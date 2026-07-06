POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Ready for Weekend at “The Lake”

Belleville, IL. (7/6/26) – Missouri speed takes center stage as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League returns to “The Lake” for the second of three visits in 2026, bringing a two-night showcase to Lake Ozark Speedway on July 10-11 for the Cove Clash.

Friday, July 10 | Lake Ozark Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi Midwest Mods

POWRi Super Stocks

POWRi B-Mods

Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps: 6:45 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602391

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1863/tickets/1503525

Saturday, July 11 | Lake Ozark Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi Midwest Mods

POWRi Super Stocks

POWRi B-Mods

Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps: 6:45 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602394

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1863/tickets/1503537

For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway, including points, driver profiles, and track data, visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or follow @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms | 50 Twiggy Lane, Eldon, MO 65026 | 314-267-4944.

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.