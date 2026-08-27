Cummins Opens Smack Down With Convincing Feature Victory

KOKOMO, IN (August 27, 2026) – Kyle Cummins kicked off the Chili’s Kokomo Sprint Car Smackdown XV with a commanding performance with the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series at Kokomo Speedway in route to the feature victory.

In route to his 10th feature victory of the year with the USAC National Sprint Cars, Cummins and his Petty Performance Racing team did some changes to their setup to try out some new things that put Cummins in position to hustle his car around a treacherous cushion along with overcoming being under the weather during the week leading into the Smackdown.

“The car was the weirdest thing ever drove,” said Cummins of the changes his team tried on the car Thursday. “It won’t come to the green, it won’t go down straightaway, but if you put on the curb, it’ll run. We did some different stuff tonight. It’s pretty cool, and I’m kind of exhausted after that one. I haven’t been feeling good all week.”

Cummins, from Princeton, Indiana, quickly moved up from fifth starting spot, but had to race with Gavin Miller for multiple laps before taking the lead on lap 16. From there Cummins stretched his advantage to 1.442 seconds over Justin Grant at the finish.

Cale Coons made a late surge in the feature to go from fifth to third with two laps to go for the final podium position. Kevin Thomas Jr. and Jadon Rogers rounded out the top five.

Chili’s Kokomo Sprint Car Smackdown XV

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Thursday, August 27, 2026

LearnLab Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 4-Justin Grant, 12.648[10]

2. 55-Eli Wilhelmus, 12.696[14]

3. 3P-Kyle Cummins, 12.714[17]

4. G5-Gunnar Setser, 12.735[13]

5. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 12.757[2]

6. 5T-Jake Swanson, 12.828[48]

7. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr, 12.837[1]

8. 21AZ-Gavin Miller, 12.858[47]

9. 49-Brady Bacon, 12.873[9]

10. 39-Briggs Danner, 12.918[34]

11. 53-CJ Leary, 12.952[35]

12. 63-Cale Coons, 12.961[26]

13. 3R-Stevie Sussex III, 12.988[40]

14. 92-Chase Stockon, 13.006[39]

15. 12-Robert Ballou, 13.025[6]

16. 41-Ricky Lewis, 13.035[8]

17. 83C-Chance Crum, 13.087[3]

18. 54-Jakeb Boxell, 13.088[18]

19. 16-Harley Burns, 13.143[29]

20. 2E-Thomas Meseraull, 13.161[43]

21. 1-Rylan Gray, 13.177[38]

22. 14-Jadon Rogers, 13.191[27]

23. 19-Hayden Reinbold, 13.207[5]

24. 28-Brandon Mattox, 13.221[32]

25. 6T-Trey Osborne, 13.231[23]

26. 9Z-Zack Pretorius, 13.255[50]

27. 57-Logan Seavey, 13.329[28]

28. 21B-Beau Brandon, 13.337[12]

29. 21-Anton Hernandez, 13.352[44]

30. 57H-Kyle Shipley, 13.360[4]

31. 11-Jack Hoyer, 13.365[46]

32. 87-Jacob Denney, 13.401[41]

33. 2BX-Dalton Stevens, 13.413[45]

34. 86-Shane Cottle, 13.529[49]

35. 16K-Colin Parker, 13.534[24]

36. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 13.595[42]

37. 11C-Brayden Clark, 13.610[7]

38. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert, 13.631[30]

39. 18-Landon Butler, 13.766[19]

40. 2B-Caleb Shietze, 13.799[31]

41. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr, 13.844[21]

42. 11A-Aaron Davis, 13.862[16]

43. 45N-Troy Carey, 13.954[37]

44. 17-Bryce Andrews, 13.977[33]

45. 75-Devan Myers, 14.057[15]

46. 78-Rob Caho Jr, 14.174[11]

47. 99-Jack James, 14.209[36]

48. 79-Jacob Dykstra, 14.394[22]

49. 12J-Steve Justis, 14.478[25]

50. 7S-Jake Simmons, 14.964[20]

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[1]

2. 5T-Jake Swanson[5]

3. 53-CJ Leary[4]

4. 4-Justin Grant[6]

5. 1-Rylan Gray[2]

6. 41-Ricky Lewis[3]

7. 11-Jack Hoyer[7]

8. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr[9]

9. 21K-Kobe Simpson[8]

10. 78-Rob Caho Jr[10]

TJ Forged Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 14-Jadon Rogers[2]

2. 63-Cale Coons[4]

3. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[5]

4. 57-Logan Seavey[1]

5. 83C-Chance Crum[3]

6. 87-Jacob Denney[7]

7. 11C-Brayden Clark[8]

8. 11A-Aaron Davis[9]

9. 99-Jack James[10]

10. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[6]

KN Filters Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 3P-Kyle Cummins[6]

2. 21AZ-Gavin Miller[5]

3. 19-Hayden Reinbold[2]

4. 3R-Stevie Sussex III[4]

5. 54-Jakeb Boxell[3]

6. 21B-Beau Brandon[1]

7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[8]

8. 2BX-Dalton Stevens[7]

9. 45N-Troy Carey[9]

10. 79-Jacob Dykstra[10]

Indy Powersports Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. G5-Gunnar Setser[6]

2. 92-Chase Stockon[4]

3. 16-Harley Burns[3]

4. 28-Brandon Mattox[2]

5. 12J-Steve Justis[10]

6. 49-Brady Bacon[5]

7. 17-Bryce Andrews[9]

8. 18-Landon Butler[8]

9. 86-Shane Cottle[7]

DNS: 21-Anton Hernandez

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)

1. 6T-Trey Osborne[2]

2. 12-Robert Ballou[4]

3. 39-Briggs Danner[5]

4. 2E-Thomas Meseraull[3]

5. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[6]

6. 2B-Caleb Shietze[8]

7. 57H-Kyle Shipley[1]

8. 16K-Colin Parker[7]

9. 75-Devan Myers[9]

10. 7S-Jake Simmons[10]

COOKOUT C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 2BX-Dalton Stevens[1]

2. 16K-Colin Parker[2]

3. 21K-Kobe Simpson[7]

4. 75-Devan Myers[9]

5. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr[4]

6. 11A-Aaron Davis[5]

7. 45N-Troy Carey[8]

8. 79-Jacob Dykstra[12]

9. 99-Jack James[10]

10. 7S-Jake Simmons[13]

DNS: 18-Landon Butler

DNS: 86-Shane Cottle

DNS: 78-Rob Caho Jr

Five Star Bodies Semi-Feature (12 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[1]

2. 49-Brady Bacon[2]

3. 41-Ricky Lewis[7]

4. 87-Jacob Denney[9]

5. 1-Rylan Gray[5]

6. 2B-Caleb Shietze[10]

7. 11-Jack Hoyer[12]

8. 54-Jakeb Boxell[4]

9. 83C-Chance Crum[3]

10. 57H-Kyle Shipley[11]

11. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[14]

12. 21K-Kobe Simpson[18]

13. 2BX-Dalton Stevens[16]

14. 16K-Colin Parker[17]

15. 75-Devan Myers[19]

16. 11C-Brayden Clark[13]

17. 17-Bryce Andrews[15]

18. 21B-Beau Brandon[8]

19. 12J-Steve Justis[6]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 3P-Kyle Cummins[5]

2. 4-Justin Grant[6]

3. 63-Cale Coons[14]

4. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[2]

5. 14-Jadon Rogers[7]

6. 39-Briggs Danner[12]

7. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[10]

8. 2E-Thomas Meseraull[20]

9. 3R-Stevie Sussex III[15]

10. 12-Robert Ballou[17]

11. 21AZ-Gavin Miller[1]

12. 92-Chase Stockon[16]

13. 19-Hayden Reinbold[21]

14. G5-Gunnar Setser[4]

15. 53-CJ Leary[13]

16. 41-Ricky Lewis[18]

17. 16-Harley Burns[19]

18. 87-Jacob Denney[23]

19. 5T-Jake Swanson[3]

20. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[9]

21. 57-Logan Seavey[22]

22. 6T-Trey Osborne[8]

23. 49-Brady Bacon[11]

24. 28-Brandon Mattox[24]