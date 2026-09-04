Carson Bolden Waits a Year to Win 2025 Racesaver Nationals Finale

EAGLE, NE (August 3, 2026) — Carson Bolden won the makeup feature for the 2025 IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car Nationals on Thursday to kick off the 2026 edition of the event. After rain washed out the feature last year, Bolden waited an entire year to start on the pole and outrun 10th starting Tyler Drueke for the victory. Adam Gullion, Jake Bubak, and Stuart Snyder rounded out the top five.
The heat races were also contested for the Race of Champions on Thursday. Eathan Barrow, Nick Barger, Drueke, Claud Estes, Dylan Waxdahl, and Brandon Bosma won those preliminary events.
2026 IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car Nationals
Eagle Raceway
Eagle Nebraska
Thursday, August 3, 2026
2025 MAKEUP MAIN EVENT (35 Laps):
1. B2-Carson Bolden[1]
2. 12-Tyler Drueke[10]
3. 91-Adam Gullion[5]
4. 74B-Jake Bubak[11]
5. 5-Stuart Snyder[6]
6. 35L-Gaige Weldon[21]
7. 14-Joey Danley[3]
8. 35-Trevor Grossenbacher[17]
9. 25X-Gunnar Pike[8]
10. 17XX-Lee Goos Jr[26]
11. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[22]
12. 4X-Jason Danley[25]
13. 11JJ-Taylor Velasquez[28]
14. 74C-John Carney II[2]
15. 14N-Nick Barger[24]
16. 24B-Johnny Boos[14]
17. 74-Daniel Estes Jr[15]
18. 1M-Kevin Ramey[4]
19. O7-Owen Carlson[7]
20. 10X-Trevor Serbus[27]
21. 56-Bill Johnson[9]
22. X-Dylan Waxdahl[18]
23. 2N-Colby Stubblefield[20]
24. 14S-Ethan Barrow[23]
25. (DNS) 34DD-Brady Donnohue
26. (DNS) 46-Peyton White
27. (DNS) 25-Chase Brewer
28. (DNS) 88J-Jeremy Huish
Race of Champions
Set 1-Heat 1 (8 Laps):
1. 14S-Ethan Barrow[1]
2. 26-Jacob Harris[5]
3. 7M-Kevin Ramey[2]
4. 74B-Jake Bubak[4]
5. 22D-Daniel Nekolite[6]
6. 23F-Cole Parker[11]
7. 6-Logan Moore[13]
8. 59-Kenny Venable[9]
9. 1O-Michael Oliver[8]
10. (DNS) 25-Chase Brewer
11. (DNS) 5-Stuart Snyder
12. (DNS) 44V-Daren Bolac
13. (DNS) B2-Carson Bolden
Set 1-Heat 2 (8 Laps):
1. 14N-Nick Barger[1]
2. 25X-Gunnar Pike[6]
3. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[3]
4. 4J-Jacob Gomola[8]
5. 32-Trefer Waller[7]
6. 88-Jordan Knight[2]
7. 74E-Claud Estes III[11]
8. 14-Joey Danley[10]
9. 69-Mike Moore[12]
10. (DNS) 30-Matt Johnson
11. (DNS) 91-Adam Gullion
12. (DNS) 74C-John Carney II
Set 1-Heat 3 (8 Laps):
1. 12-Tyler Drueke[2]
2. 17-Lee Goos Jr[1]
3. 9-Kevin Rutherford[3]
4. 4X-Jason Danley[6]
5. 18-Corbin Erickson[4]
6. 24-Tyler Harris[7]
7. 10X-Trevor Serbus[9]
8. 0M-Steven Richardson[10]
9. 56-Bill Johnson[8]
10. X-Dylan Waxdahl[12]
11. 23-Brandon Bosma[11]
12. 9X-Laney Moore[5]
Set 2-Heat 1 (8 Laps):
1. 74E-Claud Estes III[2]
2. 74B-Jake Bubak[10]
3. 4J-Jacob Gomola[5]
4. 18-Corbin Erickson[9]
5. 0M-Steven Richardson[3]
6. 24-Tyler Harris[6]
7. 17-Lee Goos Jr[12]
8. 44V-Daren Bolac[4]
9. 14S-Ethan Barrow[13]
10. 88-Jordan Knight[11]
11. 6-Logan Moore[1]
12. (DNS) 5-Stuart Snyder
13. (DNS) 91-Adam Gullion
Set 2-Heat 2 (8 Laps):
1. X-Dylan Waxdahl[1]
2. 14-Joey Danley[3]
3. 32-Trefer Waller[6]
4. 4X-Jason Danley[7]
5. 22D-Daniel Nekolite[8]
6. 14N-Nick Barger[12]
7. 59-Kenny Venable[5]
8. 10X-Trevor Serbus[4]
9. 9-Kevin Rutherford[10]
10. (DNS) B2-Carson Bolden
11. (DNS) 30-Matt Johnson
12. (DNS) 25-Chase Brewer
Set 2-Heat 3 (8 Laps):
1. 23-Brandon Bosma[2]
2. 74C-John Carney II[4]
3. 25X-Gunnar Pike[7]
4. 56-Bill Johnson[5]
5. 69-Mike Moore[1]
6. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[10]
7. 26-Jacob Harris[9]
8. 23F-Cole Parker[3]
9. 12-Tyler Drueke[11]
10. 1O-Michael Oliver[6]
11. 7M-Kevin Ramey[12]
12. 9X-Laney Moore[8]