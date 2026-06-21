PORT ROYAL USAC SILVER CROWN RAINED OUT

By Richie Murray

Port Royal, Pennsylvania (June 20, 2026)………Precipitation rained down on Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway midway through USAC Silver Crown practice, resulting in the cancellation of USAC Eastern Blast at the 1/2-mile dirt oval.

Seventeen USAC Silver Crown drivers and cars were on hand for the event.

After an earlier rain delay of nearly three hours, USAC Silver Crown competitors took the track where eight of the 12 cars that recorded a time in practice were under the official track record of 19.816 seconds set by Brady Bacon in 2024.

Chase Stockon was the fastest of all with a staggeringly fast lap of 18.591 seconds, nearly 1.3 seconds faster than the official two-year-old record.

However, the show never extended past that point, and the event was canceled.

All drivers and teams in attendance were awarded 10 points toward the season long USAC Silver Crown Championship standings.

The 2026 USAC Silver Crown Championship season continues this Thursday night, June 25, with the 69th running of the Hoosier Hundred at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 20, 2026 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – USAC Eastern Blast

CARS & DRIVERS IN ATTENDANCE: (17) Mark Bitner (#4 Yeska), Jake Swanson (#6 Klatt), Kyle Steffens (#8 Steffens), Brady Bacon (#9 Dyson), Briggs Danner (#10 DMW), Mitchel Moles (#19 Reinbold-Underwood), Mario Clouser (#20 Team AZ/Petty-Rossi/Curb-Agajanian), C.J. Leary (#21 Team AZ/Petty-Rossi/Curb-Agajanian), Billy Pauch Jr. (#24 Haggenbottom), Dave Berkheimer (#31 Berkheimer), Gregg Cory (#32 Williams-Cory), Kyle Cummins (#33 Team AZ/Petty-Rossi/Curb-Agajanian), Carmen Perigo (#52 Stehman), Steve Gennetten (#64 GGR), Chase Stockon (#69 Pink 69), Justin Grant (#91 Hemelgarn) & Hayden Reinbold (#119 Reinbold-Underwood).

REMAINDER OF PROGRAM RAINED OUT

USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-C.J. Leary-150, 2-Justin Grant-132, 3-

Kyle Steffens-132, 4-Mario Clouser-126, 5-Briggs Danner-105, 6-Gregg Cory-88, 7-Hayden Reinbold-80, 8-Dave Berkheimer-80, 9-Bobby Santos-67, 10-Chase Stockon-65.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.-68, 2-Hayden Reinbold-65, 3-Robert Ballou-64, 4-Cale Coons-64, 5-Briggs Danner-56, 6-Justin Grant-54, 7-Jacob Denney-52, 8-Chase Stockon-48, 9-Brady Bacon-44, 10-Logan Calderwood-39.

NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 25, 2026 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, Indiana – .686-Mile Paved Oval – 69th Hoosier Hundred