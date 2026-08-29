Williamson Breaks Through for First Career World of Outlaws Feature Victory

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (August 28, 2026) — After coming close on multiple occasions Garet Williamson was able to collect his first career feature victory with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Friday night at River Cities Speedway.

Williamsons started on the outside of the front row and had to run down defending World of Outlaws champion David Gravel for the lead, making the pass on lap 26. Williamson they drove away to a 0.811 second lead at the finish. Gravel held on for second with Buddy Kofoid, Spencer Bayston, and Logan Schuchart rounding out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

River Cities Speedway

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Friday, August 28, 2026

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel, 09.739[6]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid, 09.754[33]

3. 23-Garet Williamson, 09.773[13]

4. 17-Spencer Bayston, 09.837[22]

5. 6-Bryce Lucius, 09.846[12]

6. 7S-Chris Windom, 09.848[20]

7. 27-Emerson Axsom, 09.858[26]

8. 2C-Cole Macedo, 09.858[14]

9. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 09.860[31]

10. 64-Andy Pake, 09.867[27]

11. 15-Donny Schatz, 09.882[8]

12. 17B-Bill Balog, 09.886[36]

13. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 09.887[1]

14. 3-Kelby Watt, 09.897[24]

15. 24T-Christopher Thram, 09.931[28]

16. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 09.935[2]

17. 41-Carson Macedo, 09.936[23]

18. 28M-Conner Morrell, 09.940[17]

19. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 09.941[15]

20. 16C-Skylar Gee, 09.942[9]

21. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 09.987[34]

22. 27W-Weston Olson, 10.035[21]

23. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 10.078[16]

24. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 10.087[35]

25. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 10.121[5]

26. 14T-Tim Estenson, 10.123[18]

27. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk, 10.195[11]

28. 26-Blake Egeland, 10.245[7]

29. 17D-Ryan Bickett, 10.276[30]

30. 15L-Laela Eisenschenk, 10.282[25]

31. 4-Colton Young, 10.318[4]

32. 10-Alex Truscinski, 10.400[32]

33. 17K-Zach Omdahl, 10.460[29]

34. 6N-Greg Nikitenko, 10.468[3]

35. 91-Reed Allex, 10.479[19]

DNS: 14-Tom Egeland,

NOS Energy Drink Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 6-Bryce Lucius[2]

2. 2-David Gravel[1]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

5. 13-Mark Dobmeier[7]

6. 9-Dominic Dobesh[6]

7. 83JR-Sam Henderson[4]

8. 17K-Zach Omdahl[9]

9. 17D-Ryan Bickett[8]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 7S-Chris Windom[2]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]

3. 64-Andy Pake[3]

4. 3-Kelby Watt[4]

5. 14T-Tim Estenson[7]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]

7. 6N-Greg Nikitenko[9]

8. 27W-Weston Olson[6]

9. 15L-Laela Eisenschenk[8]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 23-Garet Williamson[1]

2. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]

3. 15-Donny Schatz[3]

4. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[5]

5. 24T-Christopher Thram[4]

6. 11M-Brendan Mullen[6]

7. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk[7]

8. 4-Colton Young[8]

9. 91-Reed Allex[9]

Golf Cart Services Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 17-Spencer Bayston[1]

2. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]

5. 16C-Skylar Gee[5]

6. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[6]

7. 10-Alex Truscinski[8]

8. 26-Blake Egeland[7]

DNS: 14-Tom Egeland

Toyota Dash (8 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 23-Garet Williamson[2]

3. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]

4. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]

5. 7S-Chris Windom[4]

6. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]

7. 6-Bryce Lucius[7]

8. 2C-Cole Macedo[8]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 23-Garet Williamson[2]

3. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]

4. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]

5. 7S-Chris Windom[4]

6. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]

7. 6-Bryce Lucius[7]

8. 2C-Cole Macedo[8]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 83JR-Sam Henderson[1]

2. 11M-Brendan Mullen[4]

3. 28M-Conner Morrell[2]

4. 17K-Zach Omdahl[9]

5. 26-Blake Egeland[12]

6. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk[7]

7. 15L-Laela Eisenschenk[14]

8. 6N-Greg Nikitenko[6]

9. 17D-Ryan Bickett[13]

10. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[5]

11. 9-Dominic Dobesh[3]

12. 91-Reed Allex[15]

13. 10-Alex Truscinski[8]

14. 4-Colton Young[11]

DNS: 27W-Weston Olson

DNS: 14-Tom Egeland

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps)

1. 23-Garet Williamson[2]

2. 2-David Gravel[1]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]

4. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[13]

6. 27-Emerson Axsom[6]

7. 7S-Chris Windom[5]

8. 2C-Cole Macedo[8]

9. 13-Mark Dobmeier[17]

10. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[16]

11. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[15]

12. 24T-Christopher Thram[19]

13. 15-Donny Schatz[11]

14. 16C-Skylar Gee[20]

15. 3-Kelby Watt[14]

16. 64-Andy Pake[10]

17. 17K-Zach Omdahl[24]

18. 28M-Conner Morrell[23]

19. 14T-Tim Estenson[18]

20. 83JR-Sam Henderson[21]

21. 11M-Brendan Mullen[22]

22. 41-Carson Macedo[9]

23. 17B-Bill Balog[12]

24. 6-Bryce Lucius[7]