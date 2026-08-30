Feature Winners: Saturday, August 29, 2026

|Track
|City/ST
|Co.
|Division/Series
|Event
|Winner
|Anderson Speedway
|Anderson, IN
|USA
|350 Outlaw Supermodified/Sprint Series
|
|Sawyer Stout
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|USA
|Wingless Sprints
|
|Jimmy Christian
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Brett Allen
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USA
|FAST on Dirt
|
|Cole Duncan
|Auburndale Speedway
|Winter Haven, FL
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Series
|
|Rained Out
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|USA
|PA Sprint Series
|
|Mike Alleman
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|USA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|
|Tony Jackson
|Baton Rouge Raceway
|Baton Rouge, LA
|USA
|ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
|
|Cody Gardner
|Bear Ridge Speedway
|Bradford, VT
|USA
|Sprint Cars of New England
|
|Chris Donnely
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|Harvey Ostermiller Memorial
|Sam Hafertepe Jr.
|Brockville Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|CAN
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|
|Lee Ladouceur
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Jason Blonde
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|USA
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|
|Piper Harless
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Piper Harless
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Blake Edwards
|Devil’s Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|USA
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|
|Adam Sobolik
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Championship Showdown
|Tyler Drueke
|Farmington Empire Speedway
|Farmington, MO
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Queen’s Royale
|Howard Moore
|Florence Speedway
|Walton, KY
|USA
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|
|Rylan Gray
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|USA
|Wingless Sprint Series
|
|Justen McConville
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Gavin Gregory
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Josh Schneiderman
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Ryan Timms
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|Winged Pro Sprints
|Season Championship
|Matthew Stelzer
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
|Justin Grant
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Dillon Paddock
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|USA
|Non-Wing Champ Sprints
|Season Championship
|Blayne Buntin
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Brylee Kilmer
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|USA
|Huntley’s Hoosier 305 Sprint Car Series
|
|Ethan Barrow
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|USA
|Midwest Throwback Sprints
|
|Tres Mehler
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|USA
|PA Posse 410 Sprint Car Series
|
|Camron Smith
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|USA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|
|Tyler Ulrich
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|USA
|POWRi IMRA
|
|Daltyn England
|Millstream Speedway
|Findlay, OH
|USA
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|
|Darin Naida
|Millstream Speedway
|Findlay, OH
|USA
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|
|Bryce Massingill
|Muskingum County Speedway
|Zanesville, OH
|USA
|Ohio Thunder IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|
|Dylan Troyer
|Oxford Plains Speedway
|Oxford, ME
|USA
|NEMA Lites
|53rd Oxford 250 Weekend
|Randy Cabral
|Oxford Plains Speedway
|Oxford, ME
|USA
|NEMA Midgets
|53rd Oxford 250 Weekend
|Michael Pernesiglio
|Path Valley Speedway
|Spring Run, PA
|USA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|
|Craig Perigo
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|USA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|
|Trent Marshall
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo, ND
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|
|Carson Macedo
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Mempis, AR
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Keith Ainsworth
|RPM Speedway
|Crandall, TX
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Kevin Ramey
|Santa Maria Speedway
|Nipomo, CA
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Cole Bezio
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|USA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|
|Nate Dussel
|Silver Bullet Speedway
|Owendale, MI
|USA
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|
|Korbyn Hayslett
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|USA
|High Limit Racing / NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series
|Gold Cup Race of Champions
|Rico Abreu
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Trey Starks
|Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex
|Sweet Springs, MO
|USA
|POWRi National Midget Car League / POWRi West Midget Car Series
|
|Kale Drake
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|USA
|USAC Midwest Racing Association
|
|Jack Wagner
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|Ultimate Sprint Car Series
|
|Cole Wakim
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Henry Malcuit
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|USA
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|
|Craig Kreuser
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|USA
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|
|Brandon Berth