Franek Finds Victory Lane at Cornwall Motor Speedway

By Curtis Berleue

(Cornwall, ONT) | After an untimely end to his night the night before at Brockville, New Jersey’s Davie Franek was able to rebound to victory lane on Sunday at the Cornwall Motor Speedway in Cornwall, ONT. Leading all 25 laps, ‘No Panic’ picked up his first tour win of the season, worth $2,000.

Starting on the pole, Davie Franek jumped out to an early lead over Jason Barney and Bryan Cloutier. Cloutier quickly fell back to fourth as Matt Tanner would sneak by him into a podium position on lap two.

A red flag would slow the field as Jordan Poirier flipped in turn four, but was able to exit the car uninjured.

On the following restart, it would again be Franek setting the pace with Barney and Tanner again in tow. Barney was never able to make significant headway on catching Franek, as his lead extended to just over one second on second place.

Ultimately, Franek would hang on for his first Empire Super Sprints victory of 2026.

“I just really have to thank my guys, Brian, we do a lot of racing,” said Franek in victory lane. “He does a great job in the shop – we’ve gotten to where we don’t have any breakdowns. I also have to give a shout out to my father back home, it’s Father’s Day and it kills me that he wasn’t able to make it tonight.”

The field was split into two timed hot lap groups, with Trevor Years and Mathieu Bardier earning Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards. Elab Smokers Boutique heat races were won by Davie Franek and Jordan Thomas.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints the annual CNY Speedweek with five straight nights of action, which will kick off on Tuesday June 30th at the Weedsport Speedway. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Tuesday, June 30 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Wednesday, July 1 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Thursday, July 2 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 28F-Davie Franek[1]; 2. 87-Jason Barney[2]; 3. 90-Matt Tanner[3]; 4. 79-Jordan Thomas[7]; 5. 93-Bryan Cloutier[4]; 6. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier[8]; 7. 38-Zach Sobotka[5]; 8. 13T-Trevor Years[11]; 9. 93L-Guy Gosselin[13]; 10. 33-Lacey Hanson[9]; 11. 28-Jordan Poirier[6]; 12. 21-Alex Therrien[10]; 13. 3G-Dale Gosselin[12]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28F-Davie Franek[2]; 2. 38-Zach Sobotka[1]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[5]; 4. 87-Jason Barney[3]; 5. 33-Lacey Hanson[6]; 6. 13T-Trevor Years[4]; 7. 93L-Guy Gosselin[7]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Jordan Thomas[2]; 2. 93-Bryan Cloutier[1]; 3. 90-Matt Tanner[3]; 4. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier[4]; 5. 21-Alex Therrien[5]; 6. 3G-Dale Gosselin[6]

Rifenburg Contracting Qualifying 1: 1. 13T-Trevor Years, 11.283[2]; 2. 87-Jason Barney, 11.563[6]; 3. 28F-Davie Franek, 11.673[5]; 4. 38-Zach Sobotka, 11.928[4]; 5. 28-Jordan Poirier, 11.964[3]; 6. 33-Lacey Hanson, 12.173[7]; 7. 93L-Guy Gosselin, 12.676[1]

Rifenburg Contracting Qualifying 2: 1. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier, 11.451[5]; 2. 90-Matt Tanner, 11.577[2]; 3. 79-Jordan Thomas, 11.654[6]; 4. 93-Bryan Cloutier, 11.830[4]; 5. 21-Alex Therrien, 11.848[1]; 6. 3G-Dale Gosselin, 12.056[3]

Awards & Contingencies (full members only eligible for payout):

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #13T-Trevor Years; #19KC-Mathieu Bardier

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #28F-Davie Franek; #79-Jordan Thomas

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #93-Bryan Cloutier

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #33-Lacey Hanson

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #28-Jordan Poirier

Swagger Factory 12th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #21T-Alex Therrien

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #3G-Dale Gosselin

All-Star Performance ($50 Certificate): #38-Zach Sobotka

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #79-Jordan Thomas (+3)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #13T-Trevor Years

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #28F-Davie Franek; #87-Jason Barney; #90-Matt Tanner

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #87-Jason Barney

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #21T-Alex Therrien