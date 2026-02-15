Feature Winners: Saturday, February 15, 2026

Justin Grant. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo)
ACT Speedway Pialligo ACT AU Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Warren White
Baypark Speedway Mt. Maunganui, NZ NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Bay of Plenty Sprint Car Championship Rained Out
Maryborough Speedway Tinana, QLD AU Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Nelson Speedway Richmond, NZ NZ Midget Cars Nathan Wilkie
Nelson Speedway Richmond, NZ NZ War of the Wings Sprintcars Connor Rangi
New Smyrna Speedway Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Dave Steele Triple Crown Davey Hamilton Jr.
North Florida Speedway Lake City, FL USA Midget Cars Van Rayburn
North Florida Speedway Lake City, FL USA Renegade Winged Sprints Terry McCarl
Ocala Speedway Ocala, FL USA USAC National Sprint Car Series Winter Dirt Games Justin Grant
Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA USA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series R.J. Johnson
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA AU Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series Krikke Boys Shootout James McFadden
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA AU Winged 360 Sprint Cars Cody Nash
Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC AU Midget Cars Australian Speedcar Championship Kaidon Brown
Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC AU Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360’s Brett Milburn
Western Sydney Speedway Eastern Creek, NSW AU Winged 410 Sprint Cars Kobi Wright