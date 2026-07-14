Huset’s Speedway Showcasing Royal River Casino Night on Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 13, 2026) – Huset’s Speedway hosts Royal River Casino Night this Sunday.

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will all be in action as the battle for the points championship in the three premier divisions is tight.

Christopher Thram leads the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings by a mere three points over Ryan Timms, who is the only driver to record multiple weekly victories this season. Kaleb Johnson is 11 points behind Thram.

The top three in the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series standings are separated by only four points with Brandon Bosma holding that advantage over both Aydin Lloyd and Lee Goos Jr.

Dustin Gulbrandson owns the largest current points lead with a seven-point margin over Craig Hanisch in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings. Matt Steuerwald and Trevor Tesch are tied for third – 16 points out of the top spot.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday.

Adult tickets are $23 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2026 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Ryan Timms – 2 (June 14 and July 12) and Christopher Thram – 1 (May 10)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Blake Ballenger – 1 (June 14); Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 12) and Aydin Lloyd – 1 (May 10)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Ron Howe – 1 (July 12); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 10); Trevor Tesch – 1 (May 25) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 14)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Royal River Casino Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.