David Gravel Dominates Huset’s High Bank Nationals for Record Payday

By Alex Nieten

BRANDON, SD (June 20, 2026) – David Gravel admits he and Big Game Motorsports were frustrated heading into Saturday.

The two-time and defending World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champions are accustomed to excellence. But with big money on the line at the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, Huset’s Speedway had the champs puzzled.

They struggled to contend for wins at the track operated by their team owner, Tod Quiring. A solid Friday set them up well for Saturday’s record setting $300,000-to-win finale, and they found speed at the right time.

A win in the third Heat Race set Gravel up as the third seed for the King of the Hill, and he climbed the ladder all the way to the top to set himself up on the pole for the 40-lapper. The green flag dropped, and Gravel ripped ahead aboard the BillionAuto.com No. 2. The Watertown, CT native built a healthy lead through the first half of the race as battles raged on behind him. Tyler Courtney surged into second from eighth around the halfway mark and looked poised to bring the battle to Gravel, but he made the right lane change at the right time to take Courtney’s line. “Sunshine” threw a slider at him on a restart that didn’t quite clear, and that was that. Gravel drove away to the largest payday in World of Outlaws history and made the bossman proud.

“I’ve got to thank Tod Quiring, he puts so much money into this sport, this event, and the World of Outlaws,” Gravel said. “I have to thank my guys Cody (Jacobs), Pete (Stephens), Zach (Patterson), and Luke (Vaughn). We got Scott (Vogelsong) here who used to be our crew guy. He came and helped us this week. Man, what a night. What a rebound from the week. I felt like nothing was easy for us this week. Everybody was kind of frustrated, and we literally tried a different setup every time we hit the racetrack and kept working at it. Cody found something, and it worked out really, really good.”

Gravel’s sixth win of the season is the 126th of his career with the World of Outlaws. Four of those have come at Huset’s, equaling him with Donny Schatz and Sheldon Haudenschild for the fifth most at the 1/3 mile. He’s now collected five six-figure Sprint Car paydays in his career, making him only the third competitor with at least five checks worth at least $100,000 alongside Donny Schatz (13) and Kyle Larson (five). Saturday’s score also ended a bit of a drought for Gravel and the Big Game bunch as they snapped a 12-race winless streak.

Tyler Courtney came up just one spot shy of cashing in on the $100,000 High Bank Bounty for a $400,000 payday. The Clauson Marshall/NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC settled for a still stout $50,000 runner-up to punctuate the week on a high note after a slow start.

“From Wednesday to now, we made a lot of changes to the car and just worked our tails off to be in the position we were tonight,” Courtney said. “I feel like were pretty good until late. I felt like I got a pretty good restart there but just didn’t get across to make him (Gravel) lift. I was pretty confident he was going to try to drive around me, so I tried to get up there as fast as I could. I just didn’t quite get there.”

Donny Schatz put the CJB Motorsports No. 15 on the final step of the podium to pocket $25,000, leaving him two spots short of a 14th career six-figure payday. It was an up and down race for the 10-time Series champion that closed out on a high note.

“We got there and got passed Sheldon and kind of waited for the track to change a little bit,” Schatz said. “David set a pretty torrid pace, but I had a hell of a time getting through lapped traffic early and kind of had to wait for the track to change. I figured I’d give it a shot on that restart going around the top. I got up there and got all wormy and thought I had a low tire, maybe a right-rear and thought maybe I cut it. I made it work that corner, but the next time I came around I went to the bottom I knew something was wrong. I kind of got saved by that yellow. I don’t know, I guess I must’ve pounded the air out of it or let it get too low. That’s just the way it goes. We had a shot at trying to win one of the biggest paydays ever and ran third.”

Giovanni Scelzi and Buddy Kofoid rounded out the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

David Gravel grabbed his 10th Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night in 2026.

Heats Races belonged to Sheldon Haudenschild (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Donny Schatz (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), David Gravel (WIX Filters Heat Three), Logan Schuchart (Golf Cart Services Heat Four), Bill Balog (Tub O’ Towels Heat Five), and Giovanni Scelzi (Milton Hershey School Heat Six).

David Gravel topped the Toyota Racing King of the Hill.

Emerson Axsom won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Garet Williamson was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Tyler Courtney was the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Emerson Axsom was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

David Gravel laid down the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Bill Balog.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars head to Wisconsin for the Federated Auto Parts Independence Spectacular at New Richmond, WI’s Cedar Lake Speedway. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[3]; 4. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[4]; 5. 83-Michael Kofoid[11]; 6. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 7. 23-Garet Williamson[12]; 8. 41-Carson Macedo[14]; 9. 17-Spencer Bayston[7]; 10. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 11. 10-Ryan Timms[13]; 12. 2C-Cole Macedo[10]; 13. 27-Emerson Axsom[19]; 14. 7S-Chris Windom[9]; 15. 55-Kerry Madsen[16]; 16. 5-Parker Price Miller[21]; 17. 17B-Bill Balog[6]; 18. 88-Austin McCarl[23]; 19. 25-Jy Corbet[15]; 20. 21-Brian Brown[17]; 21. 16C-Skylar Gee[18]; 22. (DNF) 28M-Conner Morrell[22]; 23. (DNF) 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[24]; 24. (DNF) 44-Chris Martin[20]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]; 2. 44-Chris Martin[2]; 3. 5-Parker Price Miller[3]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]; 5. 88-Austin McCarl[10]; 6. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[17]; 7. 51-Ashton Torgerson[13]; 8. 83JR-Sam Henderson[19]; 9. 45X-Rees Moran[16]; 10. 9R-Chase Randall[15]; 11. 9-Daison Pursley[6]; 12. 16-Riley Goodno[22]; 13. 13-Mark Dobmeier[11]; 14. 3-Dayne Kingshott[9]; 15. 14H-Matt Juhl[20]; 16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[12]; 17. 8-Jacob Hughes[7]; 18. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[21]; 19. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters[14]; 20. (DNF) 6X-JJ Hickle[18]; 21. (DNF) 64-Andy Pake[5]; 22. (DNF) 24T-Christopher Thram[8]

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 83JR-Sam Henderson[1]; 2. 14H-Matt Juhl[4]; 3. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[3]; 4. 16-Riley Goodno[9]; 5. 80P-Jacob Peterson[6]; 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister[2]; 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga[5]; 8. 14T-Tim Estenson[11]; 9. (DNF) 27W-Weston Olson[8]; 10. (DNF) 33-Scotty Broty[10]; 11. (DNS) 11-Justin Henderson; 12. (DNS) 11M-Terry McCarl; 13. (DNS) 92-Zach Daum

Toyota King of the Hill (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[3]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[2]; 4. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[6]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 3. 21-Brian Brown[3]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]; 5. 8-Jacob Hughes[6]; 6. 51-Ashton Torgerson[8]; 7. 83JR-Sam Henderson[5]; 8. (DNF) 11-Justin Henderson[7]; 9. (DNS) 92-Zach Daum

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 15-Donny Schatz[1]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 3. 10-Ryan Timms[3]; 4. 44-Chris Martin[6]; 5. 24T-Christopher Thram[5]; 6. 23W-Scott Winters[7]; 7. 31-Koby Werkmeister[8]; 8. 27W-Weston Olson[4]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 3. 25-Jy Corbet[4]; 4. 5-Parker Price Miller[3]; 5. 3-Dayne Kingshott[5]; 6. 9R-Chase Randall[7]; 7. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[6]; 8. 16-Riley Goodno[8]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo[3]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[2]; 5. 88-Austin McCarl[6]; 6. 45X-Rees Moran[7]; 7. 14H-Matt Juhl[8]; 8. 33-Scotty Broty[4]

Tub O Towels Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 2. 17-Spencer Bayston[1]; 3. 16C-Skylar Gee[3]; 4. 64-Andy Pake[4]; 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier[8]; 6. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]; 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga[7]; 8. 14T-Tim Estenson[6]

Milton Hershey School Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[1]; 2. 7S-Chris Windom[2]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen[5]; 4. 9-Daison Pursley[4]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 6. 6X-JJ Hickle[7]; 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson[8]; 8. 11M-Terry McCarl[6]