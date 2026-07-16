Larson and Day Earn Front Row Starting Positions for the 2026 Jokers Jackpot

By T.J. Buffenbarger
ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 15, 2026) – California drivers have put themselves in position to earn a six figure pay day at Eldora Speedway Wednesday night as Kyle Larson and Corey Day earned front row starting positions for Thursday night’s Joker’s Jackpot paying $100,000 to the winner.
Larson, from Elk Grove, was the second fastest qualifier in his group and was able to move up from seventh starting position to finish third in his heat race, followed by a ninth to third place run in his main event to earn the pole position with 584 points during the Double Down Duels. Larson was the 2025 winner of the Jokers Jackpot at ELdora.
Day, from Clovis, California, finished behind Larson by a single point after winning the second main event on Wednesday night, setting up a showdown between Larson and Day who race for the same organization, Hendrick Motorsports, at the day jobs in NASCAR.
Another California standout, Rico Abreu, earned a hard fought third position in points. Tyler Courtney, who was air lifted out of Eldora last year after a serious accident during the Jokers Jackpot, and Group A feature winner on Wednesday Brent Marks round out the top five.
The top 12 drivers in points are locked into the feature event on Thursday while drivers in 13-36 in points are slotted into a pair of B-Main events while the remaining drivers are placed into pair of C-Mains that will be shown live on Floracing and FS1.
2026 Jokers Jackpot
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, Ohio
Event Points after the Double Down Duels on July 15, 2026
1. 57-Kyle Larson, 584
2. 14M-Corey Day, 583
3. 14-Rico Abreu, 579
4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 577
5. 19-Brent Marks, 573
6. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 573
7. 26-Justin Peck, 572
8. 41-Carson Macedo, 571
9. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 570
10. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 566
11. 71-Parker Price-Miller, 560
12. 21H-Brady Bacon, 560
13. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 556
14. 21-James McFadden, 550
15. 39M-Anthony Macri, 550
16. 27-Emerson Axsom, 549
17. 9-Daison Purslery, 543
18. 17-Spencer Bayston, 534
19. 55-Kerry Madsen, 534
20. 23D-Chase Dietz, 532
21. 42-Sye Lynch, 528
22. 15-Donny Schatz, 523
23. 88-Tanner Thorson, 522
24. 94-Brad Sweet, 520
25. 21B-Brian Brown, 518
26. 7S-Chris Windom, 517
27. 83-Buddy Kofoid, 515
28. 2C-Cole Macedo, 514
29. 2-David Gravel, 505
30. 10-Ryan Timms, 503
31. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr., 501
32. 5-Brenham Crouch, 496
33. 87X-Steven Snyder Jr, 496
34. 13-Tanner Holmes, 494
35. 23-Garet Williamson, 493
36. 45W-Cory Eliason, 488
37. 11-T.J. Stutts, 487
38. 48-Danny Dietrich, 487
39. 9R-Chase Randall, 484
40. 1A-Cameron Smith, 481
41. 101-Kalib Henry, 479
42. 1K-Kelby Watt, 478
43. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 472
44. 25-Jy Corbet, 469
45. 24D-Danny Sams III, 468
46. 16C-Skylar Gee, 461
47. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 458
48. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 457
49. 5B-Karter Sarff, 454
50. 3-John Jerich, 440
51. 27H-Bryce Lucius, 439
52. 15C-Chris Andrews, 438
53. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 432
54. 5J-Jeremy Weaver, 431
55. 2MD-Darin Naida, 430
56. 16Z-Zane Devault, 417
57. 987-Zach Hampton, 415
58. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 415
59. 17B-Bill Balog, 262