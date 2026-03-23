SHARON SPEEDWAY TO INTRODUCE THEME NIGHTS IN 2026

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…With the 97th anniversary racing season opener nearing on Saturday, April 25, Sharon Speedway is excited to announce the addition of numerous theme nights that will be surrounded around the return of the “Willy’s World” Kids Club throughout 2026.

While racing will take place on both April 25 along with May 2 for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, the first theme night promotion of the season won’t take place until May 9 as Mother’s Day Eve is celebrated with “Mother’s Night” featuring free admission for all mothers. One-week later on the 16th with the school calendar winding down, it’ll be “School Spirit Night” with free admission for students wearing school spirit clothing. On May 23, it’ll be “CDL and Touch-A-Truck Night” presented by Ohio Intra Express and P.I.&I. Motor Express recognizing those that hold a CDL license with free admission. Numerous trucks will also be on display.

Sharon Speedway will host “Teacher Appreciation Night” on June 6 featuring free admission for all teachers and school staff with a valid ID for the return of the RUSH Late Model Touring Series, which sandwiches Western PA Sprint Speedweek (May 30) and Ohio Sprint Speedweek (June 13). With summer in full swing, June 20 will feature “DollarHot Dog Night” along with “Scout Night” featuring free general admission for all scouts in uniform. Kids will be able to go onto the track on June 27 to retrieve $500 in coins part of “Gold Rush Night”.

After a night off for the Independence Day holiday on July 4 and the two-day World of Outlaws Late Model event on July 10-11, theme nights return on July 18 for “First Responders & Health Care Heroes Night”, which will grant free admission for all police officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, emergency dispatchers, and nurses. Kids will get their opportunity to compete on the track for bike and big wheel races on July 25.

Special events will open the month of August with the “Lou Blaney Memorial” on the 1st and the “Steel Valley 75” presented by Capitol Renegade Custom Coaches for the Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modified Series and “410” Sprints on the 12th before the theme nights return on August 15 for “Fan Appreciation Night”. This popular night will again feature free hot dogs (two per person) and $2 beers. “Ladies Night” on August 22 will conclude the theme night schedule for 2026 featuring 50% off general admission for all females. This night will also include a driver autograph session.

The remainder of the season will be highlighted by special events. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars return on August 29 followed by the “Apple Festival Nationals” September 11-12, and the 2026 season will conclude on October 10 with the second appearance by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars part of Sheldon Haudenschild’s “Buckeye Brawl” Weekend.

The “Willy’s World” Kids Club will take place each night once again in 2026 and will connect children with drivers and participate in fun activities and sensory friendly crafts. Willy’s World is a non-profit organization dedicated to educate, support, guide, and provide resources to families and children with hidden disabilities, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder. Additional details on each the Kids Club and theme night will be announced prior to each event.

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.