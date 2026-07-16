Larson and Day Earn Front Row Starting Positions for the 2026 Jokers Jackpot

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 15, 2026) – California drivers have put themselves in position to earn a six figure pay day at Eldora Speedway Wednesday night as Kyle Larson and Corey Day earned front row starting positions for Thursday night’s Joker’s Jackpot paying $100,000 to the winner.

Larson, from Elk Grove, was the second fastest qualifier in his group and was able to move up from seventh starting position to finish third in his heat race, followed by a ninth to third place run in his main event to earn the pole position with 584 points during the Double Down Duels. Larson was the 2025 winner of the Jokers Jackpot at ELdora.

Day, from Clovis, California, finished behind Larson by a single point after winning the second main event on Wednesday night, setting up a showdown between Larson and Day who race for the same organization, Hendrick Motorsports, at the day jobs in NASCAR.

Another California standout, Rico Abreu, earned a hard fought third position in points. Tyler Courtney, who was air lifted out of Eldora last year after a serious accident during the Jokers Jackpot, and Group A feature winner on Wednesday Brent Marks round out the top five.

The top 12 drivers in points are locked into the feature event on Thursday while drivers in 13-36 in points are slotted into a pair of B-Main events while the remaining drivers are placed into pair of C-Mains that will be shown live on Floracing and FS1.

2026 Jokers Jackpot

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Event Points after the Double Down Duels on July 15, 2026

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 584

2. 14M-Corey Day, 583

3. 14-Rico Abreu, 579

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 577

5. 19-Brent Marks, 573

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 573

7. 26-Justin Peck, 572

8. 41-Carson Macedo, 571

9. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 570

10. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 566

11. 71-Parker Price-Miller, 560

12. 21H-Brady Bacon, 560

13. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 556

14. 21-James McFadden, 550

15. 39M-Anthony Macri, 550

16. 27-Emerson Axsom, 549

17. 9-Daison Purslery, 543

18. 17-Spencer Bayston, 534

19. 55-Kerry Madsen, 534

20. 23D-Chase Dietz, 532

21. 42-Sye Lynch, 528

22. 15-Donny Schatz, 523

23. 88-Tanner Thorson, 522

24. 94-Brad Sweet, 520

25. 21B-Brian Brown, 518

26. 7S-Chris Windom, 517

27. 83-Buddy Kofoid, 515

28. 2C-Cole Macedo, 514

29. 2-David Gravel, 505

30. 10-Ryan Timms, 503

31. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr., 501

32. 5-Brenham Crouch, 496

33. 87X-Steven Snyder Jr, 496

34. 13-Tanner Holmes, 494

35. 23-Garet Williamson, 493

36. 45W-Cory Eliason, 488

37. 11-T.J. Stutts, 487

38. 48-Danny Dietrich, 487

39. 9R-Chase Randall, 484

40. 1A-Cameron Smith, 481

41. 101-Kalib Henry, 479

42. 1K-Kelby Watt, 478

43. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 472

44. 25-Jy Corbet, 469

45. 24D-Danny Sams III, 468

46. 16C-Skylar Gee, 461

47. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 458

48. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 457

49. 5B-Karter Sarff, 454

50. 3-John Jerich, 440

51. 27H-Bryce Lucius, 439

52. 15C-Chris Andrews, 438

53. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 432

54. 5J-Jeremy Weaver, 431

55. 2MD-Darin Naida, 430

56. 16Z-Zane Devault, 417

57. 987-Zach Hampton, 415

58. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 415

59. 17B-Bill Balog, 262