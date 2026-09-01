Reutzel Recovers for High Limit Victory at Roseburg

ROSEBURG, OR (August 31, 2026) — After a rough weekend during the Gold Cup Race of Champions Aaron Reutzel was able to rebound by winning the feature event with the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing series at Douglas County Speedway.

Reutzel, from Clute, Texas, led all 35-laps of the feature event in route to his 17th feature victory overall of the 2026 season.

Brent Marks, Tanner Thorson from 12th starting position, Justin Sanders, and Rico Abreu rounded out the top five.

Abreu’s fifth place finish allowed him to hold a 36 point lead over Reutzel for the High Limit Racing point championship following the race at Douglas County.

High Limit Racing’s next event takes place September 3-5 at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington.

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

Douglas County Dirt Track

Rosburg, Oregon

Monday, August 31, 2026

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 2X-Justin Sanders, 11.598[24]

2. 26-Justin Peck, 11.768[9]

3. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 11.768[31]

4. 19-Brent Marks, 11.783[6]

5. 13-Tanner Holmes, 11.798[14]

6. 2XM-Max Mittry, 11.816[25]

7. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 11.824[16]

8. 24-Rico Abreu, 11.840[15]

9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 11.842[1]

10. 9-Daison Pursley, 11.846[18]

11. 55-Kerry Madsen, 11.867[17]

12. 4-Kasey Kahne, 11.872[11]

13. 88-Tanner Thorson, 11.892[12]

14. 5-Dominic Scelzi, 11.922[28]

15. 9R-Chase Randall, 11.939[26]

16. 7-Seth Standley, 11.951[21]

17. 21-James McFadden, 11.951[8]

18. 40-Kinzer Cox, 12.002[4]

19. 21L-Landon Brooks, 12.043[5]

20. 42-Sye Lynch, 12.059[20]

21. 11DB-Colin Mackey, 12.111[13]

22. 7T-Tyler Thompson, 12.120[3]

23. 5K-Dylan Bloomfield, 12.134[7]

24. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 12.136[19]

25. 10-Dominic Gorden, 12.189[27]

26. 24D-Danny Sams III, 12.270[23]

27. 22K-Kayden Smith, 12.326[22]

28. 77A-Levi Klatt, 12.344[2]

29. 26R-Levi Hillier, 12.360[10]

30. 1H-Bailey Hibbard, 12.388[30]

31. 22-Austin Sause, 12.745[29]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

2. 13-Tanner Holmes[1]

3. 88-Tanner Thorson[3]

4. 2X-Justin Sanders[4]

5. 21-James McFadden[5]

6. 10-Dominic Gorden[7]

7. 11DB-Colin Mackey[6]

8. 26R-Levi Hillier[8]

DMI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]

2. 9-Daison Pursley[2]

3. 26-Justin Peck[4]

4. 5-Dominic Scelzi[3]

5. 7T-Tyler Thompson[6]

6. 40-Kinzer Cox[5]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III[7]

8. 1H-Bailey Hibbard[8]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

2. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[4]

3. 55-Kerry Madsen[2]

4. 9R-Chase Randall[3]

5. 5K-Dylan Bloomfield[6]

6. 21L-Landon Brooks[5]

7. 22K-Kayden Smith[7]

8. 22-Austin Sause[8]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

2. 4-Kasey Kahne[2]

3. 42-Sye Lynch[5]

4. 19-Brent Marks[4]

5. 7-Seth Standley[3]

6. 77A-Levi Klatt[7]

7. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[6]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

3. 19-Brent Marks[3]

4. 2XM-Max Mittry[5]

5. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

6. 2X-Justin Sanders[7]

7. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[8]

8. 26-Justin Peck[6]

Winters Performance B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 21L-Landon Brooks[2]

2. 40-Kinzer Cox[1]

3. 77A-Levi Klatt[4]

4. 10-Dominic Gorden[3]

5. 24D-Danny Sams III[6]

6. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[8]

7. 26R-Levi Hillier[9]

8. 22K-Kayden Smith[7]

9. 22-Austin Sause[11]

10. 1H-Bailey Hibbard[10]

11. 11DB-Colin Mackey[5]

Interstate Batteries A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

2. 19-Brent Marks[3]

3. 88-Tanner Thorson[12]

4. 2X-Justin Sanders[6]

5. 24-Rico Abreu[5]

6. 26-Justin Peck[8]

7. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[7]

8. 9R-Chase Randall[16]

9. 5-Dominic Scelzi[15]

10. 9-Daison Pursley[10]

11. 21L-Landon Brooks[21]

12. 55-Kerry Madsen[13]

13. 4-Kasey Kahne[11]

14. 42-Sye Lynch[14]

15. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

16. 77A-Levi Klatt[23]

17. 7T-Tyler Thompson[18]

18. 7-Seth Standley[20]

19. 40-Kinzer Cox[22]

20. 5K-Dylan Bloomfield[19]

21. 2XM-Max Mittry[4]

22. 10-Dominic Gorden[24]

23. 21-James McFadden[17]

24. 13-Tanner Holmes[9]