McDANIEL SWEEPS NIGHT 2 FOR USCS SPRINT CARS AT PIKE COUNTY SPEEDWAY

By Roby Helm

MAGNOLIA, MS – Coen McDaniel of Gaffney, SC won the 30-lap Feature Race in Night 2 of the Magnolia State Sprint Car Shootout on Saturday night for the Hoosier Racing Tire United Sprint Car Series Presented By XC Gears 30th Anniversary Outlaw Thunder Tour at Kyle Kelley’s Pike County Speedway.

McDaniel swept the event by winning the Feature Race, the Dash, and his Heat Race. He also led every lap of each race. Christopher Townsend of Tarkington, TX finished second in the Feature Race and the defending USCS National Champion Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS was third. Friday night’s winner Tasker Phillips of Pleasantville, IA took the fourth spot.

Derek Hagar of Marion, AR drove to a fifth-place finish, and the sixth spot went to Sawyer Phillips of Pleasantville, IA. Hayden Wise of Huntersville, NC was seventh, and Chase Howard of Nesbit, MS finished eighth. Former USCS National Champion Morgan Turpen-Havener of Gallatin, TN came back from an early race spin to finish ninth.

Shane Morgan of Gulfport, MS rounded out the top ten. Rusty Sanford of Seminary, MS started 17th and finished 11th to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. The Feature Race was comprised of 18 drivers from nine different states.

In preliminary action, McDaniel won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the 30-lap Feature Race. The three eight-lap Heat Races were won by McDaniel in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Lee Moore of Moundville, AL in the XC Gear Second Heat, and Townsend in the Schoenfeld Headers Third Heat.

McDaniel took the lead at the start of the race from the Pole Position followed by Townsend,

Dale Howard, Tasker Phillips and Sawyer Phillips. The first of three caution flags slowed the field on lap two when Turpen-Havener spun in turn four.

The red flag stopped the action on lap five when Trent Moss of Medon, TN flipped exiting turn two. The incident als0mo collected Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS. Both drivers were unharmed, but the cars were too damaged to continue.

Hagar got by Sawyer Phillips on the restart to take over the fifth spot. The final caution flag of the race came out on lap six when Moore spun in turn two.

When the green flag brought the field back to racing speed, McDaniel caught the cars on tail end of the lead lap by the tenth circuit. For the second half of the race, McDaniel was able to keep lapped cars between himself and Townsend all the way to the checkered flag. The victory was the second USCS win of the season for McDaniel, who also won a USCS Winter Heat Series race.

The next two events for the Hoosier Racing Tire United Sprint Car Series Presented By XC Gear 30th Anniversary Outlaw Thunder Tour will be at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, TN on Friday night, April 10 and Saturday night, April 11. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are XC Gear, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE HOOSIER RACING TIRE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY XC GEAR 30TH ANNIVERSARY OUTLAW THUNDER TOUR EVENT AT KYE KELLEY’S PIKE COUNTY SPEEDWAY IN MAGNOLIA, MS ON 3/28/26:

FEATURE RACE – 30 Laps: 1. 48 Coen McDaniel, Gaffney, SC (1); 2. 71 Christopher Townsend, Tarkington, TX (2); 3. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (4); 4. 1 Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (3); 5. 9jr Derek Hagar, Marion, AR (9); 6. 7 Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (5); 7. 94 Hayden Wise, Huntersville, NC (8); 8. 5b Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS (12); 9. 10m Morgan Turpen-Havener, Gallatin, TN (7); 10. 01 Shane Morgan, Gulfport, MS (11); 11. 28s Rusty Sanford, Seminary, MS (17); 12. 1a Lee Moore, Moundville, AL (6); 13. 13x Jake Brashier, Denham Springs, LA (14); 14. 56 D.L. Brashier, Ethel, LA (16); 15. 88 Trent Moss, Medon, TN (10); 16. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (15); 17. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (18); 18. 06 Jason Breeland, Columbia, MS DNS.

HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. McDaniel; 2. Townsend; 3. T. Phillips; 4. D. Howard; 5. S. Phillips; 6. Moore.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. McDaniel; 2. T. Phillips; 3. D. Howard; 4. Breeland; 5. J. Brashier; 6. Gray.

XC GEAR HEAT 2: 1. Moore; 2. S. Phillips; 3. Turpen-Havener; 4. Moss; 5. Willingham; 6. D. Brashier.

SCHOENFELD HEADERS HEAT 3: 1. Townsend; 2. Hagar; 3. Wise; 4. Morgan; 5. C. Howard; 6. Sanford.