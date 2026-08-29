Darin Naida Wins GLSS Feature at Mansfield

MANSFIELD, OH (August 28, 2026) — Darin Naida picked up the feature victory with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Friday night at Mansfield Speedway. Naida, from Adrian, Michigan, started on the pole and led all 25-laps in route to the victory.

Nate Dussel from seventh starting position claimed runner up honors while Chase Dunham, Devon Dobie, and Mason Hannagan rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Mansfield Speedway

Mansfield, Ohio

Friday, August 28, 2026

Ti22 Performance Qualifying

1. 6-Ryan Coniam, 15.184[7]

2. 17X-Mason Hannagan, 15.207[4]

3. 7C-Phil Gressman, 15.263[2]

4. 66-Chase Dunham, 15.299[15]

5. 23-Devon Dobie, 15.402[18]

6. 11N-Darin Naida, 15.446[12]

7. W20-Greg Wilson, 15.472[8]

8. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 15.476[1]

9. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 15.511[6]

10. 1-Nate Dussel, 15.523[9]

11. 3TN-Ricky Peterson, 15.613[11]

12. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 15.634[3]

13. 24-Kobe Allison, 15.740[17]

14. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 15.823[14]

15. 31-Jac Nickles, 15.864[10]

16. 19T-Jacob Galloway, 16.063[13]

17. 88N-Frank Neill, 16.065[16]

18. (DQ) 21S-Benji Siferd, 15.366[5]

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 66-Chase Dunham[2]

2. 6-Ryan Coniam[1]

3. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[3]

5. 19T-Jacob Galloway[6]

6. 24-Kobe Allison[5]

Howard Johnson Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Devon Dobie[2]

2. 17X-Mason Hannagan[1]

3. 3TN-Ricky Peterson[4]

4. 13-Van Gurley Jr[3]

5. 71H-Max Stambaugh[5]

6. 88N-Frank Neill[6]

Northwood University Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Darin Naida[2]

2. 7C-Phil Gressman[1]

3. 11H-Caleb Harmon[3]

4. 49T-Gregg Dalman[4]

5. 21S-Benji Siferd[6]

6. 31-Jac Nickles[5]

Ohio Cat A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 11N-Darin Naida[1]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[7]

3. 66-Chase Dunham[6]

4. 23-Devon Dobie[3]

5. 17X-Mason Hannagan[2]

6. 71H-Max Stambaugh[14]

7. 24-Kobe Allison[16]

8. 6-Ryan Coniam[5]

9. 13-Van Gurley Jr[11]

10. 19T-Jacob Galloway[13]

11. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]

12. 49T-Gregg Dalman[12]

13. 88N-Frank Neill[17]

14. 3TN-Ricky Peterson[8]

15. W20-Greg Wilson[10]

16. 11H-Caleb Harmon[9]

DNS: 21S-Benji Siferd

DNS: 31-Jac Nickles