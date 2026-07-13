Joel Myers Jr. Goes Green-to-Checkered for Cove Clash Victory at Lake Ozark Speedway

From POWRi

Eldon, MO. (July 11, 2026) — Joel Myers Jr. delivered a dominant performance Saturday night at Lake Ozark Speedway, leading all 25 caution-free laps to capture the Cove Clash with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League. The victory marked Myers’ third league win of the 2026 season and his third career series triumph.

A strong field of 27 competitors signed in for the event, with Myers setting quick time in qualifying at 12.876 seconds. Heat race victories went to Ayrton Gennetten, Roger Crockett, and Joe B. Miller, while Tyler Blank claimed the semi-feature.

Starting from the pole alongside Landon Crawley, Myers immediately took command as Crawley, Miles Paulus, Roger Crockett, and Ayrton Gennetten settled into the early top five.

Once out front, Myers steadily pulled away from the field, stretching his advantage to more than five seconds while working through lapped traffic. Behind him, Crawley maintained second as Paulus, Crockett, and Ryder McCutcheon battled closely for the remaining top-five positions throughout the green-flag affair.

“This is just a testament to how good a car Wayne and Andrew have made. This car was on an absolute rail tonight,” said Myers in Victory Lane. “Lapped traffic really made me be decisive on a very technical track. I can’t thank everyone enough who makes this all possible.”

Myers never relinquished the lead, completing the caution-free 25-lap feature for the convincing victory.

Crawley finished a solid second, while McCutcheon made a last-lap pass to secure the final podium position. Paulus crossed the line fourth, with Crockett completing the top five.

The POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League continues its 2026 season on Friday, July 17, with its first-ever appearance at Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Oklahoma, before making another series debut the following night at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 7/11/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 5P-Joel Myers Jr. (12.876)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 3-Ayrton Gennetten

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 11-Roger Crockett

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature Winner: 75-Tyler Blank

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 5P-Joel Myers Jr

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 31-Kameron Key(+6)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 5P-Joel Myers Jr

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602394.

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 5P-Joel Myers Jr[1]; 2. 12X-Landon Crawley[2]; 3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[8]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[4]; 5. 11-Roger Crockett[3]; 6. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[9]; 7. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]; 8. 74-Xavier Doney[10]; 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 10. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 11. 21D-Kyle Bellm[11]; 12. B8-John Barnard[13]; 13. 97-Scotty Milan[16]; 14. 31-Kameron Key[20]; 15. 1JR-Steven Russell[18]; 16. 57-Cam Sorrels[12]; 17. 75-Tyler Blank[17]; 18. 74N-Natalie Doney[22]; 19. 00-Broc Elliott[14]; 20. 6-Corey Nelson[19]; 21. 52-Blake Bowers[21]; 22. 79-Gage Montgomery[15]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 75-Tyler Blank[1]; 2. 1JR-Steven Russell[2]; 3. 6-Corey Nelson[4]; 4. 31-Kameron Key[5]; 5. 52-Blake Bowers[3]; 6. 74N-Natalie Doney[9]; 7. 57X-Billy Butler[8]; 8. 3H-Chris Solomon[7]; 9. 23F-Matt Fox[6]; 10. (DNS) 45K-Kaden Daniels; 11. (DNS) 7-Paul Solomon

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[1]; 2. 5P-Joel Myers Jr[4]; 3. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]; 4. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[3]; 5. B8-John Barnard[5]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]; 7. 31-Kameron Key[6]; 8. 57X-Billy Butler[9]; 9. 74N-Natalie Doney[8]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Roger Crockett[2]; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus[3]; 3. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[5]; 4. 57-Cam Sorrels[6]; 5. 00-Broc Elliott[7]; 6. 52-Blake Bowers[8]; 7. 23F-Matt Fox[9]; 8. 79-Gage Montgomery[4]; 9. (DNS) 7-Paul Solomon

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 12X-Landon Crawley[4]; 3. 21D-Kyle Bellm[6]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 5. 75-Tyler Blank[8]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan[2]; 7. 6-Corey Nelson[5]; 8. 3H-Chris Solomon[7]; 9. 45K-Kaden Daniels[9]

Big R Stores Qualifying: 1. 5P-Joel Myers Jr, 12.876[4]; 2. 79-Gage Montgomery, 12.920[6]; 3. 12X-Landon Crawley, 13.133[5]; 4. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 13.151[21]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus, 13.169[12]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.253[3]; 7. 3N-Jake Neuman, 13.295[23]; 8. 11-Roger Crockett, 13.314[8]; 9. 97-Scotty Milan, 13.453[2]; 10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.456[15]; 11. 7-Paul Solomon, 13.470[19]; 12. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.487[13]; 13. B8-John Barnard, 13.490[27]; 14. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 13.503[24]; 15. 6-Corey Nelson, 13.549[1]; 16. 31-Kameron Key, 13.601[7]; 17. 57-Cam Sorrels, 13.656[14]; 18. 21D-Kyle Bellm, 13.683[25]; 19. 1JR-Steven Russell, 13.703[18]; 20. 00-Broc Elliott, 13.840[10]; 21. 3H-Chris Solomon, 13.886[17]; 22. 74N-Natalie Doney, 13.896[20]; 23. 52-Blake Bowers, 13.992[22]; 24. 75-Tyler Blank, 14.000[11]; 25. 57X-Billy Butler, 14.238[9]; 26. 23F-Matt Fox, 14.660[26]; 27. 45K-Kaden Daniels, 14.713[16]

Big R Stores Hot Laps: 1. 12X-Landon Crawley, 12.671[5]; 2. 5P-Joel Myers Jr, 12.817[4]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller, 12.982[13]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus, 13.021[12]; 5. 11-Roger Crockett, 13.049[8]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.119[15]; 7. 79-Gage Montgomery, 13.138[6]; 8. 57-Cam Sorrels, 13.148[14]; 9. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 13.220[24]; 10. 3N-Jake Neuman, 13.275[23]; 11. 57X-Billy Butler, 13.296[9]; 12. 6-Corey Nelson, 13.373[1]; 13. B8-John Barnard, 13.429[27]; 14. 00-Broc Elliott, 13.510[10]; 15. 74N-Natalie Doney, 13.539[20]; 16. 75-Tyler Blank, 13.552[11]; 17. 21D-Kyle Bellm, 13.553[25]; 18. 3H-Chris Solomon, 13.591[17]; 19. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 13.592[21]; 20. 31-Kameron Key, 13.615[7]; 21. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.632[3]; 22. 97-Scotty Milan, 13.720[2]; 23. 1JR-Steven Russell, 13.759[18]; 24. 23F-Matt Fox, 14.085[26]; 25. 52-Blake Bowers, 14.473[22]; 26. 45K-Kaden Daniels, 15.972[16]; 27. 7-Paul Solomon, 15.972[19]

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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