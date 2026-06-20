MARKS COMES FROM 11TH TO WIN JIM RAPER MEMORIAL SUPER DIRT CUP NIGHT #2

From Skagit Speedway

Alger, WA – Few drivers in the country have been as hot as Brent Marks, and on Friday night, the Myerstown, PA driver continued his hot streak with a $10,000 win on preliminary night number two of the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway presented by The Skagit Casino Resort.

Levi Hillier had control of the race for the first 22 laps, with the field behind him rapidly changing positions. Marks was the biggest gainer, coming from 11th to 2nd by the time a wreck between Aaron Reutzel and Tanner Holm brought the field to an open red. On the lap 23 restart, Marks nailed his line around the low groove of the track to take the lead and would streak away from the field. James McFadden also took second in the exchange, and would have a shot at Brent on a lap 29 restart, but Marks was too tough, driving away for his first Skagit Speedway win. McFadden rolled second with Hillier taking third. Rico Abreu and Trey Starks set the fast qualifying laps in their two flights. Heat wins went to Hillier, Tyler Thompson, Colin Mackey, Austin Wood, Landon Brooks and Justin Peck.

Brent Marks earned top point scorer honors and is guaranteed a front row starting spot in the Saturday night A Main event.

Tristin Thomas went wire to wire in the Inlaws Racing midget to win the NW Focus Midget main event. He was challenged late by eventual runner up Nick Evans. Randy Schaaf took third. Evans, Ashley Thompson and Braeden Wagar won the heat races.

Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup Night 2 – 53 Entries

Fast Time Group A – Rico Abreu 11.386

Fast Time Group B – Trey Starks 11.924

Heat 1a – Levi Hillier

Heat 1b – Tyler Thompson

Heat 2a – Colin Mackey

Heat 2b – Austin Wood

Heat 3a – Landon Brooks

Heat 3b – Justin Peck

C Main – Joel Myers Jr, Colby Copeland, Shane Golobic, Tim Kaeding, Justin Youngquist, Cole Danell, Bud Kaeding, Sean Becker, Caeden Steele, Jake Andreotti, Chase Goetz, Dan Reynold

B Main – Dominic Scelzi, Aaron Reutzel, Jason Solwold, Justin Peck, DJ Netto, Levi Klatt, Danny Sams III, Levi Kuntz, Dominic Gorden, Landon Brooks, Austin Wood, Tanner Carrick, Cory Eliason, Joel Myers Jr, Sye Lynch, Brock Zearfoss, Colby Copeland, Seth Bergman, Robbie Price, Camden Robustelli

A Main – Brent Marks, James McFadden, Levi Hillier, Brad Sweet, Tanner Holmes, Dominic Scelzi, Chance Grasty, Tyler Thompson, Brennan Crouch, Justin Sanders, Aaron Reutzel, Colin Mackey, Devon Borden, Colton Heath, Tanner Thorson, Daryn Pittman, Justin Peck, Rico Abreu, Jett Barnes, Jason Solwold, Trey Starks, Tanner Holm, Max Mittry, Kinzer Cox

Lap Leaders – Hillier 1-22 Marks 23-31

NW Focus MIdgets – 22 Entries

Fast Time – Shane Smith 15.399

Heat 1 – Nick Evans

Heat 2 – Ashley Thompson

Heat 3 – Braeden Wager

Main – Tristin Thomas, Nick Evans, Randy Schaaf, Alex Peck, Jonathan Jorgenson, Tyler Luce, Shane Smith, Chad Kincaid, Todd Hartmann, Dalton Christmas, Ayuka Carlson, Alex Pacheco, Riley Deaver, Dale Creager, Brandon Turner, Andrew Pritchard, Kyle Hanson, JD Lewis, Justin Westergard, Braeden Wagar, Ashley Thompson

Lap Leaders – Thomas 1-25