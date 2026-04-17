Sharon Speedway Takes Step Toward Greater Inclusion as Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Friend Venue Through Partnership with Willy’s World﻿

(Hartford, OH)…Sharon Speedway is taking a meaningful step toward accessibility and inclusion by partnering with Willy’s World, becoming an official Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Friend venue, and reinforcing its commitment to creating a more supportive environment for all guests.

Through the Willy’s World Sunflower Friend Grant, Sharon Speedway staff have completed specialized training to help recognize and support individuals with hidden disabilities who may benefit from additional understanding, patience, or assistance during their visit. This may include offering extra patience at ticketing areas, providing support during sensory-sensitive moments, or simply recognizing when a guest may need a little additional understanding.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is a globally recognized symbol that allows individuals to discreetly indicate they may have a non-visible disability, including autism, sensory sensitivities, anxiety, or other conditions. Hidden disabilities affect a significant portion of the population, many of whom may not be immediately identifiable. By becoming a Sunflower Friend venue, Sharon Speedway is taking a meaningful step toward ensuring that every guest feels respected and supported.

While the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program is widely recognized in airports and major venues around the world, its presence in motorsports is still emerging. Through Willy’s World, Sharon Speedway is proud to be among the first local tracks leading the way in creating a more inclusive race-day experience.

“Creating inclusive spaces where every child and family feels they belong is at the heart of Willy’s World,” said Tammy Thomas, Founder of Willy’s World. “For many families, attending events can feel overwhelming due to sensory challenges or fear of judgment. This partnership with Sharon Speedway helps change that experience, making it easier for families to attend, enjoy, and create meaningful memories together.”

As part of this initiative, Sharon Speedway is enhancing guest support and continuing to prioritize a welcoming, judgment-free environment for all fans.

“We are proud to partner with Willy’s World to bring this important initiative to our speedway,” said Dave Willoughby, General Manager of Sharon Speedway. “Our goal has always been to provide a great experience for every fan, and this partnership helps ensure that more families in our community feel comfortable and supported when they attend our events.”

Fans will begin to see this initiative in action on Opening Night, April 25, 2026, as Sharon Speedway kicks off a new season of racing with enhanced efforts to support all attendees. Families are also encouraged to visit the Willy’s World Kids Club, which offers inclusive, family-friendly activities throughout race nights.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to building a more inclusive community where every individual, regardless of ability, can fully enjoy the excitement of race day.

About Sharon Speedway

Sharon Speedway, located in Hartford, Ohio, is a premier 3/8-mile dirt racing facility offering exciting weekly racing and special events for fans of all ages. Owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III, the speedway is situated on Custer-Orangeville Road near the intersection of Routes 7 and 305. With a strong focus on community and family-friendly entertainment, Sharon Speedway continues to create memorable experiences for generations of race fans.

For more information, visit www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481.

About Willy’s World

Willy’s World is a charitable fund of the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania & Eastern Ohio, dedicated to raising awareness of hidden disabilities and supporting children and families through education, resources, and inclusive community initiatives. Through programs like the Sunflower Friend Grant, Willy’s World works to create environments where individuals feel seen, supported, and included.

Learn more at: www.willysworld.org.

About the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is a globally recognized program that allows individuals with non-visible disabilities to voluntarily share that they may need additional support, understanding, or time. Wearing the Sunflower symbol signals to trained staff and the public that a person may have a hidden disability, such as autism, sensory sensitivities, or anxiety. The program is used in airports, retail, travel, and public venues worldwide to promote inclusion and accessibility.

Learn more at: www.hdsunflower.com.