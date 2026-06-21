$100,026.26 WIN FOR SWEET AT SKAGIT SPEEDWAY SUPER DIRT CUP

By Kaleb Hart

Alger, WA – The Big Cat went hunting for a big payday on Saturday night at Skagit Speedway, as Brad Sweet led all 40 laps of the 54th annual Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup presented by The Skagit Casino Resort, taking $100,026.26 for the win and $12,000 in lap led money.

Sweet started from the pole and controlled the race from start to finish. Traffic was a factor early and often, and Brent Marks was constantly hounding Brad over the course of the race, changing lines and tactics often. The race came down to a sprint to the finish, with Sweet maintaining his small margin over Marks all the way to the checkered flag, winning by a .135 margin for the big pay day. Marks took home $40,000 for second place as well as $7,100 in lap money, with Daryn Pittman coming out ahead of a thrilling battle for third. Pittman took a check of $20,000 for third with $900 in lap money to go with it. Qualifier wins went to Tanner Thorson, Levi Hillier, Daryn Pittman and Devon Borden. Brad Sweet won the Pole Shuffle.

Tristin Thomas led all 25 laps for the NW Focus Midgets to win their Dirt Cup main event. Shane Smith advanced from fourth to take second while Alex Peck rounded out the podium.

Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup Night 3 – 48 Entries

Qualifier 1 – Tanner Thorson

Qualifier 2 – Levi Hillier

Qualifier 3 – Daryn Pittman

Qualifier 4 – Devon Borden

Pole Shuffle – Brad Sweet

C Main – Brock Zearfoss, Tim Kaeding, Tanner Holm, Justin Youngquist, Chase Goetz, Camden Robustelli, Cole Danell, Austin Sause, Bill Rude, Dan Reynold

B Main – Brenham Crouch, Dominic Gorden, Levi Klatt, Colton Heath, Max Mittry, Tyler Thompson, Colby Copeland, Tim Kaeding, Danny Sams III, Levi Kuntz, Bud Kaeding, Brock Zearfoss, Tanner Holm, Austin Wood, Robbie Price, Justin Youngquist, Kinzer Cox, Cory Eliason, Colin Mackey, Seth Bergman

A Main – Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, Daryn Pittman, Rico Abreu, Tanner Holmes, Levi Hillier, James McFadden, Aaron Reutzel, Justin Sanders, Landon Brooks, Jett Barnes, Devon Borden, Sye Lynch, Dominic Scelzi, Brenham Crouch, Chance Grasty, Colton Heath, Levi Klatt, Tanner Carrick, DJ Netto, Tyler Thompson, Dominic Gorden, Max Mittry, Tanner Thorson, Trey Starks, Justin Peck

Lap Leaders – Sweet 1-40

NW Focus MIdgets – 21 Entries

Main – Tristin Thomas, Shane Smith, Alex Peck, Nick Evans, Randy Schaaf, Jonathan Jorgenson, Braeden Wagar, Tyler Luce, Chad Kincaid, Alex Pacheco, Ayuka Carlson, Kyle Hanson, Riley Deaver, Dale Creager, Brandon Turner, Andrew Pritchard, Justin Westergard, Todd Hartmann, Jeff Westergard, Dalton Christmas, JD Lewis

Lap Leaders – Thomas 1-25