Racing Optics returns to 38th Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic as official presenting partner of Toyota Dash

By Fully Injected Motorsports

ATTICA, Ohio (June 15, 2026) – Continuing a multi-year tradition of supporting one of the nation’s highly sought-after sprint car prizes, Racing Optics, a leading manufacturer of multi-layer laminated tearoffs, will return to the 38th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals as the official presenting partner of the evening’s Toyota Dash.

Stemming from Orange County, California, before making the move to Las Vegas, Nevada, Racing Optics has been a fixture in the motorsports industry since 1999, continuously expanding its market reach while quickly becoming the country’s top developer and provider of multi-layered laminated tearoffs. Boasting a strong pedigree of safety, performance, and productivity, all of which influenced by company founders Bart, Steve, and Seth Wilson, Racing Optics eventually expanded their reach into the military and medical industries, utilizing diversification to develop multiple divisions including RO Tactical, RO Medical, RO Industrial, RO Windshield, and RO Protective.

“When Bart Wilson and his family knew there was a need for a better tear off, what they developed many years ago is still the leading tear off on the market today, and not just in dirt racing, but in so many other applications as well,” Brad Doty said. “I didn’t know Mr. Wilson personally when I approached him about becoming a part of our event 19 years ago but not only is he and Racing Optics still a big part of the Brad Doty Classic, I have been fortunate enough to get to know him and his family on a more personal basis, which is a bonus.

“I know I say this every year, but as someone who struggled to see through a stack of the old opaque style tear off, I wish these would have been available when I was racing.”

Like seasons prior, the 38th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals – awarding a $20,000-to-win on July 14 – will kick-off a massive Ohio swing for the Greatest Show On Dirt, which will see competition continue with the legendary Kings Royal at the world-famous Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

Carson Macedo, who finished third in the 2025 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series standings, is the defending Brad Doty Classic champion, outdueling fellow California native, Buddy Kofoid, as well as a Hard Charging Donny Schatz – a ten-time World of Outlaws champion.

Like 2025, the Brad Doty Classic winner will be awarded the coveted Brad Doty Classic championship trophy and helmet – all to be awarded in Attica Raceway Park victory lane following the 40-lap contest.

ABOUT RACING OPTICS:

Racing Optics Inc was founded in 1999 in Orange County California and is now located in Las Vegas Nevada. The company has continued to expand into other markets building on the legacy of the Wilson Family in racing.

The Wilsons have deep motorsports roots, going back to the 1940s when Dempsey Wilson, Bart and Steve’s father, began building and racing roadsters. Dempsey progressed to compete in the Indy 500, alongside many of the greats like AJ Foyt and Parnelli Jones. Dempsey was also a founding member of SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association). With the family’s competitive spirit driving their success, the Wilson brothers combined their expertise in optics with their racing heritage to revolutionize the way motorsports racers maintain clear vision.

Racing Optics multi-layer laminated-tearoffs have become a fixture in professional and competitive racing alike, championed by legends like Tony Stewart, Ricky Carmichael and countless other winners.

For more information, visit Racing Optics online at www.racingoptics.com.

ABOUT OHIO LOGISTICS:

Working out of a single 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Findlay, OH, we began our operations in June of 1988 as Findlay’s Tall Timbers Distribution Center. Our work ethic and commitment, to our customers and community, have led us to considerable and rapid growth. Today, we operate as Ohio Logistics successfully maintaining 25 locations serving seven states. With over 6 million sq. ft. of state-of-the-art warehouse space, we are one of the largest privately held logistics firms in the Midwest.

ABOUT dac® VITAMINS AND MINERALS:

Since 1983 Direct Action Co., Inc. (a.k.a. dac® Vitamins and Minerals) has offered superior, innovative equine and livestock supplements. dac® is a founding member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) and was one of the first companies to earn the coveted NASC Quality Seal.

TICKETS:

Reserved seats for the 38th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 14, are now available and can be purchased online via www.atticaracewaypark.com or by clicking HERE.

ADDITIONAL BRAD DOTY CLASSIC MEDIA:

X: www.twitter.com/braddoty18

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/braddoty18

Facebook: www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark

X: www.twitter.com/atticaracewyprk

Instagram: www.instagram.com/attica_raceway_park

BRAD DOTY CLASSIC WINNERS:

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

LIMALAND MOTORSPORTS PARK

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021 – Spencer Bayston

2022 – Kyle Larson (2)

2023 – Kyle Larson (3)

2024 – David Gravel (2)

2025 – Carson Macedo