Kofoid Continues to Make History with Huset’s Hustle Domination

BRANDON, SD (June 18, 2026) – Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Roth Motorsports continue to rewrite the history books at Huset’s Speedway.

The combination isn’t failing to meet the hype at all after entering the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals as the odds-on favorite. It started with Wednesday’s $20,000 drive from fourth to victory in the Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle prelim. That set the stage for Thursday’s $150,000-to-win finale. Kofoid easily put himself on the pole for the 40-lapper by topping the Toyota Racing King of the Hill.

The domination didn’t end there. The Penngrove, CA native wasted no time ripping out to an early advantage aboard the No. 83. He pulled ahead as the field battled it out behind him. Kofoid sliced through traffic heavy traffic, and whenever it appeared second-running Sheldon Haudenschild may be close enough to take a shot at him, he’d find the speed to clear another lapper. The KCP Racing No. 18 made it somewhat close on the final circuit but ultimately couldn’t get there as Kofoid crossed the finish line.

“Dylan (Buswell), Nate (Knotts), Gage (Tyra), and Snow knocked it out of the park again,” Kofoid said. “I don’t even know what to say anymore. They’re unbelievable and extremely talented in their own right too. We all do it together as best friends and enjoy it and have fun. All of us can’t thank Dennis and Teresa Roth enough for putting us together. I think it’s three and a half years together now, and I feel like I’m at a forever home.”

The noteworthy stats for Kofoid’s score were numerous. He became the first competitor to ever win five consecutive World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car races at Huset’s Speedway, breaking a tie held with Mark Kinser. He’s now won eight times at the 1/3 mile with The Greatest Show on Dirt, good enough for third most, and could tie Sammy Swindell’s record of 10 before the week is over. Thursday also marked the fourth straight six-figure race at Huset’s Kofoid has won. Only Donny Schatz has done so more at one track by claiming five Knoxville Nationals in a row (2011-2015). The 24-year-old is up to 30 career World of Outlaws wins overall, tying Bobby Allen for 24th all-time. Huset’s is responsible for 27% of those victories.

Behind Kofoid, it was another strong night for Sheldon Haudenschild who parked the KCP Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 18 on the podium for the sixth straight race with a runner-up. Kofoid may be the favorite, but Haudenschild is sure to be in the running for Saturday’s $300,000 grand prize.

“I think our car was right there with him,” Haudenschild said. “It’s just how it played out. He’s got this place wired. I feel like I have it down pretty good. The lappers were really hard tonight. It was pretty top dominant, and that bottom didn’t have much grip.”

Ryan Timms rounded out the podium in the Liebig Motorsports No. 10, making it clear he’ll be in the hunt for Saturday’s High Bank Bounty that would give the Oklahoma City, OK driver a massive $400,000 payday if he can win the finale.

“It was a really racy track tonight,” Timms said. “It was definitely tough getting passed Daison (Pursley) there. He was doing a really good job of getting through the bottom and middle down in (Turns) 3 and 4 where I really didn’t think you’d be able to get a run. It was a great race. I feel like I maybe left a little bit out there.”

NIGHTLY NOTES

Logan Schuchart laid down the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Heat Races belonged to Buddy Kofoid (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Sheldon Haudenschild (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Daison Pursley (WIX Filters Heat Three), Austin McCarl (Golf Cart Services Heat Four), Christopher Thram (Tub O’ Towels Heat Five), and Ryan Timms (Milton Hershey School Heat Six).

Buddy Kofoid topped the Toyota King of the Hill.

Tyler Courtney won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Logan Schuchart marched from 22nd to 12th to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Chase Randall was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Emerson Axsom finished eighth to be the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Buddy Kofoid clocked the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Christopher Thram.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars get a clean slate for Friday’s $20,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals before Saturday’s record setting $300,000-to-win finale. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 3. 10-Ryan Timms[4]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[8]; 5. 9-Daison Pursley[2]; 6. 2-David Gravel[10]; 7. 9R-Chase Randall[9]; 8. 27-Emerson Axsom[7]; 9. 88-Austin McCarl[5]; 10. 2C-Cole Macedo[11]; 11. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[12]; 12. 1S-Logan Schuchart[22]; 13. 17-Spencer Bayston[17]; 14. 15-Donny Schatz[14]; 15. 41-Carson Macedo[20]; 16. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[19]; 17. 7S-Chris Windom[13]; 18. 3-Dayne Kingshott[21]; 19. 45X-Rees Moran[16]; 20. (DNF) 22K-Kaleb Johnson[18]; 21. (DNF) 55-Kerry Madsen[23]; 22. (DNF) 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[15]; 23. (DNF) 13-Mark Dobmeier[24]; 24. (DNF) 24T-Christopher Thram[6]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 3. 3-Dayne Kingshott[2]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 5. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]; 6. 13-Mark Dobmeier[9]; 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson[3]; 8. 64-Andy Pake[13]; 9. 44-Chris Martin[12]; 10. 21-Brian Brown[11]; 11. 51-Ashton Torgerson[15]; 12. 16-Riley Goodno[14]; 13. 28M-Conner Morrell[17]; 14. 11-Justin Henderson[7]; 15. 14H-Matt Juhl[18]; 16. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[22]; 17. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[19]; 18. 11M-Terry McCarl[20]; 19. (DNF) 16C-Skylar Gee[8]; 20. (DNF) 83JR-Sam Henderson[10]; 21. (DNF) 31-Koby Werkmeister[16]; 22. (DNS) 25-Jy Corbet

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[2]; 2. 11M-Terry McCarl[3]; 3. 25-Jy Corbet[4]; 4. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[6]; 5. 27W-Weston Olson[5]; 6. 33-Scotty Broty[8]; 7. 8-Jacob Hughes[12]; 8. 92-Zach Daum[13]; 9. 96-Blaine Stegenga[10]; 10. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[14]; 11. 14T-Tim Estenson[7]; 12. (DNS) 27C-Carson McCarl; 13. (DNS) 17A-Jack Anderson; 14. (DNS) 17B-Bill Balog

Toyota King of the Hill (2 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 9-Daison Pursley[3]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 4. 10-Ryan Timms[6]; 5. 88-Austin McCarl[4]; 6. 24T-Christopher Thram[5]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 9R-Chase Randall[2]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]; 5. 11-Justin Henderson[3]; 6. 64-Andy Pake[7]; 7. 27C-Carson McCarl[9]; 8. 14T-Tim Estenson[6]; 9. 92-Zach Daum[8]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[4]; 4. 3-Dayne Kingshott[5]; 5. 16C-Skylar Gee[3]; 6. 16-Riley Goodno[6]; 7. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[7]; 8. 33-Scotty Broty[9]; 9. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[8]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 9-Daison Pursley[2]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 3. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]; 4. 80P-Jacob Peterson[4]; 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier[7]; 6. 51-Ashton Torgerson[6]; 7. 11M-Terry McCarl[8]; 8. (DNF) 17A-Jack Anderson[5]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl[1]; 2. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[3]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[2]; 4. 55-Kerry Madsen[5]; 5. 83JR-Sam Henderson[6]; 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister[7]; 7. 25-Jy Corbet[4]; 8. 96-Blaine Stegenga[8]

Tub O Towels Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram[2]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 3. 45X-Rees Moran[3]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]; 5. 21-Brian Brown[5]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 7. 27W-Weston Olson[8]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

Milton Hershey School Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms[3]; 2. 2-David Gravel[2]; 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[1]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 5. 44-Chris Martin[6]; 6. 14H-Matt Juhl[8]; 7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]; 8. 8-Jacob Hughes[5]