanson[6]

7. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr[7]

8. 92-Chase Stockon[17]

9. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[11]

10. 63-Cale Coons[10]

11. 3P-Kyle Cummins[9]

12. 5G-Gunnar Setser[12]

13. 19-Hayden Reinbold[13]

14. 6T-Trey Osborne[5]

15. 14-Jadon Rogers[21]

16. 41-Ricky Lewis[19]

17. 12-Robert Ballou[18]

18. 2B-Chelby Hinton[20]

19. 98-Saban Bibent[24]

20. 6-Logan Calderwood[14]

21. 21K-Kobe Simpson[15]

22. 97UK-Ryan Harrison[16]

23. 16-Harley Burns[22]

24. 84-Tom Harris[23]