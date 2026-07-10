Sheldon Haudenschild Dominates World of Outlaws Return to Hartford

By Alex Nieten

HARTFORD, MI (July 9, 2026) – Sheldon Haudenschild picked up right where he left off before summer break.

The Wooster, OH native put the KCP Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 18 in Victory Lane at Cedar Lake Speedway before the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series took Fourth of July weekend off.

The tour got back to business on Thursday with the first trip to Michigan in seven years with Hartford Speedway hosting the Pure Michigan Showdown, and Haudenschild ended the night in Victory Lane yet again.

Haudenschild dominated the 30-lapper. Bill Balog started on the pole, but it was Haudenschild rocketing to the top spot on the outside when the green flag flew. Lapped traffic gave Haudenschild a few frightening moments, but ultimately the hottest Sprint Car driver in the country couldn’t be stopped. He motored away to the checkered flag.

“I’m just confident from right when we unload,” Haudenschild said. “I know we’re going to be fast and qualify well. (Kyle) Ripper, Adam (Clark), and Dauson (Heitritter) have been putting the work in, and it shows on the track. We don’t give up. If you look back at Lincoln and the two Pevely races were just pretty bad races, or else I think we’d be right there in the (championship) hunt.”

Haudenschild and the KCP crew are now up to three wins in their last five races. They’ve also collected eight top two finishes in the last 11 races. The No. 18 hasn’t finished worse than seventh in 16 consecutive main events, dating back to May 15. Haudenschild’s 51st career victory with The Greatest Show on Dirt equals him with Jeff Swindell for 18th all-time. It was also his second overall Hartford score to go along with an All Star Circuit of Champions triumph in 2016.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid brought the Roth Motorsports No. 83 home second to notch his third straight runner-up finish. That broke a tie with Carson Macedo and gave Kofoid sole possession of the second spot in points.

David Gravel finished third in the Big Game Motorsports No. 2, a Series leading 17th podium run for the two-time and defending champions.

Garet Williamson and Logan Schuchart completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Sheldon Haudenschild laid down the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

David Gravel clocked his 14th Simpson Quick Time of the year and set a new track record in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to David Gravel (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Logan Schuchart (Knoxville Bound Heat Two), and Sheldon Haudenschild (WIX Filters Heat Three).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Bill Balog.

Balog also topped the Toyota Dash.

Zane DeVault won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Ashton Torgerson marched from 22nd to 15th to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Chris Windom was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

That also gave Torgerson the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Sheldon Haudenschild set the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Cole Macedo.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars make their last Wisconsin stop of the year at Wilmot Raceway on July 10-11 before a huge week in Ohio at Attica Raceway Park’s Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals on Tuesday, July 14 and Eldora Speedway’s Kings Royal on Friday-Saturday, July 17-18. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 3. 2-David Gravel[3]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[7]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 7. 7S-Chris Windom[9]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz[14]; 9. 24D-Danny Sams III[11]; 10. 17-Spencer Bayston[8]; 11. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 12. 16C-Skylar Gee[12]; 13. 25-Jy Corbet[13]; 14. 98-Ricky Peterson[18]; 15. 51-Ashton Torgerson[22]; 16. 27-Emerson Axsom[20]; 17. AU55-Parker Scott[23]; 18. 77-Geoff Dodge[16]; 19. 85-Dustin Daggett[21]; 20. 28M-Conner Morrell[25]; 21. (DNF) 2C-Cole Macedo[10]; 22. (DNF) 2MD-Darin Naida[17]; 23. (DNF) 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[15]; 24. (DNF) 14-Zane DeVault[19]; 25. (DNF) 71H-Max Stambaugh[24]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 14-Zane DeVault[2]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]; 3. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]; 4. 51-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 5. AU55-Parker Scott[5]; 6. 71H-Max Stambaugh[8]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell[10]; 8. 10RR-Brad Lamberson[6]; 9. 16-Ryan Ruhl[7]; 10. 10BR-Jason Blonde[9]; 11. 23B-Charlie Baur[11]; 12. 33F-Jason Ferguson[12]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 3. 2-David Gravel[2]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[4]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[3]; 5. 25-Jy Corbet[5]; 6. 77-Geoff Dodge[7]; 7. 85-Dustin Daggett[9]; 8. 27-Emerson Axsom[6]; 9. 16-Ryan Ruhl[10]; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

Knoxville Bound Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[3]; 3. 17-Spencer Bayston[5]; 4. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz[6]; 6. 2MD-Darin Naida[4]; 7. 51-Ashton Torgerson[7]; 8. AU55-Parker Scott[8]; 9. 71H-Max Stambaugh[9]; 10. 23B-Charlie Baur[10]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[3]; 4. 16C-Skylar Gee[4]; 5. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]; 6. 98-Ricky Peterson[7]; 7. 14-Zane DeVault[6]; 8. 10RR-Brad Lamberson[8]; 9. 10BR-Jason Blonde[9]; 10. 33F-Jason Ferguson[10]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 13.541[10]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.620[30]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.661[21]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson, 13.663[25]; 5. 24D-Danny Sams III, 13.758[13]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.787[29]; 7. 2C-Cole Macedo, 13.788[6]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.813[11]; 9. 7S-Chris Windom, 13.835[24]; 10. 83-Michael Kofoid, 13.873[1]; 11. 2MD-Darin Naida, 13.881[19]; 12. 16C-Skylar Gee, 13.886[27]; 13. 25-Jy Corbet, 13.940[3]; 14. 17-Spencer Bayston, 13.948[9]; 15. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.958[26]; 16. 27-Emerson Axsom, 13.964[16]; 17. 15-Donny Schatz, 14.003[20]; 18. 14-Zane DeVault, 14.021[15]; 19. 77-Geoff Dodge, 14.027[2]; 20. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 14.084[7]; 21. 98-Ricky Peterson, 14.084[14]; 22. 28M-Conner Morrell, 14.094[28]; 23. AU55-Parker Scott, 14.168[23]; 24. 10RR-Brad Lamberson, 14.185[12]; 25. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.195[4]; 26. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.219[17]; 27. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 14.247[8]; 28. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 14.371[18]; 29. 23B-Charlie Baur, 14.607[5]; 30. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 14.706[22]