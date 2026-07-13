POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Prepare for Oklahoma-Kansas Weekend Debuts

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (7/13/26) – Expansion meets intensity as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League rolls into an Oklahoma–Kansas doubleheader weekend, debuting at Arrowhead Speedway on Friday, July 17, before breaking new ground with its first-ever visit to 81 Speedway on Saturday, July 18. Each night will feature a $5,000-to-win main event.

Friday, July 17 | Arrowhead Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

Event Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 5:00 PM – 6:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:40 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602472

Saturday, July 18 | 81 Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

TM Fencing LLC Super Stock

Mini-Stock/Tuner

Event Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:45 PM

Hot Laps: 6:15 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602439

Details about Arrowhead Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found at www.arrowheadspeedway.com or by following along on major social media platforms. 20316 Highway 412, Colcord, OK 74338 | (479) 479-9295

For more information on 81 Speedway, including points, driver profiles, and track data, visit www.81speedway.com or follow along on all social media platforms. 7700 North Broadway, Park City, KS 67219 | (316) 755-1781

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.