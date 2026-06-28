Ralph Johnson Captures First Ever Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints Feature Win

From Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, June 27, 2026)–Silver Lake’s Ralph Johnson scored his first ever 20-lap AutoMeter Powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints feature win Saturday, June 27, at Wilmot Raceway.

“Finally, after six years,” said R. Johnson, joined by several fellow drivers along with his family and crew in victory lane. “I just stuck to my line and kept going. I have to thank my family, crew, sponsors, and a lot of fellow drivers who have helped me and convinced me to stay with it. This feels great!”

Ralph Johnson took the initial lead, but the main’s progress was slowed by cautions on lap 2 and 5 preventing him from getting into a rhythm. Finally, Johnson was able to get into a pace as a group of 10 laps went green until a final caution with five laps remaining.

The benefit it cleared out any back makers for Johnson and he went on to a very popular win as several drivers came along side him as he took his cool down lap.

Elkhart Lake’s Preston Ruh scored a career best finish of a strong runner-up, keeping Johnson close but not quite close enough. Brown Deer’s John Fahl was third. Allen Hafford of Beach Park, IL fourth. First-year 14-year-old driver Colin Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, IL scored the Behling Hard Charger Award coming up 9 spots to place fifth after initially starting 14th.

Tim Cox of Park City, IL scored the Body Craft fast qualifier honor with a :15.256 clocking in time trials, then followed up with the Fox Lake Harbor/All Star Performance 1st 8-lap heat win.

Rusty Egan of Round Lake Heights, IL won the Five Star Race Car Bodies 2nd heat. Nathan Crane of Waukegan, IL took the Behling Race Equipment 3rd heat.

The WingLESS Sprints have a busy week as they head to Angel Park Speedway in Sun Prairie on Sunday, June 28, then return to Wilmot Raceway on Tuesday, June 30, before finishing up at Plymouth Dirt Track on Thursday, July 2.