Marks and Day Win Features During Double Down Duel at Eldora

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, OH (July 15, 2026) – Brent Marks and Corey Day were victorious during the Double Down Duels Wednesday night at Eldora Speedway as part of the Jokers Jackpot event for the High Limit Racing series.

Marks, from Myerstown, Pennsylvania, started on the pole and led all 25- laps in route to winning the main event for the drivers in Group A. Day, from Clovis, California, traded the lead back and forth with Giovanni Scelzi before taking over the top spot for good on lap 17 of the Group B main event.

Group A Feature

Marks and James McFadden started on the front row for the first 25-lap main event on Wednesday night. At the start McFadden appeared to have the lead through turns one and two when Marks was able to garner up enough momentum to slide up the track into the top position.

McFadden then found himself under fire from Chase Randall, Sheldon Haudenschild, and Tyler Courtney creating a four-car battle for the second position. McFadden, Haudenschild, and Courtney raced three wide on lap three before as McFadden held second and Haudenschild third.

Courtney then found himself under fire from Chase Randall, who put him back to fifth position on lap nine before taking back the fourth position one lap later.

Further towards the front of the field Sheldon Haudenschild wrestled second from McFadden on lap 10 and set out after Marks for the lead.

While Haudenschild, Courtney, and McFadden raced for second on back, Kyle Larson made his presence felt racing Rico Abreu for the sixth position trading the position multiple times before Larson took the spot on lap 17.

During the later stages of the main event Marks pulled away as Haudenschild fell back to Courtney, who took over the second position on lap 22. One lap later Larson took over third and had momentum when the caution flag came out for Randall getting into the fence, setting up a green/white/checkered flnish.

Marks was up for the challenge pulling away during the restart and winning by 0.452 seconds at the finish. Courtney, Larson, Abreu, and Haudenschild rounded out the top five.

Group B Feature

Emerson Axsom and Giovanni Scelzi started on the front row for the main event for the cars in Group B. Axsom and Scelzi raced side by side during the first four laps before Scelzi was able to get enough momentum off turn two to take the lead from Axsom.

Axsom and Scelzi racing side by side allowed Day to close in on the lead duo, creating a three-car race for the lead. Day was able to drive around Axom for second on lap nine and begin challenging Scelzi for the lead.

Day made quick work of Scelzi, taking the lead on lap 11 while Scelzi and Axsom continued to trade the second position.

The caution flag appeared with 10 laps to go when David Gravel slowed to a stop in turn four. Gravel’s team was unable to make repairs in time for the restart.

During the restart Scelzi was able to side Day for the lead. Day then went to the top of the racetrack and drove back by Scelzi on lap on lap 17. From that point Day would not be denied winning by 0.274 seconds at the finish.

Scelzi, Peck, Parker-Price Miller, and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.

Brady Bacon was the fastest qualifier with a lap of 13.111 seconds. Brenham Crouch, Cole Macedo, Cory Eliason, Kerry Madsen, Aaron Reutzel, Spencer Bayston, Parker Price-Miller, and Creed Kemenah won heat race events. Ryan Timms and Brad Sweet won the B-Main Events.

John Jerich got upside down in the fourth heat race for group B after getting into the wall in turn one. Jerich exited the car under his own power.

Double Down Duels

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying – Group A (2 Laps)

1. 21H-Brady Bacon, 13.111[3]

2. 57-Kyle Larson, 13.144[6]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.171[25]

4. 14-Rico Abreu, 13.189[7]

5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.201[5]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.206[21]

7. 9R-Chase Randall, 13.225[4]

8. 21-James McFadden, 13.236[12]

9. 9-Daison Pursley, 13.257[8]

10. 87X-Steven Snyder Jr, 13.258[26]

11. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.258[11]

12. 23D-Chase Dietz, 13.278[2]

13. 19-Brent Marks, 13.313[13]

14. 10-Ryan Timms, 13.346[24]

15. 13-Tanner Holmes, 13.365[10]

16. 55-Kerry Madsen, 13.375[9]

17. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr, 13.435[14]

18. 83-Michael Kofoid, 13.439[30]

19. 101-Kalib Henry, 13.459[18]

20. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 13.496[20]

21. 5-Brenham Crouch, 13.513[22]

22. 2C-Cole Macedo, 13.568[29]

23. 16C-Skylar Gee, 13.633[1]

24. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.641[19]

25. 15C-Chris Andrews, 13.671[23]

26. 5B-Karter Sarff, 13.679[28]

27. 45W-Cory Eliason, 13.691[27]

28. 5J-Jeremy Weaver, 13.692[17]

29. 97-Zach Hampton, 13.729[15]

30. 14Z-Zane DeVault, 13.872[16]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying – Group B (2 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel, 13.590[9]

2. 94-Brad Sweet, 13.623[5]

3. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.692[14]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.695[4]

5. 14M-Corey Day, 13.753[18]

6. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.771[6]

7. 88-Tanner Thorson, 13.773[26]

8. 26-Justin Peck, 13.795[8]

9. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.848[27]

10. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.854[2]

11. 25-Jy Corbet, 13.872[22]

12. 27-Emerson Axsom, 13.876[1]

13. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.879[17]

14. 21B-Brian Brown, 13.895[10]

15. 71-Parker Price Miller, 13.902[16]

16. 3-John Jerich, 13.919[3]

17. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 13.937[13]

18. 7S-Chris Windom, 13.969[12]

19. 23-Garet Williamson, 13.986[29]

20. 15-Donny Schatz, 14.000[25]

21. 1A-Cameron Smith, 14.020[20]

22. 17-Spencer Bayston, 14.054[15]

23. 1K-Kelby Watt, 14.172[19]

24. 27H-Bryce Lucius, 14.370[21]

25. 2MD-Darin Naida, 14.370[28]

26. 24D-Danny Sams III, 14.444[24]

27. 11-TJ Stutts, 14.516[23]

28. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.587[7]

29. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, [11]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 – Group A (10 Laps)

1. 5-Brenham Crouch[2]

2. 19-Brent Marks[4]

3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]

4. 9-Daison Pursley[5]

5. 21H-Brady Bacon[7]

6. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[3]

7. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]

8. 97-Zach Hampton[8]

DMI Heat Race #2 – Group A (10 Laps)

1. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[7]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

5. 5B-Karter Sarff[1]

6. 10-Ryan Timms[4]

7. 87X-Steven Snyder Jr[5]

8. 14Z-Zane DeVault[8]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 – Group A (10 Laps)

1. 45W-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]

3. 13-Tanner Holmes[4]

4. 101-Kalib Henry[3]

5. 9R-Chase Randall[6]

6. 16C-Skylar Gee[2]

7. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 – Group A (10 Laps)

1. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]

2. 14-Rico Abreu[7]

3. 23D-Chase Dietz[5]

4. 22-Brandon Spithaler[2]

5. 21-James McFadden[6]

6. 5J-Jeremy Weaver[1]

7. 51-Ashton Torgerson[3]

Roto Rooter Heat Race #1 – Group B (10 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[5]

2. 2-David Gravel[7]

3. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[4]

4. 14M-Corey Day[6]

5. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[3]

6. 1A-Cameron Smith[2]

7. 2MD-Darin Naida[1]

8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[8]

Driven2SaveLives Heat Race #2 – Group B (10 Laps)

1. 17-Spencer Bayston[2]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]

4. 7S-Chris Windom[3]

5. 21B-Brian Brown[4]

6. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]

7. 94-Brad Sweet[7]

ShopHighLimitRacing.com Heat Race #3 – Group B (10 Laps)

1. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]

2. 23-Garet Williamson[3]

3. 1K-Kelby Watt[2]

4. 11-TJ Stutts[1]

5. 42-Sye Lynch[7]

6. 25-Jy Corbet[5]

7. 88-Tanner Thorson[6]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #4 – Group B (10 Laps)

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]

2. 15-Donny Schatz[3]

3. 26-Justin Peck[6]

4. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri[7]

6. 27H-Bryce Lucius[2]

7. 3-John Jerich[4]

Winters Performance B-Main – Group A (12 Laps)

1. 10-Ryan Timms[2]

2. 87X-Steven Snyder Jr[1]

3. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[3]

4. 16C-Skylar Gee[5]

5. 15C-Chris Andrews[6]

6. 5J-Jeremy Weaver[7]

7. 14Z-Zane DeVault[9]

8. 97-Zach Hampton[8]

9. 51-Ashton Torgerson[4]

FloRacing B-Main – Group B (12 Laps)

1. 94-Brad Sweet[1]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]

3. 88-Tanner Thorson[2]

4. 1A-Cameron Smith[6]

5. 25-Jy Corbet[4]

6. 27H-Bryce Lucius[7]

7. 2MD-Darin Naida[8]

8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[9]

9. 3-John Jerich[5]

Interstate Batteries A-Main – Group A (25 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[9]

4. 14-Rico Abreu[8]

5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[10]

7. 21-James McFadden[2]

8. 21H-Brady Bacon[7]

9. 9-Daison Pursley[3]

10. 55-Kerry Madsen[12]

11. 23D-Chase Dietz[11]

12. 2C-Cole Macedo[16]

13. 83-Michael Kofoid[14]

14. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[23]

15. 10-Ryan Timms[21]

16. 45W-Cory Eliason[18]

17. 5-Brenham Crouch[15]

18. 87X-Steven Snyder Jr[22]

19. 13-Tanner Holmes[13]

20. 101-Kalib Henry[17]

21. 16C-Skylar Gee[24]

22. 5B-Karter Sarff[20]

23. 22-Brandon Spithaler[19]

24. 9R-Chase Randall[4]

Interstate Batteries A-Main – Group B (25 Laps)

1. 14M-Corey Day[6]

2. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

3. 26-Justin Peck[4]

4. 71-Parker Price Miller[3]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[9]

6. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]

7. 17-Spencer Bayston[14]

8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[7]

9. 39M-Anthony Macri[5]

10. 15-Donny Schatz[13]

11. 7S-Chris Windom[15]

12. 21B-Brian Brown[11]

13. 88-Tanner Thorson[23]

14. 11-TJ Stutts[20]

15. 42-Sye Lynch[8]

16. 94-Brad Sweet[21]

17. 1A-Cameron Smith[24]

18. 23-Garet Williamson[12]

19. 1K-Kelby Watt[17]

20. 24D-Danny Sams III[19]

21. 48-Danny Dietrich[22]

22. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[16]

23. 15K-Creed Kemenah[18]

24. 2-David Gravel[10]

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