The Hy-Vee Perks 40 is postponed.

With weather models showing thunderstorms bringing a more than 90-percent chance of heavy rainfall to Jacksonville Speedway Friday afternoon into the evening and the potential for severe storms, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and track officials have agreed to postpone the Hy-Vee Perks 40 in the interest of fan and competitor safety.

The Series and Jacksonville Speedway are currently working together in search of a new date, and more information will be released in the near future.