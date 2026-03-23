Huset’s Speedway Preparing to Kick Off Season May 10 With Mother’s Day Opener

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (March 23, 2026) – The season-opening event at Huset’s Speedway is less than seven weeks away.

The high-banked oval kicks off the 2026 season on Sunday, May 10, with the Mother’s Day Opener. All three premier divisions – the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – will be in action.

Preparation is underway for the show, which marks the first of seven straight weekends of competition at the dirt track.

Also of note, the first 200 mothers through the main gates will receive a free carnation that night.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $23 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Discounted tickets are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

May 10 for the Mother’s Day Opener featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .