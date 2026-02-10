Jake Swanson Dominates USAC Feature at Volusia for $12,000 Victory

By T.J. Buffenbarger

BARBERVILLE, FL (February 10, 2026) – Jake Swanson won the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series finale during DIRTcar Nationals Tuesday night at Volusia Speedway Park in dominating fashion.

For Swanson, spending the past year building up his USAC National Sprint Car Series program and having a great start to 2026 was emotional after the big win at Volusia.

“I’ve put my life into this, into this race team. I got a lot of good people that I’m doing it with,” said Swanson in victory lane. “I know I can do it; I know that I can build a race car that can do it, and I’m just glad that it’s paying off. Here I’m doing exactly what I set out to do, and I couldn’t be happier to do it with the group I’m doing it with.”

Swanson, from Anaheim, California, appeared to take the lead early in the 30-lap main event until a caution flag appeared just before he got to the start finish line when Ricky Lewis shredded a left rear tire in turns three and four.

After the restart, Swanson passed C.J. Leary on lap five and drove to a 6.951 second advantage at the finish. Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr, Justin Grant, and Briggs Danner rounded out the top five.

By virtue of his second-place finish, Seavey won the “Big Gator” trophy for winning the points during the two-race stand for USAC at Volusia.

USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series

DIRTcar Nationals/Winter Dirt Games

Volusia Speedway Park

Barberville, Florida

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

LearnLab Qualifying

1. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr, 17.145[22]

2. 6T-Trey Osborne, 17.227[11]

3. 57-Logan Seavey, 17.251[5]

4. 5T-Jake Swanson, 17.272[14]

5. 39-Briggs Danner, 17.278[16]

6. 30-CJ Leary, 17.307[7]

7. 4-Justin Grant, 17.313[6]

8. 41-Ricky Lewis, 17.512[10]

9. 92-Chase Stockon, 17.525[2]

10. 14-Jadon Rogers, 17.525[27]

11. 16-Harley Burns, 17.538[3]

12. 3P-Kyle Cummins, 17.546[4]

13. 12-Robert Ballou, 17.627[8]

14. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 17.692[1]

15. 6-Logan Calderwood, 17.712[13]

16. 19-Hayden Reinbold, 17.909[19]

17. 2B-Chelby Hinton, 17.941[12]

18. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 17.950[23]

19. 5G-Gunnar Setser, 18.010[9]

20. 63-Cale Coons, 18.010[15]

21. 97UK-Ryan Harrison, 18.176[18]

22. 13-Chase Howard, 18.301[24]

23. 98-Saban Bibent, 18.381[25]

24. 84-Tom Harris, 18.526[21]

25. 6R-Bill Rose, 18.633[20]

26. 51-Mike Haggenbottom, 19.425[17]

DNS: 20-Brady Bacon

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Justin Grant[4]

2. 12-Robert Ballou[2]

3. 5T-Jake Swanson[5]

4. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]

5. 14-Jadon Rogers[3]

6. 19-Hayden Reinbold[1]

7. 5G-Gunnar Setser[7]

8. 13-Chase Howard[8]

9. 6R-Bill Rose[9]

TJ Forged Heat Race #Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]

2. 39-Briggs Danner[5]

3. 6T-Trey Osborne[6]

4. 16-Harley Burns[3]

5. 2B-Chelby Hinton[1]

6. 98-Saban Bibent[8]

7. 63-Cale Coons[7]

8. 21K-Kobe Simpson[2]

9. 51-Mike Haggenbottom[9]

KN Filters Heat Race #Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[1]

2. 92-Chase Stockon[4]

3. 20-Brady Bacon[9]

4. 3P-Kyle Cummins[3]

5. 57-Logan Seavey[6]

6. 30-CJ Leary[5]

7. 6-Logan Calderwood[2]

8. 84-Tom Harris[8]

9. (BF) 97UK-Ryan Harrison[7]

Five Star Bodies Race Semi-Feature (10 Laps)

1. 6-Logan Calderwood[2]

2. 63-Cale Coons[4]

3. 5G-Gunnar Setser[3]

4. 13-Chase Howard[5]

5. 84-Tom Harris[6]

6. 21K-Kobe Simpson[1]

7. 6R-Bill Rose[8]

8. 97UK-Ryan Harrison[7]

9. 51-Mike Haggenbottom[9]

Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals RacE-Main (30 Laps)

1. 5T-Jake Swanson[3]

2. 57-Logan Seavey[4]

3. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]

4. 4-Justin Grant[7]

5. 39-Briggs Danner[2]

6. 20-Brady Bacon[18]

7. 30-CJ Leary[1]

8. 92-Chase Stockon[10]

9. 12-Robert Ballou[14]

10. 3P-Kyle Cummins[13]

11. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[9]

12. 6T-Trey Osborne[5]

13. 19-Hayden Reinbold[15]

14. 14-Jadon Rogers[11]

15. 13-Chase Howard[22]

16. 84-Tom Harris[23]

17. 16-Harley Burns[12]

18. 63-Cale Coons[20]

19. 5G-Gunnar Setser[21]

20. 41-Ricky Lewis[8]

21. 6-Logan Calderwood[19]

22. 21K-Kobe Simpson[24]

23. 2B-Chelby Hinton[16]

24. 98-Saban Bibent[17]