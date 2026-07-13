POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Prepare for Oklahoma-Kansas Weekend Debuts

From POWRi
Belleville, IL. (7/13/26) – Expansion meets intensity as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League rolls into an Oklahoma–Kansas doubleheader weekend, debuting at Arrowhead Speedway on Friday, July 17, before breaking new ground with its first-ever visit to 81 Speedway on Saturday, July 18. Each night will feature a $5,000-to-win main event.
Friday, July 17 | Arrowhead Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League
Event Details:
Pits Open: 4:00 PM
General Admission: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 5:00 PM – 6:15 PM
Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM
Engine Heat: 6:40 PM
Hot Laps: 7:00 PM
Racing to Follow
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602472
Saturday, July 18 | 81 Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League
TM Fencing LLC Super Stock
Mini-Stock/Tuner
Event Details:
Pits Open: 3:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 5:15 PM
Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM
Engine Heat: 5:45 PM
Hot Laps: 6:15 PM
Racing to Follow
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602439
Details about Arrowhead Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found at www.arrowheadspeedway.com or by following along on major social media platforms. 20316 Highway 412, Colcord, OK 74338 | (479) 479-9295
For more information on 81 Speedway, including points, driver profiles, and track data, visit www.81speedway.com or follow along on all social media platforms. 7700 North Broadway, Park City, KS 67219 | (316) 755-1781
All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.
Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.