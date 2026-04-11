SOGGY CONDITIONS PREVENTS WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY’S ACTION

By Mike Swanger

With Wayne County Speedway’s grounds already wet, Friday afternoon into evening showers soaked it the more and made the conditions of the 3/8 dirt mile oval to wet to work into shape and be raceable for good and safe racing for Saturday nights scheduled racing, so for the second week in a row, Orrville’s Historic Oval will sit and wait until next Saturday night. It will be ‘CDL’ night as the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association (OVSCA) will be in for the first of four visits this season as they challenge the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery sprints. The Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models, the Flynn Tire & Auto Modifieds, the Canton Glass House Super Stocks and the JoyRide Transport Sport Compacts will be in action as the ‘Race to the Championship’ presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts will start for all five class’. Gates open at 2, Hot Laps at 6 and racing at 7 pm.

Tune in Sunday nights at 7 pm for the Turn2Talk on the tracks Facebook page & on YouTube(Waynecospeedway) as Ryan Pearson and Jason Flory talk about the latest information about Wayne County Speedway plus special guests each Sunday.