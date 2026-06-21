Karter Sarff Scores First Career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Victory at Lincoln Park Speedway

From POWRi

Putnamville, IN. (6/19/26) — Karter Sarff charged to the front late at Lincoln Park Speedway on Friday night, leading the final five laps to earn his first career POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League feature victory.

A field of 25 entries checked into the Putnamville facility, with Sarff setting quick time in qualifying at 10.984 seconds. Heat race victories went to Gage Montgomery, Jordan Welch, and Ayrton Gennetten, while Xavier Doney claimed the semi-feature win.

High-point qualifier Ryder McCutcheon and Bryce Norris led the field to green in the evening’s feature event, with McCutcheon grabbing the early advantage. Sarff settled into second as Norris, Montgomery, and Gennetten completed the top five during the opening stages.

McCutcheon appeared poised to collect his first career series victory, pacing the field through the first 20 circuits. However, while navigating turns one and two, McCutcheon caught the cushion and surrendered the lead, opening the door for Sarff to take command.

Once out front, Sarff never looked back, leading the final five laps and holding off the closing challengers to secure his first POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League victory.

“It feels good to get the win after what feels like two months since we last raced it at Eldora. Happy to get laps in and keep learning every time behind the wheel,” said Sarff in victory lane. “We hope to keep running more wing stuff, but I can’t thank this crew enough for giving me the opportunity. Such a fun, clean race tonight with all these drivers.”

Dylan Bloomfield charged forward late in the event to finish second, while Gage Montgomery completed the podium in third. Joe B. Miller finished fourth, with Ayrton Gennetten rounding out the top five.

The POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League now turns its attention to Spoon River Speedway on Saturday night for the series’ first-ever appearance at the Illinois facility.

Lincoln Park Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 6/19/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 5X-Karter Sarff(10.984)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 79-Gage Montgomery

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 23J-Jordan Welch

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 3-Ayrton Gennetten

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 5-Ryder McCutcheon

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 33S-Shane O’Banion

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 5X-Karter Sarff

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602454.

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 5X-Karter Sarff[3]; 2. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[9]; 3. 79-Gage Montgomery[5]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[13]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[7]; 6. 23J-Jordan Welch[4]; 7. 37-Bryce Norris[2]; 8. 34-Sterling Cling[12]; 9. 98P-Miles Paulus[16]; 10. 26-Todd Moule[18]; 11. 4-Cameron Martin[20]; 12. 33S-Shane O’Banion[22]; 13. 12X-Landon Crawley[6]; 14. 77-Geoff Dodge[11]; 15. 23-Jimmy Light[14]; 16. 74N-Natalie Doney[23]; 17. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[1]; 18. 74-Xavier Doney[17]; 19. B8-John Barnard[8]; 20. 4X-Danny Smith[21]; 21. 97-Scotty Milan[10]; 22. 16TH-Kevin Newton[15]; 23. 24-Kameron Key[19]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 2. 26-Todd Moule[1]; 3. 24-Kameron Key[2]; 4. 4-Cameron Martin[7]; 5. 4X-Danny Smith[5]; 6. 33S-Shane O’Banion[4]; 7. 74N-Natalie Doney[6]; 8. 8-Bryan Brewer[9]; 9. 28-Brandon Mattox[8]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Gage Montgomery[1]; 2. 37-Bryce Norris[3]; 3. 5X-Karter Sarff[4]; 4. 34-Sterling Cling[5]; 5. 23-Jimmy Light[2]; 6. 98P-Miles Paulus[7]; 7. 33S-Shane O’Banion[6]; 8. 4-Cameron Martin[8]; 9. 8-Bryan Brewer[9]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23J-Jordan Welch[2]; 2. B8-John Barnard[1]; 3. 12X-Landon Crawley[3]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 5. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 6. 26-Todd Moule[6]; 7. 4X-Danny Smith[8]; 8. 74N-Natalie Doney[7]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[1]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[4]; 3. 97-Scotty Milan[2]; 4. 77-Geoff Dodge[3]; 5. 16TH-Kevin Newton[6]; 6. 24-Kameron Key[7]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 8. 28-Brandon Mattox[8]

Big R Stores Qualifying: 1. 5X-Karter Sarff, 10.984[22]; 2. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.071[6]; 3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 11.082[15]; 4. 37-Bryce Norris, 11.101[7]; 5. 12X-Landon Crawley, 11.171[24]; 6. 77-Geoff Dodge, 11.226[3]; 7. 23-Jimmy Light, 11.239[14]; 8. 23J-Jordan Welch, 11.263[19]; 9. 97-Scotty Milan, 11.318[13]; 10. 79-Gage Montgomery, 11.323[10]; 11. B8-John Barnard, 11.352[17]; 12. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.354[21]; 13. 34-Sterling Cling, 11.381[18]; 14. 51B-Joe B Miller, 11.430[5]; 15. 74-Xavier Doney, 11.503[23]; 16. 33S-Shane O’Banion, 11.515[1]; 17. 26-Todd Moule, 11.538[11]; 18. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 11.538[2]; 19. 98P-Miles Paulus, 11.565[4]; 20. 74N-Natalie Doney, 11.609[8]; 21. 24-Kameron Key, 11.833[16]; 22. 4-Cameron Martin, 11.979[9]; 23. 4X-Danny Smith, 12.160[20]; 24. 28-Brandon Mattox, 12.209[25]; 25. 8-Bryan Brewer, 12.438[12]

Big R Stores Hot Laps: 1. 34-Sterling Cling, 11.482[18]; 2. 12X-Landon Crawley, 11.554[24]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.761[21]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney, 11.919[23]; 5. 5X-Karter Sarff, 11.968[22]; 6. 23J-Jordan Welch, 11.981[19]; 7. 79-Gage Montgomery, 12.026[10]; 8. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 12.046[15]; 9. 23-Jimmy Light, 12.203[14]; 10. 28-Brandon Mattox, 12.275[25]; 11. B8-John Barnard, 12.329[17]; 12. 8-Bryan Brewer, 12.339[12]; 13. 37-Bryce Norris, 12.427[7]; 14. 24-Kameron Key, 12.441[16]; 15. 26-Todd Moule, 12.455[11]; 16. 97-Scotty Milan, 12.474[13]; 17. 4X-Danny Smith, 12.548[20]; 18. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 12.703[6]; 19. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 13.167[2]; 20. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.233[5]; 21. 98P-Miles Paulus, 13.337[4]; 22. 33S-Shane O’Banion, 13.811[1]; 23. 74N-Natalie Doney, 13.885[8]; 24. 77-Geoff Dodge, 14.363[3]; 25. (DNS) 4-Cameron Martin

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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