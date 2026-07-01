Wilke Bookends June With Pair Of WingLESS Sprint Wins At Wilmot

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Tuesday, June 30, 2026)–Genesee’s Eric Wilke overtook race leader Brown Deer’s John Fahl two laps from the finish to score the 20-lap AutoMeter Powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints feature win Tuesday, June 30 at Wilmot Raceway.

For Wilke, it was his second series main event win of the season having won June 13 at Wilmot to start the month off.

“We had so many problems last Saturday(June 27) here, I was thinking about not coming back,” Wilke admitted, noting a second place finish at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie on Sunday(June 28) along with his team convinced him to come back for the car load/fireworks night.

“We won the same night last year,” recalled Wilke. “But the track was a lot different tonight. I have to thank my dad and crew member Mark who worked on the car. This is our third of six races for us this week as we’re running the wingless and the MSA 360 sprint on Thursday (July 2) at Plymouth Dirt Track and then going to Eagle Raceway with the MSA car this weekend.”

Fahl took the initial lead and opened a sizeable advantage until the first caution flag flew four laps from the finish when second running Chance Ciskowski of Salem hooked the turn one cushion and spun. On the restart it was a four-way battle closing in on Fahl with Watertown’s Greg Alt, 14-year-old Colin Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, IL and Allen Hafford of Beach Park, IL dicing back and forth the next two laps.

A final yellow flew two laps from the finish. On the restart, Wilke shot alongside Fahl and eventually took the point going on to the win. Wilke had originally started seventh improving six spots for the win. Fahl came across a close second. Sivia earned the Behling Circle Track Hard Charger honor improving seven positions from his original tenth starting spot to take third.

Alt came across fourth. Tim Cox of Park City, IL finished fifth.

Fahl captured the Fox Lake Harbor/All Star Performance 1st 8-lap heat. Ciskowski took the win in the Five Star Race Car Bodies/Behling Race Equipment 2nd heat.

Cox posted the Body Craft of Antioch, IL fast qualifying lap of :15.157 seconds in time trials.

Next up to close out “sprint week” for the Wisconsin WingLESS is the Independence 30 at Plymouth Dirt Track on Thursday, July 2 with Body Craft the presenting sponsor for the series. The winner picks up $1776.00.

In addition to the WingLess on the program are late models, MSA 360 sprints, A Modifieds and Unified Street Stocks.