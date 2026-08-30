Abreu Wins Third Career Gold Cup Title

From High Limit Racing

CHICO, CA (August 29, 2026) — It looked as if the story was written and the check was sealed when Brent Marks held a 2.924-second advantage on Lap 34, but then the red flag flew and everything changed at the 72nd Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by NOS Energy Drink.

Creating a dramatic six-lap dash for $100,072, a packed house at Silver Dollar Speedway witnessed Marks slow roll the bottom in his Chase Briscoe Racing, Magical Vacation Planners #19 while Abreu planted his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Waste Connections #24 right against the tall cushion.

Abreu took advantage of the slightest Marks mistake to lead Lap 35 and then narrowly edged him out for each of the next six circuits as the crowd rose to their feet – ultimately winning by 0.460-seconds as the double checkered flags waved.

The win puts the 34-year-old St. Helena, California native into elite company as he’s the fifth man to win three Gold Cup titles – joining a list that includes Steve Kinser (12), Al Pombo (4), Jac Haudenschild (3), and Corey Day (3). His previous titles came in 2016 with Paul Silva on his own #24 and then 2018 with Drew Warner working for him, the son of his now crew chief: Ricky Warner.

It’s the third time Abreu has topped a six-figure event, making him the ninth man in the history of Sprint Car Racing to reach that mark – following in the footsteps of Donny Schatz (13), Kyle Larson (7), David Gravel (5), Steve Kinser (4), Mark Kinser (4), Danny Lasoski (4), Buddy Kofoid (4), and Brad Sweet (3). Rico’s first two came at Skagit Speedway in 2024-25, where he’ll return to chase another $126,000 next weekend.

Building a 50-point advantage in the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing championship chase, Abreu got to enjoy his 31st career win with the series while Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing made their sixth trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane this season.

Accepting a bittersweet runner-up result behind Abreu was Brent Marks, who dominated the feature from lap 17 when a nail-biting close call in turn four let him sneak by Dylan Bloomfield & Rico Abreu until lap 34 when the red flag allowed Abreu to restart on his tail. It was a career-best P2 at Silver Dollar Speedway for the Pennsylvanian, but still tough to swallow with his first win since joining Chase Briscoe Racing so close to happening.

Coming home in third after starting eighth was James McFadden aboard the Tarlton Racing #21, who hung right with Abreu and Marks on the final restart as all three drivers fought for the gold. His P3 marked the Aussie’s second visit to the podium at the Gold Cup Race of Champions.

Rounding out the top-five in Chico was California’s Shane Golobic in the Matt Wood Racing, NOS Energy Drink #17W and Oklahoma’s Daison Pursley in the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #9.

Closing out the top-10 in the 72nd edition of Gold Cup was five more west coast natives with D.J. Netto in sixth, Giovanni Scelzi in seventh, Dylan Bloomfield in eighth, Chance Grasty in ninth, and Tanner Holmes in 10th.

72nd Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Saturday, August 29, 2026

TJ Forged Qualifier #1 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks[1]

2. 26-Justin Peck[2]

3. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

4. 88N-DJ Netto[4]

5. 42-Sye Lynch[8]

6. 7-Seth Standley[5]

7. 88A-Joey Ancona[6]

8. 83T-Tanner Carrick[9]

9. 2K-Jake Andreotti[7]

10. 12J-John Clark[10]

11. 7W-Dennis Scherer[11]

DMI Qualifier #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21-James McFadden[2]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

3. 29-Bud Kaeding[1]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]

5. 92-Andy Forsberg[8]

6. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[9]

7. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[6]

8. 4-Kasey Kahne[7]

9. 24D-Danny Sams III[5]

10. 76-Jennifer Osborne[10]

11. 89-Brandon Mansfield[11]

BR Motorsports Qualifier #3 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Tanner Thorson[1]

2. X1-Chance Grasty[3]

3. W-Kaleb Montgomery[2]

4. 2XM-Max Mittry[4]

5. 87-Aaron Reutzel[5]

6. 9R-Chase Randall[8]

7. 10-Dominic Gorden[9]

8. 22K-Kayden Smith[7]

9. 24K-Koa Crane[10]

10. 7C-Colby Copeland[6]

Rod End Supply Qualifier #4 (8 Laps)

1. 0-Tim Kaeding[1]

2. 13-Tanner Holmes[2]

3. 2X-Justin Sanders[3]

4. 5-Dominic Scelzi[4]

5. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[7]

6. 77A-Levi Klatt[6]

7. 21L-Landon Brooks[8]

8. 26R-Levi Hillier[5]

9. 22-Austin Sause[10]

10. 11DB-Colin Mackey[9]

FK Rod Ends C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 2K-Jake Andreotti[1]

2. 7C-Colby Copeland[6]

3. 22-Austin Sause[3]

4. 12J-John Clark[4]

5. 11DB-Colin Mackey[7]

6. 24K-Koa Crane[2]

7. 7W-Dennis Scherer[8]

8. 76-Jennifer Osborne[5]

9. 89-Brandon Mansfield[9]

Winters Performance B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 42-Sye Lynch[3]

2. 7-Seth Standley[1]

3. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[6]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

5. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]

6. 10-Dominic Gorden[12]

7. 21L-Landon Brooks[13]

8. 9R-Chase Randall[8]

9. 83T-Tanner Carrick[14]

10. 2K-Jake Andreotti[18]

11. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[7]

12. 26R-Levi Hillier[17]

13. 88A-Joey Ancona[10]

14. 4-Kasey Kahne[15]

15. 7C-Colby Copeland[19]

16. 22K-Kayden Smith[16]

17. 77A-Levi Klatt[9]

18. 87-Aaron Reutzel[5]

19. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[11]

Interstate Batteries A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

2. 19-Brent Marks[5]

3. 21-James McFadden[8]

4. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]

5. 9-Daison Pursley[3]

6. 88N-DJ Netto[17]

7. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[13]

8. 5K-Dylan Bloomfield[2]

9. X1-Chance Grasty[11]

10. 13-Tanner Holmes[12]

11. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[23]

12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[10]

13. W-Kaleb Montgomery[15]

14. 55-Kerry Madsen[18]

15. 5-Dominic Scelzi[20]

16. 2X-Justin Sanders[16]

17. 87-Aaron Reutzel[25]

18. 26-Justin Peck[9]

19. 29-Bud Kaeding[14]

20. 0-Tim Kaeding[6]

21. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[26]

22. 24D-Danny Sams III[24]

23. 88-Tanner Thorson[7]

24. 7-Seth Standley[22]

25. 2XM-Max Mittry[19]

26. 42-Sye Lynch[21]