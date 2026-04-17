Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Join ASCS-Midwest at Stuart Speedway Sunday!

by Bill Wright

April 15, 2026 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders will partner with the Malvern Bank ASCS-Midwest Series to open their season this Sunday night, April 18 at the Stuart Speedway in Stuart, Iowa. This marks the first of two times the series will compete together. The second will come on Friday, May 8 at Eldon Raceway in Iowa.

This Sunday’s invasion of the Stuart quarter-mile bullring marks the second year in a row that the Sprint Invaders have visited the oval. Last year’s event, co-sanctioned with the Malvern Bank 360 Series saw St. Joseph, Missouri’s Chase Porter top a stout field of 34 sprint cars.

This will also act as the season opener for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders after last Saturday’s try at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa was a wash.

Gates in Stuart open Sunday at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 5:30. General Admission is $20, and Students are $10. Kids 10 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Northern SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts are also on the card.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2026 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 11 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, April 19 – Stuart International Speedway (Stuart, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 1 – CJ Speedway (Columbus Junction, IA)

Friday, May 8 – Eldon Raceway (Eldon, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Sunday, May 24 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 14 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Friday, June 19 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Saturday, June 20 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, July 5 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 9 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 10 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 16 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Saturday, September 5 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 6 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 19 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Friday, September 26 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with ASCS-Midwest Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 2663 (1)

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 2566 (1)

Colton Fisher, Danville, IA, 2565 (1)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 2446

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 2366

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 2118

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 1868 (1)

Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 1830

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 1698

JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 1670 (2)

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1666 (1)

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1653 (2)

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1583

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1555

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1523

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 1357

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1195

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1183

Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 1149

Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 1097

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Collision Center, West Burlington

Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Mac Daddy Motorsports

B Main Sponsor – Turnwater Bar & Grill

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion, Rookie of the Year and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Start Line – Shottenkirk Parts Express

Flag Sponsors – Keokuk Auto Credit, Connection Bank, Merit Auctions, B&B Propane, P6 Equipment and Supply, MBG Hauling

Driver’s Meeting – K-1 Racegear

Driver of the Year – MPI (Max Papas Innovations)