Carson Bolden Waits a Year to Win 2025 Racesaver Nationals Finale

EAGLE, NE (August 3, 2026) — Carson Bolden won the makeup feature for the 2025 IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car Nationals on Thursday to kick off the 2026 edition of the event. After rain washed out the feature last year, Bolden waited an entire year to start on the pole and outrun 10th starting Tyler Drueke for the victory. Adam Gullion, Jake Bubak, and Stuart Snyder rounded out the top five.

The heat races were also contested for the Race of Champions on Thursday. Eathan Barrow, Nick Barger, Drueke, Claud Estes, Dylan Waxdahl, and Brandon Bosma won those preliminary events.

2026 IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car Nationals

Eagle Raceway

Eagle Nebraska

Thursday, August 3, 2026

2025 MAKEUP MAIN EVENT (35 Laps):

1. B2-Carson Bolden[1]

2. 12-Tyler Drueke[10]

3. 91-Adam Gullion[5]

4. 74B-Jake Bubak[11]

5. 5-Stuart Snyder[6]

6. 35L-Gaige Weldon[21]

7. 14-Joey Danley[3]

8. 35-Trevor Grossenbacher[17]

9. 25X-Gunnar Pike[8]

10. 17XX-Lee Goos Jr[26]

11. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[22]

12. 4X-Jason Danley[25]

13. 11JJ-Taylor Velasquez[28]

14. 74C-John Carney II[2]

15. 14N-Nick Barger[24]

16. 24B-Johnny Boos[14]

17. 74-Daniel Estes Jr[15]

18. 1M-Kevin Ramey[4]

19. O7-Owen Carlson[7]

20. 10X-Trevor Serbus[27]

21. 56-Bill Johnson[9]

22. X-Dylan Waxdahl[18]

23. 2N-Colby Stubblefield[20]

24. 14S-Ethan Barrow[23]

25. (DNS) 34DD-Brady Donnohue

26. (DNS) 46-Peyton White

27. (DNS) 25-Chase Brewer

28. (DNS) 88J-Jeremy Huish

Race of Champions

Set 1-Heat 1 (8 Laps):

1. 14S-Ethan Barrow[1]

2. 26-Jacob Harris[5]

3. 7M-Kevin Ramey[2]

4. 74B-Jake Bubak[4]

5. 22D-Daniel Nekolite[6]

6. 23F-Cole Parker[11]

7. 6-Logan Moore[13]

8. 59-Kenny Venable[9]

9. 1O-Michael Oliver[8]

10. (DNS) 25-Chase Brewer

11. (DNS) 5-Stuart Snyder

12. (DNS) 44V-Daren Bolac

13. (DNS) B2-Carson Bolden

Set 1-Heat 2 (8 Laps):

1. 14N-Nick Barger[1]

2. 25X-Gunnar Pike[6]

3. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[3]

4. 4J-Jacob Gomola[8]

5. 32-Trefer Waller[7]

6. 88-Jordan Knight[2]

7. 74E-Claud Estes III[11]

8. 14-Joey Danley[10]

9. 69-Mike Moore[12]

10. (DNS) 30-Matt Johnson

11. (DNS) 91-Adam Gullion

12. (DNS) 74C-John Carney II

Set 1-Heat 3 (8 Laps):

1. 12-Tyler Drueke[2]

2. 17-Lee Goos Jr[1]

3. 9-Kevin Rutherford[3]

4. 4X-Jason Danley[6]

5. 18-Corbin Erickson[4]

6. 24-Tyler Harris[7]

7. 10X-Trevor Serbus[9]

8. 0M-Steven Richardson[10]

9. 56-Bill Johnson[8]

10. X-Dylan Waxdahl[12]

11. 23-Brandon Bosma[11]

12. 9X-Laney Moore[5]

Set 2-Heat 1 (8 Laps):

1. 74E-Claud Estes III[2]

2. 74B-Jake Bubak[10]

3. 4J-Jacob Gomola[5]

4. 18-Corbin Erickson[9]

5. 0M-Steven Richardson[3]

6. 24-Tyler Harris[6]

7. 17-Lee Goos Jr[12]

8. 44V-Daren Bolac[4]

9. 14S-Ethan Barrow[13]

10. 88-Jordan Knight[11]

11. 6-Logan Moore[1]

12. (DNS) 5-Stuart Snyder

13. (DNS) 91-Adam Gullion

Set 2-Heat 2 (8 Laps):

1. X-Dylan Waxdahl[1]

2. 14-Joey Danley[3]

3. 32-Trefer Waller[6]

4. 4X-Jason Danley[7]

5. 22D-Daniel Nekolite[8]

6. 14N-Nick Barger[12]

7. 59-Kenny Venable[5]

8. 10X-Trevor Serbus[4]

9. 9-Kevin Rutherford[10]

10. (DNS) B2-Carson Bolden

11. (DNS) 30-Matt Johnson

12. (DNS) 25-Chase Brewer

Set 2-Heat 3 (8 Laps):

1. 23-Brandon Bosma[2]

2. 74C-John Carney II[4]

3. 25X-Gunnar Pike[7]

4. 56-Bill Johnson[5]

5. 69-Mike Moore[1]

6. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[10]

7. 26-Jacob Harris[9]

8. 23F-Cole Parker[3]

9. 12-Tyler Drueke[11]

10. 1O-Michael Oliver[6]

11. 7M-Kevin Ramey[12]

12. 9X-Laney Moore[8]