Ryan Timms Cashes in Over $27,000 With Two Victories at Knoxville

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, IA (July 18, 2026) — Ryan Timms made his trip back from Eldora Speedway in Ohio worth it Saturday night (and Sunday morning) by sweeping the 360 Shootout and 410 features on 3M Night at the Knoxville Raceway. The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma driver had his eye on this weekend, even though he competed all week in the Buckeye State. The 360 Shootout paid $20,000 plus contingencies, and winning his fourth 410 feature of the year paid him $6,000 aboard the Liebig Motorsports #10. Before the night could get started, a surprise rain shower delayed events for over two hours, pushing the finish into early Sunday morning.

The 25-lap 360 Shootout saw multi-time North American Sprint Car Poll 360 Driver of the Year Sam Hafertepe Jr. lead early from the pole, ahead of Scott Bogucki, JJ Hickle, Timms and Matt Covington. Hickle moved under Bogucki into second on lap three, before Rees Moran performed a 360 spin, bringing caution four laps later.

On lap nine, Timms moved by Bogucki for third. On lap 12, Riley Goodno came to a stop on the frontstretch. Carson McCarl tipped over on the restart after getting over Dustin Selvage’s right rear, setting up a green to checker 13-lap finish.

Hickle ducked to the low side of turn three and passed Hafertepe for the lead after the green fell. On lap 15, Timms used a diamond move in one and two to duck under Hafertepe and take over the second spot. At the same time, Jace Park moved into the top five. Park worked by the fourth place Tasker Phillips for fourth on lap 17.

Timms slowly reeled in Hickle as they entered traffic. Using a similar diamond move, Timms expertly cut through a pair of lapped cars, shooting across the bottom of turn two. His momentum carried him by Hickle on lap 23. Hickle stayed close, but had to settle for second at the line. It was Timms second win of the season with the Randall Roofing 360’s.

Park gained third on the last lap, ahead of Hafertepe and Chris Martin. Phillips, $2,000 Charlie Leavitt hard-charger Austin McCarl, Clint Garner (from 23rd), Covington and Moran rounded out the top ten. Park and Timms earned $1,000 for setting quick time over their respective groups. Ryan Leavitt, Matt Juhl, Chris Martin, Bogucki, Josh Schneiderman and Tony Rost all earned $250 in gas cards for heat race wins. Goodno and Justin Henderson won the B mains.

Many contingencies were awarded throughout the night (see below in results).

“When Sam and JJ were up there battling, they were running different lines,” said Timms in Victory Lane. “It’s tricky with the 360. It seems like you aren’t in the track as much as the 410. It was just tricky behind guys. I didn’t know what to do. Once we got those cautions, they helped me out. They kind of switched up what they were doing in the first corner, and I was able to do the opposite, and make more momentum. I think they were trying to protect. It was tricky. I felt like I was running out of things to try, and then I found a diamond line that worked pretty well if I hit it right. I was able to get close enough to JJ, and in lapped traffic I think we had two guys on the bottom…and I think they got tight and moved off the bottom. I was coming down and it just worked perfect. I almost gave it away going into one. What an awesome racetrack. Thanks to the fans for sticking it out.”

The Leighton State Bank 25-lap 410 main event saw Justin Henderson pace the field early in front of Jy Corbet, Timms, Austin McCarl and JJ Hickle. Timms moved into second on lap five, using the high side to get around Corbet.

Hickle and McCarl exchanged the fourth spot, with the latter gaining control on lap six before Cole Mincer went up in smoke, bringing caution. Henderson led Timms, Corbet, McCarl and Hickle back to green.

Scott Bogucki entered the top five at that point. McCarl claimed third from Corbet on lap eight. The leaders entered traffic with elven to go, as Bogucki battled with Corbet for fourth.

Up front, Henderson was doing a masterful job, but Timms was tracking him. On lap 17, he used the high side of turn four to take the lead before Sawyer Phillips came to a stop, setting up a seven-lap dash to the finish.

Timms was able to get out and secure his fourth 410 win here this year, and the tenth in his career. Henderson held on for second, ahead of Austin McCarl, Corbet and Hickle. Jace Park, Carson McCarl, Bogucki, Hank Davis and Matt Juhl completed the top ten. Hickle set quick time over the 31-car field, and Austin McCarl, Lynton Jeffrey and Timms won heats. Rees Moran claimed the B main.

“This is awesome,” said Timms in his familiar Victory Lane. “Justin put up a heck of a fight there. He’s a great chess player when it comes to sprint car racing. He did such a good job of blocking my lines and just keeping his momentum up. There were a couple of times that I didn’t know if I would catch up to him. That’s what’s nice about running second. You can do things that he’s not doing, and see what works.”

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 2M-JJ Hickle, 14.814[4]

2. 11-Justin Henderson, 14.833[23]

3. 10-Ryan Timms, 14.864[27]

4. 24-Terry McCarl, 14.907[17]

5. 28-Jace Park, 14.925[29]

6. 2KS-Hank Davis, 14.942[31]

7. 88W-Austin McCarl, 14.951[20]

8. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey, 14.957[21]

9. 25-Jy Corbet, 15.019[2]

10. 09-Matt Juhl, 15.021[18]

11. 27-Carson McCarl, 15.022[6]

12. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 15.026[1]

13. 1X-Scott Bogucki, 15.031[12]

14. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 15.062[25]

15. 45X-Rees Moran, 15.071[22]

16. 19-Kaleb Johnson, 15.073[16]

17. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 15.074[19]

18. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 15.074[5]

19. 23L-Jimmy Light, 15.083[28]

20. 6DC-Will Armitage, 15.087[3]

21. 3-Dayne Kingshott, 15.090[26]

22. 22-Riley Goodno, 15.095[8]

23. 40-Clint Garner, 15.112[10]

24. 44-Chris Martin, 15.152[13]

25. 7B-Ben Brown, 15.247[24]

26. 121-RJ Johnson, 15.265[7]

27. 8-Jacob Hughes, 15.376[30]

28. 10V-Joe Beaver, 15.437[9]

29. 44X-Scotty Johnson, 15.493[14]

30. 56-Joe Simbro, 15.657[11]

31. 11R-Rodney Huband, 15.706[15]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 88W-Austin McCarl[2]

2. 2M-JJ Hickle[4]

3. 1X-Scott Bogucki[5]

4. 09-Matt Juhl[1]

5. 19-Kaleb Johnson[6]

6. 24-Terry McCarl[3]

7. 22-Riley Goodno[8]

8. 10V-Joe Beaver[10]

9. 7B-Ben Brown[9]

10. 23L-Jimmy Light[7]

11. 11R-Rodney Huband[11]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey[2]

2. 11-Justin Henderson[4]

3. 28-Jace Park[3]

4. 27-Carson McCarl[1]

5. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[6]

6. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[5]

7. 44X-Scotty Johnson[10]

8. 121-RJ Johnson[9]

9. 6DC-Will Armitage[7]

10. 40-Clint Garner[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Ryan Timms[4]

2. 25-Jy Corbet[2]

3. 2KS-Hank Davis[3]

4. 49-Josh Schneiderman[6]

5. 15JR-Cole Mincer[1]

6. 3-Dayne Kingshott[7]

7. 45X-Rees Moran[5]

8. 44-Chris Martin[8]

9. 8-Jacob Hughes[9]

10. 56-Joe Simbro[10]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 45X-Rees Moran[1]

2. 22-Riley Goodno[3]

3. 44-Chris Martin[7]

4. 121-RJ Johnson[6]

5. 44X-Scotty Johnson[4]

6. 7B-Ben Brown[8]

7. 6DC-Will Armitage[9]

8. 23L-Jimmy Light[2]

9. 56-Joe Simbro[11]

10. 11R-Rodney Huband[12]

11. 8-Jacob Hughes[10]

12. 10V-Joe Beaver[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 10-Ryan Timms[4]

2. 11-Justin Henderson[2]

3. 88W-Austin McCarl[6]

4. 25-Jy Corbet[1]

5. 2M-JJ Hickle[3]

6. 28-Jace Park[8]

7. 27-Carson McCarl[11]

8. 1X-Scott Bogucki[7]

9. 2KS-Hank Davis[9]

10. 09-Matt Juhl[10]

11. 3-Dayne Kingshott[18]

12. 44-Chris Martin[21]

13. 45X-Rees Moran[19]

14. 22-Riley Goodno[20]

15. 19-Kaleb Johnson[13]

16. 49-Josh Schneiderman[12]

17. 7B-Ben Brown[24]

18. 44X-Scotty Johnson[23]

19. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[17]

20. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey[5]

21. 24-Terry McCarl[16]

22. 15JR-Cole Mincer[15]

23. 121-RJ Johnson[22]

24. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[14]

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 28-Jace Park, 15.657[7]

2. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 15.810[26]

3. 45X-Rees Moran, 15.851[10]

4. 22X-Riley Goodno, 15.858[22]

5. 40-Clint Garner, 15.894[11]

6. 63-JJ Hickle, 15.910[14]

7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 15.917[25]

8. 4W-Jamie Ball, 15.954[16]

9. 44-Chris Martin, 15.969[19]

10. 22-Ryan Leavitt, 15.969[13]

11. 09-Matt Juhl, 15.979[24]

12. 01-Carson McCarl, 16.038[12]

13. 4-Cameron Martin, 16.058[23]

14. 9-Laney Moore, 16.075[1]

15. 83-Kurt Mueller, 16.104[9]

16. 04-Mason Heimbaugh, 16.223[8]

17. 33-Alan Zoutte, 16.239[6]

18. 24H-Kade Higday, 16.241[20]

19. 53-Joe Beaver, 16.251[18]

20. 8M-Kade Morton, 16.254[21]

21. 6-Logan Moore, 16.283[4]

22. 23S-Stuart Snyder, 16.401[17]

23. 14X-Joey Danley, 16.418[5]

24. 7T-Tyler Lee, 16.432[28]

25. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 16.460[27]

26. 1A-John Anderson, 16.480[3]

27. 63T-Jack Thomas, 16.548[15]

28. 83V-Austin Wood, 30.000[2]

Qualifying 2

1. 10-Ryan Timms, 15.731[13]

2. 11-Justin Henderson, 15.914[18]

3. 86-Timothy Smith, 15.988[7]

4. 88W-Austin McCarl, 16.003[24]

5. 7-Dustin Selvage, 16.013[21]

6. 95-Matt Covington, 16.015[9]

7. 44X-Scott Bogucki, 16.074[28]

8. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 16.078[22]

9. 2M-Ryan Giles, 16.083[19]

10. 64-Kaleb Johnson, 16.099[5]

11. 22P-Jesse Pate, 16.102[27]

12. G2-Tony Rost, 16.125[10]

13. 11J-John Carney II, 16.139[4]

14. 7S-Sawyer Phillips, 16.185[11]

15. 71B-Brady Baker, 16.217[26]

16. 6B-AJ Johnson, 16.220[2]

17. 56-Johnn Cressman, 16.256[23]

18. 59-Evan Semerad, 16.275[25]

19. 3-Cole Schroeder, 16.376[3]

20. 14-Aidan Zoutte, 16.443[6]

21. 57-Cam Sorrels, 16.457[15]

22. 71-Brandon Worthington, 16.515[16]

23. 3R-Russell Potter, 16.524[20]

24. 7G-Jackson Gray, 16.545[17]

25. T4-Tyler Graves, 16.584[1]

26. 20AU-Brayden Cooley, 16.611[14]

27. 55B-Chase Brown, 16.662[8]

28. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 16.782[12]

Heat Race #1 (7 Laps)

1. 22-Ryan Leavitt[1]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

3. 28-Jace Park[4]

4. 22X-Riley Goodno[3]

5. 23S-Stuart Snyder[8]

6. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[9]

7. 4-Cameron Martin[5]

8. 53-Joe Beaver[7]

9. 04-Mason Heimbaugh[6]

10. 83V-Austin Wood[10]

Heat Race #2 (7 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl[1]

2. 4W-Jamie Ball[2]

3. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[4]

4. 40-Clint Garner[3]

5. 8M-Kade Morton[7]

6. 9-Laney Moore[5]

7. 1A-John Anderson[9]

8. 33-Alan Zoutte[6]

9. 14X-Joey Danley[8]

Heat Race #3 (7 Laps)

1. 44-Chris Martin[2]

2. 63-JJ Hickle[3]

3. 01-Carson McCarl[1]

4. 45X-Rees Moran[4]

5. 24H-Kade Higday[6]

6. 83-Kurt Mueller[5]

7. 63T-Jack Thomas[9]

8. 7T-Tyler Lee[8]

9. 6-Logan Moore[7]

Heat Race #4 (7 Laps)

1. 44X-Scott Bogucki[2]

2. 10-Ryan Timms[4]

3. 64-Kaleb Johnson[1]

4. 88W-Austin McCarl[3]

5. 11J-John Carney II[5]

6. 6B-AJ Johnson[6]

7. 3-Cole Schroeder[7]

8. 16G-Austyn Gossel[10]

9. 71-Brandon Worthington[8]

10. T4-Tyler Graves[9]

Heat Race #5 (7 Laps)

1. 49-Josh Schneiderman[2]

2. 22P-Jesse Pate[1]

3. 7-Dustin Selvage[3]

4. 11-Justin Henderson[4]

5. 7S-Sawyer Phillips[5]

6. 20AU-Brayden Cooley[9]

7. 3R-Russell Potter[8]

8. 14-Aidan Zoutte[7]

9. 56-Johnn Cressman[6]

Heat Race #6 (7 Laps)

1. G2-Tony Rost[1]

2. 2M-Ryan Giles[2]

3. 95-Matt Covington[3]

4. 57-Cam Sorrels[7]

5. 86-Timothy Smith[4]

6. 59-Evan Semerad[6]

7. 71B-Brady Baker[5]

8. 55B-Chase Brown[9]

9. 7G-Jackson Gray[8]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 22X-Riley Goodno[2]

2. 45X-Rees Moran[1]

3. 40-Clint Garner[3]

4. 24H-Kade Higday[6]

5. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[7]

6. 4-Cameron Martin[10]

7. 23S-Stuart Snyder[4]

8. 8M-Kade Morton[5]

9. 9-Laney Moore[8]

10. 63T-Jack Thomas[12]

11. 53-Joe Beaver[13]

12. 14X-Joey Danley[17]

13. 83-Kurt Mueller[9]

14. 7T-Tyler Lee[15]

15. 6-Logan Moore[18]

16. 1A-John Anderson[11]

17. 04-Mason Heimbaugh[16]

18. 33-Alan Zoutte[14]

B-Main 2 (10 Laps)

1. 11-Justin Henderson[1]

2. 88W-Austin McCarl[3]

3. 86-Timothy Smith[2]

4. 7S-Sawyer Phillips[6]

5. 57-Cam Sorrels[4]

6. 20AU-Brayden Cooley[8]

7. 71B-Brady Baker[12]

8. 59-Evan Semerad[9]

9. 11J-John Carney II[5]

10. 16G-Austyn Gossel[13]

11. 3-Cole Schroeder[10]

12. 7G-Jackson Gray[17]

13. 3R-Russell Potter[11]

14. 55B-Chase Brown[15]

15. T4-Tyler Graves[18]

16. 14-Aidan Zoutte[14]

17. 6B-AJ Johnson[7]

18. 71-Brandon Worthington[16]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 10-Ryan Timms[8]

2. 63-JJ Hickle[3]

3. 28-Jace Park[7]

4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]

5. 44-Chris Martin[11]

6. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[5]

7. 88W-Austin McCarl[22]

8. 40-Clint Garner[23]

9. 95-Matt Covington[4]

10. 45X-Rees Moran[21]

11. 64-Kaleb Johnson[14]

12. 44X-Scott Bogucki[2]

13. 09-Matt Juhl[15]

14. 2M-Ryan Giles[12]

15. 49-Josh Schneiderman[10]

16. 11-Justin Henderson[20]

17. 7-Dustin Selvage[6]

18. 22P-Jesse Pate[16]

19. G2-Tony Rost[18]

20. 22-Ryan Leavitt[13]

21. 4W-Jamie Ball[9]

22. 86-Timothy Smith[24]

23. 01-Carson McCarl[17]

24. 22X-Riley Goodno[19]