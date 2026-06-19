MCFADDEN WINS NIGHT #1 SKAGIT CASINO RESORT JIM RAPER MEMORIAL SUPER DIRT CUP

From Skagit Speedway

Alger, WA – Night number one of the 54th annual Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup presented by The Skagit Casino Resort is in the books and as the dust settled around Skagit Speedway, James McFadden emerged as the winner of the 30 lap A Main event, paying $6,500 to win.

DJ Netto set out to the early lead in the 30 lap feature with McFadden sitting roughly six car lengths behind him as the pair worked their way toward slower traffic. McFadden would close o with a couple car lengths as the pair wove past the slower cars before making the move for the lead to complete the 16th lap. Netto would slow on lap 17, forcing a work area trip that sent him to the back of the field, and on the ensuing restart McFadden set sail with Bud Kaeding working his way into second place. Kaeding began closing on McFadden with four laps left, but a misstep in turn two on lap 28 would give James the pad he needed to take the prelim night win. Kaeding would keep second place with Daryn Pittman in the Kreitz Racing #69k taking home third. Split qualifying led to two quick qualifiers, with Brad Sweet fastest in Group A and Tanner Thorson fastest in Group B. Heat winners were Colin Mackey, James McFadden, Justin Youngquist, Tanner Carrick, Landon Brooks and Cory Eliason. Brad Sweet is the high point man after night one – full points are on skagitspeedway.com and Skagit Speedway social media channels.

Night number one for the NW Focus Midgets went to Alex Peck after he took the lead from Tristin Thomas on lap 11. Peck would stay a comfortable length out in front for the rest of the race in taking the win, with Thomas running second and Nick Evans taking third. Jonathan Jorgenson was quick time. Tyler Luce and Jeff Westergard won the heat races.

Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup Night 1 – 53 Entries

Fast Time Group A – Brad Sweet 11.547

Fast Time Group B -Tanner Thorson 11.728

Heat 1a – Colin Mackey

Heat 1b – James McFadden

Heat 2a – Justin Youngquist

Heat 2b – Tanner Carrick

Heat 3a – Landon Brooks

Heat 3b – Cory Eliason

C Main – Colby Copeland, Austin Wood, Caeden Steele, Robbie Price, Brock Zearfoss,Tanner Holm, Kinzer Cox, Camden Robustelli, Bill Rude, Tyler Thompson, Cole Danell, Dan Reynold, Austin Sause

B Main – Landon Brooks, Chance Grasty, Justin Peck, Trey Starks, Seth Bergman, Dominic Scelzi, Colin Mackey, Tanner Carrick, Danny Sams III, Cory Eliason, Brenham Crouch, Austin Wood, Justin Youngquist, Colby Copeland, Levi Klatt, Chase Goetz, Sean Becker, Levi Kuntz, Jason Solwold, Jake Andreotti

A Main – James McFadden, Bud Kaeding, Daryn Pittman, Brad Sweet, Tanner Holmes, Devon Borden, Brent Marks, Justin Sanders, Tanner Thorson, Rico Abreu, Dominic Gorden, Jett Barnes, Trey Starks, Shane Golobic, Levi Hillier, Justin Peck, Chance Grasty, Max Mittry, Landen Brooks, DJ Netto, Tim Kaeding, Colton Heath, Aaron Reutzel, Sye Lynch

Lap Leaders – Netto 1-15 McFadden 16-30