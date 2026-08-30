Feature Winners: Saturday, August 29, 2026

_Front Page News, Anderson Speedway, Antioch Speedway, Arlington Raceway, ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints, ASCS National Tour, Atomic Speedway, Badger Midget Auto Racing Association, BAPS Motor Speedway, Brockville Ontario Speedway, Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series, Butler Motor Speedway, Cottage Grove Speedway, Creek County Speedway, Eagle Raceway, Farmington Empire Speedway, FAST on Dirt, Gray's Harbor Raceway, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, High Limit Racing, Huntley's Hoosier Winged Sprint Series, I-90 Speedway, Knoxville Raceway, Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down, Land of Legends Raceway, Lawton Speedway, Lincoln Park Speedway, Lincoln Speedway (PA), Midwest Sprint Car Association (WI), Millstream Speedway, Outlaw 350 SuperModifed Sprint Series, PA Posse 410 Sprint Car Series, PA Sprint Series, POWRi IMRA Midget Series, POWRi National Midget League, POWRi West Midget League, Silver Dollar Speedway, Skagit Speedway, Southern Sprint Car Series (USA), Sprint Cars of New England, Ultimate Sprint Car Series, UMSS - Winged Sprint Car Series, USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association, USAC National Sprint Car Series, USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Series, Ventura Raceway, Wayne County Speedway, Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series, Wilmot Raceway, Wingless Sprint Series
Howard Moore won the "Queen's Royale" Saturday at Farmington Empire Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo)
Howard Moore won the "Queen's Royale" Saturday at Farmington Empire Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo)
Track City/ST Co. Division/Series Event Winner
Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN USA 350 Outlaw Supermodified/Sprint Series Sawyer Stout
Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA USA Wingless Sprints Jimmy Christian
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Brett Allen
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH USA FAST on Dirt Cole Duncan
Auburndale Speedway Winter Haven, FL USA Southern Sprint Car Series Rained Out
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA USA PA Sprint Series Mike Alleman
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA USA Winged Super Sportsman Tony Jackson
Baton Rouge Raceway Baton Rouge, LA USA ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints Cody Gardner
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT USA Sprint Cars of New England Chris Donnely
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT USA ASCS National Tour Harvey Ostermiller Memorial Sam Hafertepe Jr.
Brockville Speedway Brockville, ONT CAN Winged Crate Sprint Cars Lee Ladouceur
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jason Blonde
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI USA UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Piper Harless
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Season Championship Piper Harless
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Blake Edwards
Devil’s Lake Speedway Crary, ND USA Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Adam Sobolik
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Championship Showdown Tyler Drueke
Farmington Empire Speedway Farmington, MO USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Queen’s Royale Howard Moore
Florence Speedway Walton, KY USA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Rylan Gray
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA USA Wingless Sprint Series Justen McConville
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Gavin Gregory
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Season Championship Josh Schneiderman
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Season Championship Ryan Timms
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA USA Winged Pro Sprints Season Championship Matthew Stelzer
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USA USAC National Sprint Car Series Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down Justin Grant
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dillon Paddock
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK USA Non-Wing Champ Sprints Season Championship Blayne Buntin
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Season Championship Brylee Kilmer
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN USA Huntley’s Hoosier 305 Sprint Car Series Ethan Barrow
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN USA Midwest Throwback Sprints Tres Mehler
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA USA PA Posse 410 Sprint Car Series Camron Smith
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA USA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Tyler Ulrich
Macon Speedway Macon, IL USA POWRi IMRA Daltyn England
Millstream Speedway Findlay, OH USA Great Lakes Super Sprints Darin Naida
Millstream Speedway Findlay, OH USA USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Bryce Massingill
Muskingum County Speedway Zanesville, OH USA Ohio Thunder IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Dylan Troyer
Oxford Plains Speedway Oxford, ME USA NEMA Lites 53rd Oxford 250 Weekend Randy Cabral
Oxford Plains Speedway Oxford, ME USA NEMA Midgets 53rd Oxford 250 Weekend Michael Pernesiglio
Path Valley Speedway Spring Run, PA USA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Craig Perigo
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA USA RUSH Sprint Car Series Trent Marshall
Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND USA World of Outlaws Carson Macedo
Riverside International Speedway West Mempis, AR USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Keith Ainsworth
RPM Speedway Crandall, TX USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Kevin Ramey
Santa Maria Speedway Nipomo, CA USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Cole Bezio
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH USA All Star Circuit of Champions Nate Dussel
Silver Bullet Speedway Owendale, MI USA Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Korbyn Hayslett
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA USA High Limit Racing / NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series Gold Cup Race of Champions Rico Abreu
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Trey Starks
Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs, MO USA POWRi National Midget Car League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Kale Drake
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO USA USAC Midwest Racing Association Jack Wagner
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USA Ultimate Sprint Car Series Cole Wakim
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Season Championship Henry Malcuit
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI USA Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Craig Kreuser
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI USA Midwest Sprint Car Association Brandon Berth