Macedo Survives Kofoid’s Late Charge for First Win of 2026

By Alex Nieten

OSBORN, MO (March 28, 2026) – Midwestern race fans rejoiced when US 36 Raceway returned to the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car calendar, and Friday night showed why.

The Osborn, MO oval earned a reputation for offering some of the most thrilling Sprint Car racing you can find. A high banked bullring that puts leaders in traffic in just a few laps. It doesn’t get much better than that.

US 36 didn’t let us down as The Greatest Show on Dirt made its way to the “Show-Me State” for Friday’s KC Classic. After a year away, the country’s best Sprint Car drivers made their way back to the Missouri track.

A Macedo brothers front row set the stage for a wild opening segment as Cole and Carson fought it out like siblings. Carson stalked his younger brother early and even made contact with his right-rear tire in a moment that surely had their parents holding their breath. Both maintained control, and Carson slid ahead a couple circuits later to take command.

But the race was far from over as a late caution set up a thrilling duel to the checkered between Carson Macedo and Michael “Buddy” Kofoid. The two stayed close together as Macedo neared traffic, and Kofoid narrowed the gap as lapped cars got thicker. With only two laps remaining, Kofoid pulled next to Macedo, and the two raced wheel-to-wheel for an entire rotation. Macedo managed to muscle the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 ahead as the white flag waved, and that was the space he needed. He paced the final circuit to score his first win of the year even while being down on power.

“I was in big trouble there,” Macedo admitted. “I looked over with about five to go, and I was down a cylinder. It sounded like a tractor. I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know what we’re going to do.’ I felt really down on power with the way the track was. That was not in my favor at all. I could see Buddy, and I was getting worse and worse. I was just trying to block all I could.”

The first triumph of 2026 was the 59th of Macedo’s career, elevating the Lemoore, CA native above Jason Meyers to take sole possession of 16h all-time. It gave Jason Johnson Racing a home state win as the Missouri-based operation secured its 83rd overall World of Outlaws checkered flag. Macedo also trimmed a little out of David Gravel’s championship lead as the distance between the two now sits at 52 markers.

Kofoid held on for second aboard the Roth Motorsports No. 83 for his second straight runner-up result and moved ahead of Logan Schuchart for fifth in points.

David Gravel rounded out the top three, notching his eighth podium in 10 races this season with the Big Game Motorsports crew.

Sheldon Haudenschild and Emerson Axsom completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Buddy Kofoid clocked his second Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night in 2026.

David Gravel claimed his fourth Simpson Performance Products Quick Time of the season in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to David Gravel (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Buddy Kofoid (DIRTVision Heat Two), and Cole Macedo (WIX Filters Heat Three).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Carson Macedo.

Cole Macedo topped the Toyota Dash.

Bill Balog won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Spencer Bayston took the Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 from 25th to 13th to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Emerson Axsom’s fifth-place finish gave him the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Cole Macedo put down the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap with an 11.635.

Donny Schatz was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Scotty Thiel.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series finalizes the weekend at Park City KS’ 81 Speedway on Saturday, March 28. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 3. 2-David Gravel[5]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom[6]; 6. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 7. 15-Donny Schatz[9]; 8. 51-Scott Bogucki[7]; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart[10]; 10. 45X-Rees Moran[12]; 11. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[14]; 12. 23-Garet Williamson[8]; 13. 17-Spencer Bayston[25]; 14. 7S-Chris Windom[13]; 15. 17B-Bill Balog[19]; 16. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[16]; 17. 74-Xavier Doney[15]; 18. 85J-Logan Julien[17]; 19. 12X-Landon Crawley[18]; 20. 10-Ryan Timms[20]; 21. 95-Matt Covington[21]; 22. 31-Koby Werkmeister[24]; 23. (DNF) 28M-Conner Morrell[11]; 24. (DNF) 32-Bryce Lucius[22]; 25. (DNF) 16C-Scotty Thiel[23]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 10-Ryan Timms[3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]; 5. 16C-Scotty Thiel[9]; 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister[8]; 7. (DNF) 17-Spencer Bayston[4]; 8. (DNF) 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]; 9. (DNF) 95T-Tyler Drueke[10]; 10. (DNS) 98-Ricky Peterson

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 5. 2-David Gravel[6]; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 3. 51-Scott Bogucki[4]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 5. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 6. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[9]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog[6]; 8. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 9. (DNF) 98-Ricky Peterson[8]; 10. (DNF) 95T-Tyler Drueke[10]

DIRTVision Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 5. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 6. 85J-Logan Julien[6]; 7. 10-Ryan Timms[7]; 8. 95-Matt Covington[8]; 9. 31-Koby Werkmeister[9]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[3]; 4. 45X-Rees Moran[4]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 6. 12X-Landon Crawley[6]; 7. 17-Spencer Bayston[7]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]; 9. 16C-Scotty Thiel[9]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 10.959[15]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid, 11.003[17]; 3. 2C-Cole Macedo, 11.083[6]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 11.105[2]; 5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 11.118[13]; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom, 11.168[1]; 7. 41-Carson Macedo, 11.209[12]; 8. 23-Garet Williamson, 11.210[19]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.222[18]; 10. 51-Scott Bogucki, 11.234[16]; 11. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 11.270[9]; 12. 45X-Rees Moran, 11.284[21]; 13. 7S-Chris Windom, 11.288[4]; 14. 28M-Conner Morrell, 11.319[14]; 15. 74-Xavier Doney, 11.345[5]; 16. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.366[11]; 17. 85J-Logan Julien, 11.389[26]; 18. 12X-Landon Crawley, 11.437[23]; 19. 32-Bryce Lucius, 11.470[20]; 20. 10-Ryan Timms, 11.488[28]; 21. 17-Spencer Bayston, 11.510[27]; 22. 98-Ricky Peterson, 11.563[24]; 23. 95-Matt Covington, 11.570[25]; 24. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.578[8]; 25. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 11.594[22]; 26. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 11.677[3]; 27. 16C-Scotty Thiel, 11.798[10]; 28. 95T-Tyler Drueke, 11.911[7]