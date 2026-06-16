Andy Forsberg Wins with SCCT in Petaluma, CA

PETERSEN MEDIA

Andy Forsberg and the PHR Racing team were in action both Friday and Saturday night as Forsberg finished fourth on Friday in Watsonville, CA before picking up the win on Saturday with the SCCT in Petaluma, CA.

“Friday night we had a chance to get down to Ocean Speedway, and the track staff went to work all week to dial their track shape in and I was really impressed with it and I think they are very close to having a really good configuration,” Andy Forsberg said. “Racing wise, we were pretty good all night and ended up fourth.”

With a light car count on had Friday in Watsonville, CA, Forsberg took a liking to the reshaped Watsonville Speedway as he picked up his first fast time effort of the season aboard the PHR/Wilkie Masonry/Western Traffic Supply backed No. 92.

Running fourth in his heat race, the Auburn, CA driver lined up in the second row of the 25-lap feature event. When the race went green, Forsberg was able to make a couple of quick moves to work into second as he chased after Landon Henry.

On a late restart, Henry and Forsberg raced wing to wing down the front stretch and as Henry beat Forsberg into the first set of turns, he drifted up and allowed second and third to get by as he slipped back to fourth.

Unable to make up the lost ground in the closing laps, Forsberg closed his Friday night out with a fourth-place finish.

Saturday saw the team travel to Petaluma Speedway in Petaluma, CA to take part in the Sprint Car Challenge Tour’s Wings Over Wine Country event.

With 16 cars in the pit area, Forsberg again earned quick time honors before finishing third in his heat race.

Moving into the Dash, Forsberg again finished third which put him in the second row of the 30-lap feature event as he chased after his eighth feature event win of the season.

Working into second on the 2nd lap, Forsberg was able to keep pace with the race’s early leader, Jake Haulot, and make his move on the seventh lap.

Jumping out front, Forsberg was in command as he ripped around the bay area’s bullring.

Leading the final 23-laps, Forsberg was able to again score with the SCCT at Petaluma Speedway.

“Big thanks to my crew for all of their hard work,” Forsberg said. “They have really been looking at how to improve our qualifying efforts and it was nice to see it play out over the weekend and set both nights up early. We will take this weekend off before returning to Placerville on the 27th.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Pacific Highway Rentals, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races- 21, Wins-8, Top 5’s-14, Top 10’s-17

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team are idle this weekend and return ot action on 6/27 at Placerville Speedway.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.