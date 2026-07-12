$100,000 on the line at the Big E

From High Limit Racing

One of the most anticipated events of the season begins with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing action on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16 at the famed Eldora Speedway.

The action begins with the Double Down Duels on Wednesday. The format splits the field in half over eight heat races, two b-mains and two feature events.

The way the drivers finish on Wednesday sets-up where they start in Thursday’s Joker’s Jackpot. Without qualifying or heat races, everything begins with two C-Mains, two B-Mains and a single feature for $100,000.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase online. Only fans who buy tickets in advance are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll and a chance to win $2,500!

If you can’t join High Limit at Eldora Speedway, watch every lap live on FloRacing. Wednesday’s Double Down Duels will also air live on Amazon Prime, The Roku Channel and Fubo. Thursday’s Joker’s Jackpot will also air live on FS1.

Know Before You Go to Eldora Speedway (all times local):

Pit Gates Open: Noon

Grandstand Gates Open: 2pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm

FS1 Broadcast Begins (Thursday Only): 7:30pm

Hot Laps Begin: 6:30pm

Racing Begins Wednesday: 8pm

Racing Begins Thursday: 7:30pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the feature event. The winning driver on Thursday will go to the post-race concert stage located in the Turns 3 & 4 midway area for a celebratory interview and toast with the fans.