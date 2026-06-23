Therrien Wins Second of 2026 at Brockville

By Curtis Berleue

(Brockville, ONT) | For the second time in 2026, Alex Therrien is a winner with the Empire Super Sprints. After waiting out some late afternoon rain showers, Therrien made the most of a tacky and fast Brockville Ontario Speedway to pick up the $2,000 winners share.

Dylan Swiernik and Matt Tanner led the field to green, with Tanner taking the early lead. Alex Therrien used the high side to his advantage and followed Tanner into second. Problems with Swiernik’s #7C machine let Jordan Poirier slip by, but the caution flew for Swiernik shortly after.

On the ensuing restart, Tanner again got a strong start and pulled away on the high side of the speedway. Therrien fell in line behind him, with Poirier, Joe Trenca and Davie Franek rounding out the top five.

An incident on a restart saw the end of Trenca’s night as contact with Poirier collected both Trenca and Trevor Years, with multiple other cars sustaining damage as well.

When green flag action resumed, it was much of the same up front with Tanner leading Therrien and Poirier. Zach Sobotka had worked his way into fourth, and Jason Barney fifth.

With six laps remining, Therrien slipped under Tanner to take the lead coming off turn four. Lap traffic looked like it may hinder Therrien in the closing laps, but he was able to successfully navigate through it and have a clear track ahead.

On the final lap Tanner slipped off the track on the backstretch allowing Sobotka and Barney by him, but it was all Therrien up front as he picked up his second win of 2026.

“The track was really, really tacky and really fast,” said Therrien in victory lane. “It’s tough on the body and on the car. It’s pretty cool to win here (in Canada) though.”

Zach Sobotka finished second after inheriting it on the last lap.

“I’m just happy we got out of here with a mostly intact racecar,” said Sobotka. “A lot of cautions, the front wing got a little tweaked there. We’re good with coming home second, you can’t really complain about that after running third most of the race.”

Jason Barney rounded out the Ashley Lynn Winery top three.

“I was going to say we would be lucky to have a top 10 here,” said Barney. “It came around there towards the end. We’re just lucky to have a racecar left and thankful for everybody that stuck around here tonight.”

With 18 cars signed in at Brockville, the field was split into three timed hot lap groups. Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards went to Zach Sobotka, Matt Tanner and Jordan Thomas. Elab Smokers Boutique heats were won by Alex Therrien, Davie Franek and Dylan Swiernik.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Sunday, June 21 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Tuesday, June 30 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Wednesday, July 1 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 21-Alex Therrien[4]; 2. 38-Zach Sobotka[11]; 3. 87-Jason Barney[6]; 4. 90-Matt Tanner[2]; 5. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 6. 79-Jordan Thomas[9]; 7. 13E-Evan Reynolds[15]; 8. 33-Lacey Hanson[14]; 9. 42W-Rick Wilson[18]; 10. 28F-Davie Franek[8]; 11. 98-Joe Trenca[5]; 12. 3-Logan Crisafulli[10]; 13. 13T-Trevor Years[16]; 14. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier[12]; 15. 14W-Kyle Wilson[13]; 16. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[1]; 17. 93-Bryan Cloutier[7]; 18. (DNS) 24-Jeremy Lafleur

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Alex Therrien[2]; 2. 38-Zach Sobotka[4]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]; 4. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier[3]; 5. 14W-Kyle Wilson[6]; 6. 13T-Trevor Years[5]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28F-Davie Franek[2]; 2. 87-Jason Barney[1]; 3. 90-Matt Tanner[4]; 4. 3-Logan Crisafulli[3]; 5. 33-Lacey Hanson[6]; 6. 24-Jeremy Lafleur[5]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[2]; 2. 79-Jordan Thomas[4]; 3. 98-Joe Trenca[3]; 4. 93-Bryan Cloutier[1]; 5. 13E-Evan Reynolds[6]; 6. 42W-Rick Wilson[5]

Rifenburg Contracting Qualifying 1: 1. 38-Zach Sobotka, 12.931[6]; 2. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier, 12.992[4]; 3. 21-Alex Therrien, 13.098[2]; 4. 28-Jordan Poirier, 13.281[3]; 5. 13T-Trevor Years, 13.291[1]; 6. 14W-Kyle Wilson[5]

Rifenburg Contracting Qualifying 2: 1. 90-Matt Tanner, 12.493[4]; 2. 3-Logan Crisafulli, 12.743[6]; 3. 28F-Davie Franek, 12.963[2]; 4. 87-Jason Barney, 13.025[5]; 5. 24-Jeremy Lafleur, 13.046[3]; 6. 33-Lacey Hanson, 13.093[1]

Rifenburg Contracting Qualifying 3: 1. 79-Jordan Thomas, 12.063[3]; 2. 98-Joe Trenca, 12.509[4]; 3. 7C-Dylan Swiernik, 12.783[5]; 4. 93-Bryan Cloutier, 12.999[6]; 5. 42W-Rick Wilson, 13.148[2]; 6. 13E-Evan Reynolds, 13.514[1]

Awards & Contingencies (full members only eligible for payout):

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #38-Zach Sobotka; #90-Matt Tanner; #79-Jordan Thomas

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #21T-Alex Therrien; #28F-Davie Franek; #7C-Dylan Swiernik

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #28-Jordan Poirier

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #28F-Davie Franek

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #98-Joe Trenca

Swagger Factory 12th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #3-Logan Crisafulli

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #13T-Trevor Years

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #19KC-Mathieu Bardier

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #38-Zach Sobotka (+9)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #33-Lacey Hanson

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #21T-Alex Therrien; #38-Zach Sobotka; #87-Jason Barney

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #90-Matt Tanner

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #87-Jason Barney