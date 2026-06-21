Dylan Bloomfield Scores First POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Victory at Spoon River Speedway

From POWRi

Lewistown, IL. (June 20, 2026) — Dylan Bloomfield raced to his first POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League victory of the season Saturday night at Spoon River Speedway, taking over the lead with twelve laps remaining and holding off a hard-charging field to claim the win.

A field of 26 entries checked into the Spoon River Speedway pit area, with Xavier Doney earning quick-time honors in qualifying with a lap of 11.934 seconds. Heat race victories went to John Barnard, Cameron Martin, and Jake Neuman, while Landon Crawley captured the semi-feature.

Doney and Martin led the field to green for the 25-lap main event, with Doney jumping out front and setting the early pace. Barnard, Bloomfield, Martin, and Gage Montgomery settled into the top five as the race began to take shape.

As lap traffic entered the equation near the halfway point, Bloomfield closed quickly on the leader. While navigating slower traffic, contact between Doney and Bloomfield on the backstretch resulted in Doney spinning, handing the lead to Bloomfield with twelve laps remaining.

Following the restart, Bloomfield maintained control while Barnard, Kelby Watt, Gage Montgomery, and Ayrton Gennetten battled closely behind him for position.

Bloomfield never faltered over the closing laps, driving away to secure his first POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League victory of 2026.

“I don’t like winning in controversy. We may have made contact going into three with the lap traffic, making it tricky. But we’re here to win, and that’s exactly what we did tonight. The car was so fast all night,” said Bloomfield in victory lane.

“I can’t thank this entire crew enough because it feels amazing to park it on the top of the front-stretch tonight.”

Kelby Watt earned Hard Charger honors, advancing eight positions to finish second, while Colton Fisher completed the podium in third. John Barnard crossed the line fourth, with Ayrton Gennetten rounding out the top five.

Spoon River Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 6/20/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 74-Xavier Doney(11.934)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: B8-John Barnard

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 4-Cameron Martin

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 3N-Jake Neuman

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature Winner: 12X-Landon Crawley

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 74-Xavier Doney

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 1K-Kelby Watt(+8)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 8N-Dylan Bloomfield

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602457.

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 2. 1K-Kelby Watt[10]; 3. 11F-Colton Fisher[7]; 4. B8-John Barnard[3]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[9]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery[8]; 7. 4-Cameron Martin[2]; 8. 97-Scotty Milan[5]; 9. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[11]; 10. 98P-Miles Paulus[18]; 11. 51B-Joe B Miller[19]; 12. 12X-Landon Crawley[17]; 13. 74N-Natalie Doney[14]; 14. 29-Brayton Lynch[15]; 15. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[12]; 16. 15-Jack Potter[20]; 17. 2A-Austin Archdale[21]; 18. 8-Bryan Brewer[22]; 19. 96-Jake Blackhurst[13]; 20. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]; 21. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 22. 52F-Logan Faucon[16]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 12X-Landon Crawley[1]; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus[4]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 4. 15-Jack Potter[2]; 5. 2A-Austin Archdale[3]; 6. 8-Bryan Brewer[9]; 7. 37-Bryce Norris[5]; 8. 17-Paul Haley[7]; 9. 3B-Shelby Bosie[6]; 10. (DNS) 70-Eric Shelton

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. B8-John Barnard[1]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 3. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[3]; 4. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[7]; 5. 29-Brayton Lynch[9]; 6. 74N-Natalie Doney[2]; 7. 3B-Shelby Bosie[6]; 8. 17-Paul Haley[5]; 9. 8-Bryan Brewer[8]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Cameron Martin[2]; 2. 79-Gage Montgomery[1]; 3. 97-Scotty Milan[3]; 4. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[5]; 5. 52F-Logan Faucon[8]; 6. 2A-Austin Archdale[6]; 7. 96-Jake Blackhurst[4]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 9. 70-Eric Shelton[9]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]; 2. 11F-Colton Fisher[2]; 3. 1K-Kelby Watt[6]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 5. 12X-Landon Crawley[7]; 6. 98P-Miles Paulus[8]; 7. 37-Bryce Norris[5]; 8. 15-Jack Potter[4]

Big R Stores Qualifying: 1. 74-Xavier Doney, 11.934[8]; 2. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 11.986[5]; 3. 15-Jack Potter, 11.988[3]; 4. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 12.252[11]; 5. 97-Scotty Milan, 12.320[6]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 12.338[17]; 7. 74N-Natalie Doney, 12.354[4]; 8. 4-Cameron Martin, 12.409[16]; 9. 11F-Colton Fisher, 12.437[18]; 10. B8-John Barnard, 12.487[12]; 11. 79-Gage Montgomery, 12.548[15]; 12. 3N-Jake Neuman, 12.748[10]; 13. 17-Paul Haley, 12.775[1]; 14. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 12.787[21]; 15. 37-Bryce Norris, 12.800[23]; 16. 3B-Shelby Bosie, 12.802[9]; 17. 2A-Austin Archdale, 12.814[2]; 18. 1K-Kelby Watt, 12.827[24]; 19. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 12.861[14]; 20. 51B-Joe B Miller, 12.956[22]; 21. 12X-Landon Crawley, 12.964[25]; 22. 8-Bryan Brewer, 12.995[7]; 23. 52F-Logan Faucon, 13.118[13]; 24. 98P-Miles Paulus, 13.202[26]; 25. 29-Brayton Lynch, 13.224[20]; 26. 70-Eric Shelton, 01:00.000[19]

My Race Pass Hot Laps: 1. 79-Gage Montgomery, 11.477[15]; 2. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 11.646[5]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney, 11.653[8]; 4. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.703[11]; 5. B8-John Barnard, 11.713[12]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller, 11.800[22]; 7. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 11.845[21]; 8. 37-Bryce Norris, 11.856[23]; 9. 15-Jack Potter, 11.891[3]; 10. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 11.924[14]; 11. 4-Cameron Martin, 11.979[16]; 12. 1K-Kelby Watt, 12.015[24]; 13. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 12.018[17]; 14. 11F-Colton Fisher, 12.040[18]; 15. 3N-Jake Neuman, 12.054[10]; 16. 12X-Landon Crawley, 12.055[25]; 17. 74N-Natalie Doney, 12.056[4]; 18. 98P-Miles Paulus, 12.066[26]; 19. 3B-Shelby Bosie, 12.090[9]; 20. 52F-Logan Faucon, 12.172[13]; 21. 29-Brayton Lynch, 12.241[20]; 22. 97-Scotty Milan, 12.380[6]; 23. 8-Bryan Brewer, 12.427[7]; 24. 17-Paul Haley, 12.507[1]; 25. 2A-Austin Archdale, 12.543[2]; 26. 70-Eric Shelton, 13.710[19]

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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